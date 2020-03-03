Super Gold Trend

Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA)
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend, a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD). Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders, this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability.

Signal | Setfile

Launch promo!
  • Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price!
  • Next Price 1999$
  • Final price 30,000$
  • Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now!

🔑 Key Features

  • Real Market Strategy: Super Gold Trend adapts to real-time market dynamics, delivering a reliable and authentic trading experience.

  • Market Liquidity incorporated to filter out false break out.

  • Precision with Pending Orders: Executes trades using pending orders to capture optimal entry points and reduce slippage.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Every trade includes a stop-loss to safeguard your capital and control potential drawdowns.

  • Integrated News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact news events by utilizing MT5's built-in economic calendar, reducing exposure to sudden volatility.

⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: H1 ( 1 hour chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Compatibility: Auto-detects and adjusts to both 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers

🧠 Technical Requirements & Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted, stable operation of the EA.

  • News Filter: Seamlessly uses MT5’s native calendar—no manual URL or GMT configuration required.

  • Setfile: For best performance, apply the optimized setfile provided.

📈 Backtest Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)

  • Testing Period: 2024–2025

  • Backtest Model: “Every Tick based on Real Ticks” (recommended for maximum accuracy)

  • Starting Balance: As low as $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

💬 Support & Assistance

  • Have questions or need help setting up? Reach out via private message. We’re here to ensure your experience with Super Gold Trend is smooth and successful.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • Trading involves risk. Ensure you fully understand the risks before using this product. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
