Smart Pair Trading

5 

  Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA 
Trade the relationship, not the direction.
 
Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is the same statistical-arbitrage logic used by quant desks, packaged into a fully automated, set-and-forget EA.
 
Why Smart Pair Trading?
 
     
  • Market-neutral by design. Because you hold one long and one short leg at the same time, broad market swings largely cancel out. The EA targets the gap between two instruments, giving you a return stream that behaves differently from a typical trend or scalping system.
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  • Built on real statistics, not indicators. Every trade is driven by live OLS regression (rolling beta + alpha) and a normalized Z-score of the spread — the same toolkit used in institutional pairs trading. No repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic.
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  • Correlation filter keeps you out of bad trades. The EA continuously measures the correlation between your two symbols and refuses to open a position when the relationship breaks down. If the pair stops behaving like a pair, the EA simply waits.
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  • Smart Exit takes profit on convergence. A tunable convergence target lets you bank profit early, mid-way, or hold for full mean-reversion — you control how patient the exit is.
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  • Noise-filtered signals. An EMA smoothing layer cleans micro-noise out of the Z-score so the EA reacts to genuine divergence, not random tick spikes.
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  • Disciplined risk and timing controls. Profit target, loss limit, post-trade cooldown, an extra cooldown after losing trades, one-trade-per-candle protection, and fully separate trading windows for entries and exits.
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  • Broker-proof execution. Automatic digit detection (2/3-digit gold, 4/5-digit forex), per-symbol slippage scaling, and automatic lot normalization to each symbol's volume rules mean the EA behaves identically across brokers.
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  • Live on-chart dashboard. A clean panel shows correlation, live Z-score, entry/exit levels, OLS beta, open P/L, hold time, smart-exit target, cooldown timers, win rate, and profit factor at a glance.
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Key Features at a Glance
 
     
  • Statistical-arbitrage core: rolling OLS beta/alpha + Z-score spread model
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  • Adjustable entry / exit thresholds for any volatility regime
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  • Real-time correlation filter with absolute-correlation support (works on inversely correlated pairs too)
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  • Smart Exit convergence target (early / mid / late exit, your choice)
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  • EMA signal smoothing to suppress noise and false entries
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  • Account-currency profit target and loss limit
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  • Post-trade cooldown + extra cooldown after a loss
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  • One-trade-per-candle protection against over-trading
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  • Independent time windows for opening and closing trades
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  • Automatic broker digit + slippage + lot adjustment
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  • Professional real-time dashboard with full trade analytics
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  • Magic-number isolation — runs safely alongside your other systems
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Recommended Setup
 
     
  • Pairs: Any two correlated (or inversely correlated) instruments — e.g. EURUSD / XAUUSD, AUDUSD / XAUUSD, XAUUSD / BTCUSD, or correlated indices.
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  • Calculation timeframe: M1 (default) for responsive intraday pair trading.
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  • Account: Hedging account required (the EA holds two opposing positions simultaneously).
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  • Minimum balance: Size your lots to your account; the EA auto-normalizes volume to broker limits.
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  • VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
    •  
 
 
Tip: Start on a demo account, confirm both symbols are available with your broker, and tune the Entry/Exit thresholds and correlation filter to your chosen pair before going live.
 
 
Requirements
 
     
  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account type
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  • Both symbols available in Market Watch with sufficient history on the calculation timeframe
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  • Broker offering both instruments you intend to pair
    •  
 
Support
 
Questions about settings, pair selection, or optimization? Send me a message — I'm happy to help you get the most out of Smart Pair Trading.
 
Risk warning: Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk. Statistical arbitrage relies on historical relationships between instruments that can change or break down. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
Отзывы 1

    

    



    

      
playgold
1121


      

        

          
            
              playgold
            
            
              2026.07.13 06:00 
            
            
          
            

        

         
        

          

                
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept (edit: even if apparently AI-generated, like much other content these days). The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit (edit: and now a few more features) that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests. Edit on August 8, 2026: on the other hand, the reference EA has a live signal showing (mostly) growth since September 2025, whereas this one's signal shows less conclusive growth since June 2026, so it hasn't yet proven its worth to a similar extent. I think the recent price increase here to $499 (vs. the reference EA's $470) is thus unjustified. This is still a higher-risk, more experimental alternative, not yet a mature product.

          

        

      

    




  

  

    

      
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          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Phantom Liquidity Hunter Algorithm ICT Logic
      
      

        
Rendi Kurniawan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
PHANTOM | LIQUIDITY HUNTER INSTITUTIONAL ALGORITHM [ICT LOGIC] ️ WARNING: NOT FOR GAMBLERS. The marketplace is full of "RNG Robots" and Martingale Gamblers disguised with flashy cartoons. It's time for serious Logic. While others pray to the grid gods during a market crash, Liquidity Hunter executes cold, calculated mathematics based on Institutional Concepts (ICT/SMC). This is not a toy. This is a weapon designed to survive—and profit from—market chaos.  THE PHANTOM DIFFERENCE Most EAs on th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GoldSpire MT5
      
      

        
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
GoldSpire MT5 — это профессиональный Grid и Basket Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD / Gold. EA сочетает контролируемое grid-управление, адаптивные рыночные фильтры и встроенные защитные функции для структурированного и риск-ориентированного управления торговыми циклами. GoldSpire MT5 не является простым grid-роботом, который постоянно открывает позиции. EA анализирует текущее рыночное окружение и адаптирует свое поведение к разным рыночным режимам. В более споко

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Santa Scalping MT5
      
      

        
Morten Kruse

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. 
General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping MT5 EA
      
      

        
The Hung Ngo

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
С этим продуктом покупают

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Titan MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. 
Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Queen X MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          5 (24)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.46 (138)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Reaper MT5
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.47 (103)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   
Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО 
Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Ultimate Breakout System
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          5 (46)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! 
БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) 
NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L 
Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lizard
      
      

        
Marco Scherer

        

          

          4.13 (38)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum King EA
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.96 (213)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 
Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА 

Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ 

Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда 

***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! 

Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Athena X
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. 
Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. 
Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Snap
      
      

        
Chen Jia Qi

        

          

          4.47 (17)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 
Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно:
После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений.
ht

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XG Gold Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.31 (113)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Neural Core
      
      

        
TICK STACK LTD

        

          

          5 (8)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Emperor MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.86 (507)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь 
В

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pulse Engine
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          4 (36)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      
      

        
Valentina Zhuchkova

        

          

          4.32 (25)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Chiroptera
      
      

        
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen

        

          

          4.64 (47)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Spike EA
      
      

        
OMG FZE LLC

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
[ My Channel ] 

HFT Spike EA 
Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) 
Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. 

Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          4.5 (20)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. 
Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Byrdi
      
      

        
William Brandon Autry

        

          

          5 (20)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aetherion Prime EA
      
      

        
Valentina Zhuchkova

        

          

          1 (2)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ArtQuant Gold
      
      

        
Miguel Angel Vico Alba

        

          

          4.2 (25)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SomaGold
      
      

        
Andrii Soma

        

          

          5 (9)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BB Return mt5
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.42 (125)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XIRO Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (34)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Burning Grid
      
      

        
Magma Software Solutions UG

        

          

          4.59 (29)
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. 
The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold House MT5
      
      

        
Chen Jia Qi

        

          

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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла.
Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок.
Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов.

Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: 
Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 
Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 
Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! 
Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. 
ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. 
Цена

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

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Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Profalgo Limited

        

          

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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here 
LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 

Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Sugianto

        

          

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Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? 
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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adapti

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile 
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
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Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ 
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Sugianto

        

          

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Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide 
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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
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Sugianto

        

          

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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Sugianto

        

          

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Sugianto

        

          

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Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Sugianto

        

          

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Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Sugianto

        

          

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Sugianto

        

          

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Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account
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Sugianto

        

          

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Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. 
How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Omni Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. 
Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide 
Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Super Gold Trend
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) 
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neo Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Эксперты
        

      

    

        
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
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playgold
1121


        

          

            
              
                playgold
              
              
                2026.07.13 06:00 
              
              
            
                  

          

            

            

                  
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept (edit: even if apparently AI-generated, like much other content these days). The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit (edit: and now a few more features) that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests. Edit on August 8, 2026: on the other hand, the reference EA has a live signal showing (mostly) growth since September 2025, whereas this one's signal shows less conclusive growth since June 2026, so it hasn't yet proven its worth to a similar extent. I think the recent price increase here to $499 (vs. the reference EA's $470) is thus unjustified. This is still a higher-risk, more experimental alternative, not yet a mature product.

            

          

        

        

            

    

      
Sugianto
17296


      

        Ответ разработчика Sugianto
        
          
            2026.07.13 06:28
          
          
        
        

          hello there, thank you for the kind review.
        

      

    


        

      



              
      

          


        

          
          Ответ на отзыв