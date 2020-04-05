Gold Villa MT5

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Real Account Monitor | Setfile

Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System

Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem.

Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adaptive automated trading system. Traders can freely enable or disable each strategy based on their own risk profile and trading preferences.

The more strategies activated, the greater the market coverage and trading opportunity potential.

Why Gold Villa MT5 Is Different

Multi-Strategy Trading Architecture

Most Expert Advisors rely on only one market approach.

Gold Villa MT5 integrates multiple strategy models designed to work together under different market conditions, creating a more flexible and adaptive trading environment.

This allows the EA to:

  • Respond dynamically to changing market behavior

  • Diversify trading logic internally

  • Capture opportunities across different market phases

  • Reduce dependence on a single entry model

The result is a more sophisticated and structured trading system for XAUUSD.

Advanced Price Action & Market Structure Analysis

Gold Villa MT5 analyzes live market structure and price behavior directly from the chart rather than depending entirely on lagging indicators.

By focusing on real-time price movement, the EA can:

  • Adapt to both trending and ranging conditions

  • Detect momentum shifts more efficiently

  • Improve trade timing precision

  • Filter weaker market setups

  • Reduce unnecessary exposure

This creates smarter trade execution built around actual market behavior.

Smart Pending Order Execution System

Gold Villa MT5 uses advanced Buy Stop and Sell Stop execution logic to achieve more precise entries.

Instead of chasing the market, the EA allows the market to confirm movement before entering a trade.

Key advantages include:

  • Higher-quality trade entries

  • Reduced slippage

  • Better execution during volatility

  • Improved risk-to-reward structure

  • Reduced emotional trading behavior

This execution model is especially effective in fast-moving gold markets.

Liquidity & False Breakout Filtering

Gold markets are highly volatile and often affected by fake breakouts and liquidity traps.

Gold Villa MT5 incorporates liquidity-based filtering logic designed to avoid low-quality market movements.

The EA is engineered to:

  • Filter weak breakout conditions

  • Avoid manipulated price spikes

  • Wait for stronger confirmation signals

  • Improve overall trade quality

This helps maintain more stable trading behavior during difficult market conditions.

Integrated Risk Management System

Risk management is built directly into the foundation of Gold Villa MT5.

The system focuses on long-term survivability and controlled exposure rather than aggressive high-risk recovery methods.

Core protections include:

  • Intelligent Stop Loss management

  • Structured trade handling

  • Exposure control logic

  • Drawdown-aware execution

  • Balanced position management

Gold Villa MT5 is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and sustainability.

Built-In Economic News Protection

Gold Villa MT5 integrates directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar system.

The EA can automatically detect major high-impact news events and respond accordingly.

Features include:

  • News event detection

  • Trading pause during major volatility

  • Reduced exposure during unstable conditions

  • Minimal manual intervention required

No external plugins or third-party tools needed.

Broker Adaptive Technology

Gold Villa MT5 is optimized for real trading environments and broker variations.

Supported features:

  • Compatible with most MT5 brokers

  • Automatic broker specification adaptation

  • Support for both 2-digit and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing

  • Stable operation across different account types

Designed for reliable execution consistency.

Recommended Trading Environment

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Best Performance Recommendations

For optimal stability and execution quality:

  • Use a VPS for 24/7 uninterrupted trading

  • Use low-spread brokers with fast execution

  • Maintain a stable internet connection

  • Use the included optimized set files

Optimized Set Files Included

Professionally optimized set files are included to simplify setup and improve deployment efficiency.

The provided configurations are designed to match the intended strategy behavior, execution structure, and risk management model of Gold Villa MT5.

Backtesting Recommendations

Suggested testing configuration:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Model: Every Tick (Real Ticks)

  • Period: 2025–2026

  • Initial Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Please note that results may vary depending on:

  • Broker pricing

  • Spread conditions

  • Tick quality

  • Execution speed

  • Trading environment

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

What Gold Villa MT5 Does NOT Use

Unlike many high-risk systems on the market, Gold Villa MT5 intentionally avoids dangerous recovery techniques.

This EA does NOT use:

  • Martingale systems

  • Unlimited averaging

  • Aggressive recovery grids

  • Unrealistic lot multiplication

  • Dangerous account recovery methods

The focus is on controlled execution and sustainable trading behavior.

Ideal For

Gold Villa MT5 is suitable for:

  • Traders seeking automated gold trading solutions

  • Users prioritizing risk control

  • Beginner and advanced MT5 traders

  • Traders looking for a disciplined alternative to risky grid systems

  • Users seeking structured and professional automated trading

Professional Support Included

Support is available through MQL5 private message for:

  • Installation assistance

  • VPS configuration

  • Set file guidance

  • Broker compatibility support

  • General operational assistance

Final Statement

Gold Villa MT5 was built around a simple philosophy:

Precision. Discipline. Sustainability.

Rather than relying on unrealistic promises or dangerous recovery systems, Gold Villa MT5 focuses on intelligent execution, adaptive market behavior, and controlled risk exposure.

The result is a more professional approach to automated gold trading for MetaTrader 5.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and Gold involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • You may lose part or all of your capital

  • Always use proper risk management

  • Test on a demo account before live trading

  • Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Sugianto
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ About This Bot Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic. The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Эксперты
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle:
Lock Recovery
Sugianto
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope
Stop Out Monitor MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Утилиты
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
Эксперты
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Major Trend EA
Sugianto
Эксперты
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita
Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
Эксперты
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution,
GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Эксперты
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
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