Copy Trade Ritz Prime Pro
- Утилиты
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Syamsurizal DimjatiHello traders, I design and develop high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MT5 (since 2023), built to help you achieve more consistent and reliable trading results.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Ritz Prime TradeCopier Pro – Institutional Cross-Broker Sync Engine
Say goodbye to lagging copy trades, mismatched broker symbols, and missed Stop Losses. Ritz Prime TradeCopier Pro is an ultra-fast, high-frequency copy trading engine designed for professional portfolio managers and retail traders. Powered by a custom Bit-Banger JSON architecture and an advanced Global Variable (GV) mapping system, it seamlessly bridges multiple MetaTrader terminals on a single VPS/SERVER with true zero-lag performance.
Whether you are copying trades between raw spread accounts, cent accounts, or brokers with entirely different symbol naming conventions, Ritz Prime executes flawlessly.
(for 20 Slave) One time purchase
Key Advantages & Breakthrough Features
- Auto-Suffix & Prefix Resolver: No manual mapping required! The EA automatically detects and translates cross-broker symbols instantly (e.g., from Master BTCUSD to Slave BTCUSD.ecn , BTCUSD+ , or even XAUUSD to GOLD ).
- Nuke-Close Asynchronous Mode: Employs asynchronous execution for "Fire & Forget" mass closures and modifications. If the Master closes 10 positions, the Slave flattens them simultaneously in 1 millisecond without queuing delays.
- Distance-Sync SL/TP Logic: Solves the notorious broker price offset issue. It calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit targets based on proportional distances, perfectly replicating the Master's Risk-Reward ratio regardless of differing price feeds.
- Pre-Lock Execution & Broker-Wipe Immunity: Uses a highly advanced GV mapping memory to prevent double entries during high volatility. It maintains Master-Slave trade links flawlessly, even if your broker modifies or deletes trade comments.
- Full Pending Order Support: Accurately mirrors Limit and Stop orders, including real-time adjustments if the Master modifies the pending entry price.
How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
Step 1: Setting up the MASTER Terminal
- Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Master account.
- Attach the Ritz Prime TradeCopier to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD).
- In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to MASTER.
- Define a unique MasterID (e.g., "RitzFund_1").
- Click OK. You will see the "MASTER = Sending Signal" banner centered on your chart.
Step 2: Setting up the SLAVE Terminal(s)
- Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Slave account.
- Attach the EA to any single chart.
- In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to SLAVE.
- Input the EXACT same MasterID used in Step 1 ("RitzFund_1").
- Choose your preferred LotMode (e.g., AS_ORIGINAL, MULTIPLIER, or RISK_PERCENT) and adjust the risk settings accordingly.
Step 3: Verification
- Once attached, you will see the "SLAVE - Receive Signal" banner at the top center of your Slave chart.
- Ensure "Hide All" is applied in your Slave's Market Watch to maximize the Auto-Resolver speed. The system is now fully synchronized and ready to mirror trades instantly.
** For How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide) with pictures, See the Comments I attached or screen shot images