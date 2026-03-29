[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!



Hello Traders!

The wait is over...



Introducing my latest expert advisor – The Buster BTC



Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!



Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200



Key Features & Advantages:

One Shoot / Single Entry System

No Martingale, No Layering

Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit

Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time

Optimized for H1

Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)

Pair BTCUSD





Note:

Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:



Max Spread: 5000

Max Stop Level: 5000

Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended



If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!





Live Performance Tracking:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378405?



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2278985?

Set File

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170931/comments#comment_59487376







Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.