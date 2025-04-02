Algorion GoldMaster Prop-Retail Modes

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 on M30 Timeframe

Algorion GoldMaster is a professional automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5, operating on the M30 timeframe. The Expert Advisor offers multiple operational modes to accommodate different account types and trading objectives, from strict capital preservation to more active personal account management.

The system combines trend-following logic with multi-layer risk management to provide a structured framework for automated gold trading.

Why Choose Algorion GoldMaster?

Gold trading requires balancing opportunity with disciplined risk control. GoldMaster addresses this by offering:

Multiple preset configurations for different account types.

A structured risk management framework with several protective layers.

Automatic broker compatibility detection.

Signal preservation during market gaps and rollovers.

Multi-broker validated across three independent ECN brokers.

This gives traders a ready-to-use system without extensive manual configuration.

Four Ready-to-Use Configurations

Configuration 1: Capital Preservation Mode

A conservative configuration designed for accounts requiring strict drawdown control. Entry conditions are highly selective, resulting in lower trade frequency. Validated across multiple brokers with maximum drawdown consistently in the 3% to 8% range across different market regimes.

Configuration 2: Balanced Mode

A middle-ground configuration balancing selectivity with trading activity. Suitable for accounts with moderate drawdown allowances.

Configuration 3: Active Growth Mode

A more active configuration designed for personal broker accounts where the trader controls the risk parameters. Trade frequency is higher. Shows strong performance in trending markets but demonstrates regime dependency, with possibility of significant intra-year drawdown during choppy or ranging market conditions.

Configuration 4: Custom Mode

Full manual parameter control. Load any base configuration, review the applied settings in the Journal, then switch to Custom to adjust individual parameters as needed. Ideal for advanced users who want to conduct personal walk-forward optimization on their own broker's data, apply their own regime filters, or adjust for specific broker cost structures.

How the System Works

Entry Logic

The Expert Advisor identifies potential entries using a combination of technical factors:

Simple Moving Average crossover (5 and 21 periods) for trend direction changes.

Average Directional Index (ADX) for momentum confirmation.

Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI-) for directional bias validation.

H4 EMA 200 filter to align entries with higher timeframe direction.

An entry is only triggered when all technical conditions align.

Exit Logic

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss adapts to current market volatility.

Configurable risk-to-reward targets (default 2 to 1).

Optional break-even and trailing stop features.

Smart Signal Queue

When a valid signal appears during a broker maintenance window or daily rollover, the Expert Advisor queues the signal instead of discarding it. When the market reopens, the system re-validates the signal using a price drift check before execution.

Multi-Layer Risk Management

Layer 1: Daily Loss Monitor

A configurable daily loss threshold with automatic reset at the start of each trading day. Optional automatic closure of all positions when the threshold is reached.

Layer 2: Peak Equity Protection

The system tracks the equity high watermark. If the reduction from peak exceeds the configured threshold, positions are closed and trading is paused for a configurable cooldown period.

Layer 3: Loss Streak Cooldown

After a configurable number of consecutive losing trades, the Expert Advisor pauses trading for a set number of hours to prevent continued exposure during unfavorable conditions.

Layer 4: Higher Timeframe Trend Alignment

The H4 EMA 200 filter blocks buy signals below the trend line and sell signals above it, keeping trades aligned with the broader market direction.

Layer 5: Market Safety Filters

Market open status validation before every trade.

Widespread condition filtering.

Automatic volume limit detection to prevent broker rejection.

Margin safety cap to protect account stability.

Cross-Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor automatically detects broker specifications on startup:

Tick size, tick value, contract size, and point value.

Minimum and maximum volume, volume step.

Volume limits and stops level.

Netting or hedging account mode.

Fill type compatibility (FOK, IOC, Return).

No manual broker configuration is required. The system operates on any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD.

Multi-Broker Validation

Algorion GoldMaster has been comprehensively validated across three independent ECN brokers using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling. Two of the three brokers provided 100% history quality tick data. Fifteen professional backtests were conducted covering multiple market regimes and both preset types.

Capital Preservation Mode Results

Testing period January to July 2026 (in-sample): +7% to +15% return with 3% to 8% maximum drawdown across brokers.

Testing period full year 2025 (out-of-sample): +4% return on validated brokers with 6% to 7% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2024 (out-of-sample): Breakeven to -2% return with 7% maximum drawdown.

Five of six tests profitable. Maximum drawdown remained under 8% across all tested market regimes and brokers. Compatible with prop firm rules allowing 10% or higher overall drawdown.

Active Growth Mode Results

Testing period January to July 2026 (in-sample): +30% to +80% return range across brokers with 20% to 30% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2025 (out-of-sample): +37% to +57% return range across brokers with 47% to 51% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2024 (out-of-sample): -2% to -20% return range across brokers with 17% to 21% maximum drawdown.

Understanding the Return Ranges

The variance observed in Active Growth Mode results, particularly the 30% to 80% range in the January to July 2026 period, is important to understand. It demonstrates that reported returns for any Gold Expert Advisor are a combined property of strategy logic and broker execution conditions (spread, commission, tick data quality, order execution model), not of the strategy alone.

Cross-broker consistency in trade counts, win rates, and drawdown patterns confirms the underlying edge is in the trading logic rather than in a single broker's spread profile. However, individual account performance will vary based on the specific broker environment.

Buyers using different brokers should expect return variance within a range similar to the tested band, not a fixed number matching any single broker result.

Recommended Usage

For prop firm traders and capital preservation focus: use Capital Preservation Mode. Validated across brokers with consistent drawdown control under 8%.

For aggressive personal account traders: use Active Growth Mode only with full awareness of regime dependency. Be prepared for possibility of significant intra-year drawdown during choppy or ranging market conditions.

For advanced users and developers: use Custom Mode to conduct personal parameter optimization on your own broker's data with your own methodology.

Testing recommendation: use the monthly rental option to validate performance on your specific broker before committing to a lifetime license. Broker execution differences meaningfully affect live trading outcomes.

Quick Setup

Step 1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a XAUUSD M30 chart.

Step 2. Select the desired Account Mode.

Step 3. Select the desired Trading Configuration.

Step 4. Choose Trade Direction based on your market analysis.

Step 5. Enable Auto Trading.

Step 6. Monitor the Journal tab for trade activity.

Expected Trading Frequency

Trade frequency depends on both the selected configuration and current market conditions.

Capital Preservation Mode: Highly selective. May go extended periods without trades during unsuitable market conditions.

Balanced Mode: Moderate activity, typically several trades per week under normal conditions.

Active Growth Mode: More frequent trading, typically higher weekly trade counts under normal conditions.

During low-volatility periods or sideways markets, trade frequency naturally decreases. This behavior is intentional to protect capital.

Verifying System Activity

Enable the Debug parameter to activate detailed logging. Signal detection messages appear in the Journal tab even when no trade executes, showing exactly which condition prevented entry. This confirms the Expert Advisor is actively analyzing every M30 bar.

Trade Direction Guidance

Align the direction choice with the higher timeframe trend:

DIR_SELL for confirmed downtrends.

DIR_BUY for confirmed uptrends.

DIR_BOTH when the trend direction is unclear or during ranging conditions.

The H4 EMA 200 filter provides additional protection regardless of the direction selection.

Version 2.0 Development

Version 2.0 is currently in active development based on validation cycle findings and community feedback. Priorities include:

Hard risk caps that hold in every market regime, functioning as the primary safety layer independent of any predictive model. Exposure limits, drawdown limits, and equity protection that do not depend on market regime prediction.

A regime detection component used as a position sizing input rather than as a trading gate. This design addresses the risk that any regime filter selected on historical data introduces its own overfitting surface. A wrong regime classification will affect position size, but will not compromise the hard safety caps.

Improved handling of choppy and ranging market conditions, based on 2024-type market behavior observed during validation.

Improved metrics reporting, including Sharpe calculation on daily equity returns rather than the MetaTrader default per-trade annualization method.

Timeline: 2 to 3 weeks. Existing lifetime license holders will receive Version 2.0 as a free update.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Expert Advisor Type: Trend-following with multi-layer risk management

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M30

Supported Account Types: Hedging and Netting

Language: English

Current Version: 1.11

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Broker: Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (5000 USD recommended)

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Leverage: 1 to 100 or higher recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor repaint?

No. All calculations are based on completed candle data.

Which timeframe should be used?

The Expert Advisor is designed for the M30 timeframe on XAUUSD. Other timeframes have not been optimized for this system.

Can it run on any MT5 broker?

Yes. The system auto-detects broker specifications and adapts accordingly. Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD is compatible. However, broker execution differences (spread, commission, tick data quality) can meaningfully affect returns. Test on your specific broker using the monthly rental option before committing to a lifetime license.

Is a VPS required?

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation, especially for accounts requiring uninterrupted trading during broker off-hours.

Can I customize the trading parameters?

Yes. The Custom Mode provides full manual control over all parameters.

How do I know the Expert Advisor is working?

Enable the Debug parameter. The Journal tab will display signal detection messages showing the analysis process for every M30 bar.

Are the multi-broker validation results available in detail?

Yes. Detailed validation reports, including broker-specific results and equity curves, are available on request through MQL5 direct messaging.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Market conditions vary and no trading system can guarantee profitable outcomes.

Algorion GoldMaster is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profits or future performance. Historical behavior and multi-broker backtest validation do not ensure future results. Broker execution differences meaningfully affect live trading outcomes compared to any specific backtest.

Always test on a demo account before deploying to a live account. Only trade with capital that can be afforded to lose. Apply appropriate money management and risk control.

Contact and Support

For technical questions, preset guidance, broker recommendations, or the detailed multi-broker validation report, please contact through MQL5 direct messaging.

Version History

Version 1.11

Multi-broker validation completed across three independent ECN brokers.

Documentation updated with comprehensive validation results and realistic drawdown ranges.

Return values expressed as ranges to reflect broker execution variance.

Version 2.0 development roadmap published.

Version 1.00

Initial public release.

Multiple configuration modes for different account types.

Smart Signal Queue for signal preservation during market gaps.

Multi-layer risk management framework.

Cross-broker automatic detection.

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and take profit.

Higher timeframe trend alignment filter.



