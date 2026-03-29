The Buster BTC Single Entry

5

[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!

Hello Traders!
The wait is over...

Introducing my latest expert advisor – The Buster BTC

Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!

Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200

Key Features & Advantages:
 One Shoot / Single Entry System
 No Martingale, No Layering
 Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit
 Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time
 Optimized for H1 
 Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)

 Pair BTCUSD 



Note:
Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:

Max Spread: 5000
Max Stop Level: 5000
Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended

If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!


Live Performance Tracking:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378405?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2278985?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366179

Set File

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170931/comments#comment_59487376


Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.


Отзывы 3
Oybek Bazarov
137
Oybek Bazarov 2026.06.26 14:46 
 

Excellent advisor, works superbly. Thanks for your hard work, you're great!

Khanh Toan Le
1146
Khanh Toan Le 2026.04.13 13:37 
 

This is truly an excellent EA. Just look at the actual results from his signals. He's happy to provide you with the investor password to follow along.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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THE BUSTER DIAMOND Swing Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD focused on high-quality entries and large price movements. Designed for swing traders Targets 50–100 pips per position Single-entry trading style Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit No martingale No grid system Optimized for cleaner and calmer trading Specifications • Minimum Balance: $100 • Timeframe: M30 = Medium Risk H1 = Low Risk Set File  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175976/comments#comment_59815292 Sign
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Эксперты
RTX BARBAR EA is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. Designed for the M1 timeframe, the EA operates using the recommended configuration provided by the developer and is intended for traders who prefer a simple and structured trading setup. Recommended Setup • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: M1 • Platform: MetaTrader 5 • Recommended Account: Cent Account • Recommended Balance: 60,000 – 80,000 cents (~$600 – $800) Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175160/c
Фильтр:
Oybek Bazarov
137
Oybek Bazarov 2026.06.26 14:46 
 

Excellent advisor, works superbly. Thanks for your hard work, you're great!

ijalkuwari
145
ijalkuwari 2026.04.23 09:59 
 

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Khanh Toan Le
1146
Khanh Toan Le 2026.04.13 13:37 
 

This is truly an excellent EA. Just look at the actual results from his signals. He's happy to provide you with the investor password to follow along.

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