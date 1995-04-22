Amazing EDGE EA

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Overview

Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA for MT5

Amazing RSI Bollinger Bands Trailing EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically trades using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. The strategy is designed to identify potential reversal opportunities when market conditions become overbought or oversold.

The EA includes built-in money management, fixed stop loss, optional trailing stop, spread filtering, and trading session control. It is suitable for traders seeking a straightforward technical trading system that follows predefined trading rules.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor uses two popular technical indicators:

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Bollinger Bands

Buy Conditions

A Buy position is opened when:

RSI is below the configured Buy Level.

The previous candle closes at or below the lower Bollinger Band.

All trading filters are satisfied.

Sell Conditions

A Sell position is opened when:

RSI is above the configured Sell Level.

The previous candle closes at or above the upper Bollinger Band.

All trading filters are satisfied.

Risk Management

The EA includes several risk management features:

Fixed lot trading

Optional risk-based position sizing

Maximum lot size limitation

Fixed Stop Loss

Automatic lot normalization according to broker requirements

Margin validation before opening trades

Optional one-position-only mode

Trailing Stop

The built-in trailing stop can automatically protect open positions after they move into profit.

Features include:

Adjustable trailing activation distance

Adjustable trailing stop distance

Adjustable trailing step

Automatic stop-loss modification

Additional Filters

The Expert Advisor provides optional trading filters including:

Maximum spread filter

Trading session filter

One trade at a time option

New-bar entry confirmation

Main Features

Fully automated trading

RSI and Bollinger Bands entry strategy

Fixed Stop Loss

Optional trailing stop management

Risk percentage or fixed lot trading

Maximum spread protection

Trading time filter

Automatic volume adjustment

Margin safety checks

Compatible with hedging accounts

Broker-compliant order execution

Input Parameters

Trading

Fixed Lot Size

Risk Percentage

Maximum Lot Size

Magic Number

One Position Only

RSI

RSI Period

Buy Level

Sell Level

Bollinger Bands

Period

Deviation

Applied Price

Stop Loss and Trailing

Stop Loss

Enable/Disable Trailing Stop

Trailing Start

Trailing Distance

Trailing Step

Filters

Maximum Spread

Trading Time Filter

Start Time

Stop Time

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: Any

Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD instruments supported by your broker

Account Type: Demo or Live

Execution: ECN or Standard brokers

Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and optimize the input parameters according to their preferred trading instrument and timeframe before using it on a live account.

Notes

Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, and user-selected settings.

No trading strategy can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.



