The Buster BTC Single Entry
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.36
- Обновлено: 11 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!
Hello Traders!
The wait is over...
Introducing my latest expert advisor – The Buster BTC
Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!
Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200
Key Features & Advantages:
One Shoot / Single Entry System
No Martingale, No Layering
Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit
Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time
Optimized for H1
Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)
Pair BTCUSD
Note:
Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:
Max Spread: 5000
Max Stop Level: 5000
Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended
If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!
Live Performance Tracking:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378405?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2278985?https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366179
Set File
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170931/comments#comment_59487376
Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.
Excellent advisor, works superbly. Thanks for your hard work, you're great!