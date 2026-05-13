ATLAS PORTFOLIO BRAIN AI — The Multi-Symbol AI Command Center



"One Brain. Four Markets. Total Control."



> The first EA to manage an entire portfolio from a single chart. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — all coordinated by one central intelligence.



Why risk everything on a single symbol when you can diversify across four uncorrelated markets? Atlas Portfolio Brain AI- introduces the Portfolio Brain- — a central command system that trades multiple symbols simultaneously while preventing overexposure through the revolutionary Correlation Guard.





The Atlas Brain Architecture (How It Works)



Atlas runs from a SINGLE chart but controls trades across 4 symbols:



Multi-Symbol Scanner

Each symbol has its own dedicated MACD + RSI + H4 EMA indicator set running independently on H1 timeframe:

- XAUUSD- (Gold) — The high-volatility profit engine

- EURUSD- — The most liquid Forex pair

- GBPUSD- — The Cable momentum player

- USDJPY- — The carry trade specialist



Correlation Guard (Portfolio Intelligence)

This is what separates Atlas from every other multi-pair EA. When the EA detects that EURUSD and GBPUSD are generating signals in the SAME direction, it blocks the second trade. Why? Because EUR and GBP are highly correlated — if one loses, the other loses too. This prevents catastrophic double-loss scenarios.



Session Optimizer

Each symbol is only traded during its OPTIMAL trading session:

- XAUUSD:- London Open through NY Close (07:00 - 21:00)

- EURUSD:- London Session only (07:00 - 16:00)

- GBPUSD:- London Session only (07:00 - 16:00)

- USDJPY:- Tokyo + NY overlap (00:00 - 08:00 and 12:00 - 21:00)



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Portfolio-Level Defenses



Unlike single-symbol EAs that only protect one trade, Atlas protects your ENTIRE account:



- Portfolio Aegis Shield:- Calculates drawdown across ALL open positions combined. If total portfolio DD exceeds the limit, it closes EVERYTHING instantly. One button. Total protection.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides SL/TP on ALL symbols simultaneously. No broker can see any of your exits.

- News Shield:- Blocks ALL new entries during high-impact news hours.

- Per-Symbol Cooldown:- 30-minute cooldown per symbol after each trade.

- Margin Safety:- Checks free margin before every entry across all symbols.

- Strictly NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. ONE trade per symbol maximum.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Attach to:- ANY chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1). The EA reads all other symbols internally.

- Timeframe:- H1 (All indicators run on H1 with H4 EMA filter).

- Important:- All 4 symbols must be available in your broker's Market Watch.

- Minimum Deposit:- $2000 (for 4 symbols at 1.5% risk each).



2. Parameter Settings



=== Portfolio Symbols ===

- Trade XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY:- true/false (Toggle each symbol independently).

- Gold Symbol Name:- "XAUUSD" (Change if your broker uses a different name like "GOLD" or "XAUUSDm").



=== Brain Logic ===

- MACD Fast/Slow:- 12 / 26.

- RSI Period:- 14.

- H4 EMA Filter:- 50 (Trades only in the macro trend direction).

- Correlation Guard:- true (HIGHLY recommended. Prevents EUR+GBP overexposure).



=== Session Optimizer ===

- Enable Session Filter:- true (Trades each symbol only during its best hours).

- Adjust session hours based on your broker's server time.



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade Per Symbol:- 1.5% (Total max exposure: 1.5% x 4 = 6%).

- SL/TP Gold:- 500 / 1000 pts (Wider for volatile Gold).

- SL/TP Forex:- 300 / 600 pts (Tighter for Forex pairs).

- Portfolio Aegis Shield:- 5.0% (Cuts ALL positions if total DD exceeds this).

- Ghost Stealth:- true.