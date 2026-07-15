Copy Trade Ritz Prime Pro

Ritz Prime TradeCopier Pro – Institutional Cross-Broker Sync Engine

Say goodbye to lagging copy trades, mismatched broker symbols, and missed Stop Losses. Ritz Prime TradeCopier Pro is an ultra-fast, high-frequency copy trading engine designed for professional portfolio managers and retail traders. Powered by a custom Bit-Banger JSON architecture and an advanced Global Variable (GV) mapping system, it seamlessly bridges multiple MetaTrader terminals on a single VPS/SERVER with true zero-lag performance.

Whether you are copying trades between raw spread accounts, cent accounts, or brokers with entirely different symbol naming conventions, Ritz Prime executes flawlessly.

(for 20 Slave) One time purchase

Key Advantages & Breakthrough Features

  • Auto-Suffix & Prefix Resolver: No manual mapping required! The EA automatically detects and translates cross-broker symbols instantly (e.g., from Master BTCUSD to Slave BTCUSD.ecn , BTCUSD+ , or even XAUUSD to GOLD ).
  • Nuke-Close Asynchronous Mode: Employs asynchronous execution for "Fire & Forget" mass closures and modifications. If the Master closes 10 positions, the Slave flattens them simultaneously in 1 millisecond without queuing delays.
  • Distance-Sync SL/TP Logic: Solves the notorious broker price offset issue. It calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit targets based on proportional distances, perfectly replicating the Master's Risk-Reward ratio regardless of differing price feeds.
  • Pre-Lock Execution & Broker-Wipe Immunity: Uses a highly advanced GV mapping memory to prevent double entries during high volatility. It maintains Master-Slave trade links flawlessly, even if your broker modifies or deletes trade comments.
  • Full Pending Order Support: Accurately mirrors Limit and Stop orders, including real-time adjustments if the Master modifies the pending entry price.


How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide)

Step 1: Setting up the MASTER Terminal

  1. Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Master account.
  2. Attach the Ritz Prime TradeCopier to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD).
  3. In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to MASTER.
  4. Define a unique MasterID (e.g., "RitzFund_1").
  5. Click OK. You will see the "MASTER = Sending Signal" banner centered on your chart.

Step 2: Setting up the SLAVE Terminal(s)

  1. Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Slave account.
  2. Attach the EA to any single chart.
  3. In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to SLAVE.
  4. Input the EXACT same MasterID used in Step 1 ("RitzFund_1").
  5. Choose your preferred LotMode (e.g., AS_ORIGINAL, MULTIPLIER, or RISK_PERCENT) and adjust the risk settings accordingly.

Step 3: Verification

  1. Once attached, you will see the "SLAVE - Receive Signal" banner at the top center of your Slave chart.
  2. Ensure "Hide All" is applied in your Slave's Market Watch to maximize the Auto-Resolver speed. The system is now fully synchronized and ready to mirror trades instantly.

** For How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide) with pictures, See the Comments I attached or screen shot images



Рекомендуем также
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Точки входа   Airplane   Trend   нужно использовать как точки потенциального разворота рынка. Индикатор работает используя функцию циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все точки входа будут оптимальными точками, в которых изменяется движение.   Самым простым вариантом использования индикатора является открытие сделки в сторону существующего тренда. Наилучший результат дает сочетание индикатора с фундаментальными новостями, он может выступать в качестве фильтра новостей, то есть показы
Horizontal Level
Oleksii Ferbei
Индикаторы
Индикатор Horizontal Level - отражает с помощью гистограммы, горизонтальные объемы  заключенных сделок по определенной цене без привязки за временем. При этом гистограмма появляется непосредственно в окне терминала, а каждый столбик объема легко сопоставить со значением котировки валютной пары. Объемы заключенных сделок имеют большое значение в биржевой торговле, обычно увеличение количества заключенных контрактов подтверждает тренд, а их сокращение говорит о скором развороте. При торговле на ф
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR с 2 скользящими средними" для MT5, без перерисовки. - Сам по себе WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет видеть быстрые и медленные скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор дает возможность увидеть коррекцию цены на очень ранней стадии. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить через параметры, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображ
BeansAssist
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Утилиты
BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Утилиты
Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Индикаторы
== LT RAINBOW TREND — ТРЕНДОВЫЙ ИНДИКАТОР НА ОСНОВЕ 36 СКОЛЬЗЯЩИХ СРЕДНИХ == ОБЗОР LT Rainbow Trend — это продвинутый технический индикатор для анализа тренда, который использует 36 одновременно работающих скользящих средних с умной цветовой системой («Радуга»). Разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся торговать по направлению главного тренда с максимальной визуальной четкостью, этот индикатор превращает сложный мультитаймфреймовый анализ в простое, цветное и интуитивно понятное отображение. И
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Утилиты
EA Performance Monitor Утилита для MetaTrader 5, которая автоматически обнаруживает все активные советники на открытых графиках, сопоставляет каждый советник с его торговыми данными и отображает в одной панели просадку, прибыль, процент побед и метрики открытых позиций в режиме реального времени. EA Performance Monitor — это автоматизированная утилита мониторинга для MetaTrader 5. Она сканирует все открытые графики с настраиваемым интервалом, идентифицирует каждый работающий советник по магическ
FREE
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Auto SLTPTS for MT5
Firman Syah
Утилиты
Revolutionize Your Trading with Auto SLTPTS Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization. Key Features : ️ Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system Professional Trading Tools : - Intelligent Break Even trig
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Получайте уведомления о каждом изменении цвета свечей Heiken Ashi (HA). Индикатор будет показывать прошедшие и новые сигналы каждый раз при изменении цвета свечей HA. ( Примечание : этот инструмент основан на коде индикатора Heiken Ashi, разработанного MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Особенности Сигналы срабатывают при закрытии последнего бара/открытии нового бара; Можно включить любые виды предупреждений: диалоговое окно, сообщение по электронной почте, SMS-уведомления для смартфонов и планшетов, з
Notify To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
Dual Bollinger Session Channel
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Индикаторы
Dual Bollinger Session Channel Профессиональные фиксированные сессионные каналы Боллинджера для MetaTrader 5 Разработан для анализа ценового действия, пробоев и институциональной рыночной структуры с использованием данных реальных торговых сессий. Обзор продукта Dual Bollinger Session Channel — это профессиональный технический индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который строит фиксированные статистические ценовые каналы на основе двух независимых расчётов полос Боллинджера, выполненных исключительно п
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Premium Trade Panel Pro
Memet Nuryaman
Утилиты
Premium Trade Panel Pro MT5 is a professional trading utility designed to assist traders in executing and managing trades efficiently within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The panel provides a convenient dashboard directly on the chart, allowing traders to open, manage, and control positions quickly while maintaining proper risk management. This tool is suitable for manual traders who require faster trade execution and efficient position management. One-Click Trading Open BUY or SELL positions inst
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
DayTrade Tool Institutional
Nercio Itelvino Muhale
Утилиты
Инструмент для институциональной внутридневной торговли Продвинутый визуальный помощник для ручной торговли. Институциональный инструмент для внутридневной торговли — это профессиональный визуальный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, использующих Price Action, CRT, PO3, ICT/SMC и нуждающихся в институциональной ясности на графике. Институциональный инструмент для внутридневной торговли превращает ваш график в панель институционального анализа, обеспечивая трейдеру полный контроль над исп
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Sniper Boleta Pro
Paulo Barros Pereira
Утилиты
SNIPER BOLETA PRO Watch the Official Product Video Demo Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control. A Professional Trading Assistant SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5. Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Утилиты
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Smart Economic Calendar Panel
Budyawan
Утилиты
G8 News Dashboard Pro: The Ultimate Economic Calendar Trading during high-impact news releases without proper monitoring can be devastating to your account. Slippages, spread widening, and extreme volatility can ruin even the best technical analysis. G8 News Dashboard Pro is an advanced, lightweight, and highly customizable on-chart economic calendar designed specifically for professional manual traders and risk managers. It extracts data directly from the native MetaTrader 5 calendar (No DLL
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Draw Agent разработан как красивый и инновационный способ создавать и управлять всеми вашими анализами диаграмм, каракулями, заметками и многим другим. Этот инструмент обеспечивает метод рисования от руки, чтобы рассматривать пространство диаграммы как классную доску и рисовать от руки. Этот инструмент рисования от руки позволяет рисовать на графиках MT4/MT5, чтобы отмечать или выделять события на графике. Это полезный инструмент, если вам нравится   чертить волны Эллиотта вручную, рисовать лин
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Утилиты
Keyboard Trader   - это инструмент, разработанный для   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , который позволяет торговать с использованием   горячих клавиш . Вот краткое описание его функций: Быстрое выполнение операций : Keyboard Trader позволяет быстро выполнять ордера без необходимости кликов мышью. Вы можете использовать горячие клавиши для открытия и закрытия позиций. Идеально подходит для новостей : Важно быстро реагировать на новостные события, и этот инструмент отлично подходит для торговли в периоды выс
Criflow Trade Protector Pro Mt5
Cristian Spedicato
Утилиты
CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO (Multi-Symbol) The smart manager for your manual trading. CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to turn your manual trading into a professional system, fully automating position management. Does not open operations. Don’t change your strategy. Manage your trades in a precise and disciplined way. ⸻ MULTI-SYMBOL MANAGEMENT A single installation is enough. The EA is able to simultaneously manage: • Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.
AutoStructure
Evgeniy Grebenuik
Индикаторы
AutoStructure — ваш ключ к точному входу на рынке Forex! AutoStructure  — это профессиональный форекс-индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, скорость и контроль над рынком. С его помощью вы за считанные секунды сможете: -Автоматически отрисовывать ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления ;  -Визуализировать зоны FVG (Fair Value Gaps) для поиска выгодных разворотов ;  -Анализировать Order Blocks на многих тайм-фреймах; -Строить уровни Фибоначчи с учётом реального движен
С этим продуктом покупают
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Утилиты
Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Другие продукты этого автора
Moving Average Ribbon
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MOVING AVERAGE RIBBON Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics is a futuristic multi-layer Moving Average system engineered to visualize trend momentum, volatility balance, and market rhythm in one adaptive ribbon. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, flexibility, and automation — this tool transforms the classic MA visualization into a dynamic analytical framework. Core Concept The indicator creates a multi-tier MA Ribbon that adapts to the cho
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Kaufmans AMA Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Индикаторы
RITZ Candle Kaufman’s AMA is a precision market-flow indicator built around Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA / AMA) — a dynamic smoothing algorithm that automatically adjusts to changing volatility. This enhanced version interprets AMA momentum directly into smart candle-color signals , giving traders a clean, noise-filtered view of trend strength and directional bias. Where most indicators repaint or react too slowly, RITZ Candle AMA delivers stable, non-repainting color shifts based on
FREE
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Dxy Vs Market
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
USD STRENGHT VERSUS MARKET USD (DXY) Versus Market Panel is a professional visual indicator designed to analyze US Dollar strength and pressure against major trading symbols in real time. The indicator compares USD performance (based on DXY logic or internal strength calculation) versus selected symbols, allowing traders to quickly identify dominant currency flow, relative strength, and market bias from a single panel view. Built with a clean, lightweight, and non-intrusive panel , this tool hel
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Conspiracy 16
Syamsurizal Dimjati
3 (1)
Утилиты
Ritz Conspiracy 16 – Многоуровневая Система Рыночной Интеллигенции Ritz Conspiracy 16 — это многоуровневый аналитический индикатор, который объединяет 16 ключевых технических индикаторов в единую визуальную панель. Разработанный на основе концепции market intelligence , он функционирует как командный центр, читающий поведение рынка с разных сторон: тренд, волатильность, моментум, объёмы и структура цены. Используя «конспиративный» подход, индикатор связывает мелкие сигналы от 16 алгоритмов в еди
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Buy Sell Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY and SELL smart The BUY and SELL Smart Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashScalp delivers   instant signal fee
Resonance Eco1
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION) Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window. This module combines: RSI overbought / oversold interaction Volume behavior relative to its moving average ATR expansion and compression analysis Wick rejection strength (price rejection power) Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier) Stochastic fast crossing for
Fibo Price Action
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBO PRICE ACTION This indicator is a Smart OHLC–based Market Analysis and Fibonacci Zone system designed to combine visual clarity, adaptive market structure analysis, and volatility-aware strength detection into a single professional trading tool. Key Features Advanced Visual Themes Supports multiple candle and UI themes (Classic, Ocean, Forest, Gold, Neon, etc.) to adapt the chart appearance to different trading styles and preferences. Smart Fibonacci Zones Fibonacci zones can be calculate
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв