Trading Utility MT5

User Manual

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Trading Utility MT5

The manual trader's cockpit. Size every trade by risk, place it from the chart, and manage it without ever opening the order dialog. Eight tabs, seven trailing engines, and every stop and target draggable with one click.

  • One panel between you and the order window. Risk-sized entries, draggable stops, seven trailing modes, and bulk closing — all from the chart.
  • Stop typing lot sizes. Trading Utility MT5 sizes the position from your risk, draws the trade on the chart, and manages it to the exit.

Description

Trading Utility MT5 turns your chart into the order ticket.

Set the risk you are willing to take, drag the stop where it belongs, and the lot size follows. Place the trade with one button. From there the panel handles the rest — break even, partial targets, trailing, bulk closing — while you watch the market instead of the order dialog.

It never opens a trade on its own. There is no strategy inside it, no signal, no hidden logic. Every position comes from a button you press. It is a tool for discretionary traders, and it works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Size the trade, don't guess it

Choose risk as a percent of balance, a percent of equity, a cash amount, or a fixed lot. Drag the stop loss line and the lot recalculates instantly, with commission included. The panel shows you the money at risk, the percent of your balance it represents, and the resulting reward-to-risk ratio before you commit.

Set an R:TP to R:SL ratio and the target places itself. Type a target by hand and the ratio updates to match. Market, stop and limit orders all place from the same lines — drag the entry above the market and a buy becomes a buy stop, drag it below and it becomes a buy limit.

Every level on the chart is draggable — with one click

Open positions and pending orders get their real stop and target drawn on the chart. Press a line and drag it; the trade is modified for real. No double click to select first, no accidentally panning the chart when you meant to move a stop.

Every move is checked before it is sent. A stop that would sit on the wrong side of the market, or too close for your broker's rules, snaps back to where the level really is and tells you which rule rejected it. The line never shows you a level that is not actually in force.

Drag a pending order by its entry line and its stop and target travel with it, so the shape of the trade survives the move.

Close what you want, when you want

One tab shows live profit and position counts for buys, sells, winners and losers, with a button to close each group. Delete pending orders by type or all at once. Close a set percentage of every open position. Or arm the guard and have everything closed automatically when floating profit or loss reaches a figure you choose.

Seven trailing engines

Classic points, Fractals, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, High/Low of the previous bar, and a partial-close ladder that scales out as price runs. Each one takes a start distance in profit before it arms, a step so it does not modify on every tick, and its own indicator timeframe — trail an M5 position off the H1 average if that is how you trade.

Break even takes a trigger and an offset, and the offset can be calculated automatically as spread plus commission so "break even" actually means break even. Three partial take profit levels close a percentage of the original volume as each is reached.

Tools most panels leave out

  • Virtual pending orders. The level is held on your terminal, not the server. When price reaches it the panel sends a market order. Drag the trigger line to move it.
  • Hidden stop loss and take profit. Your levels stay off the server entirely. The panel closes the position itself when one is hit, and trailing and break even both understand hidden levels and move them without exposing them.
  • OCO. Place a straddle either side of the market with one button; when one leg fills, the other is cancelled.
  • Pending order trailing. Orders follow the market at a distance you set, carrying their stops with them.
  • Support and resistance break alerts. Drop a line anywhere, set a noise buffer, and get an alert or a push notification when price breaks it.
  • Timed screenshots, on a schedule or whenever a deal lands.
  • Trade time manager — close positions, delete pending orders, or both, at a server time you choose.

Built for the way you already work

Magic number filter so it only touches the trades you want. Scope switch between the current symbol and the whole account. Maximum spread guard. Commission per lot so the risk figures are honest. Symbol switching from the panel header. Optional hotkeys for buy, sell, close all, break even and more. Save your settings and they come back exactly as you left them.

Please read before you buy

Virtual orders and hidden stop loss / take profit are client-side by design. The levels are stored on your terminal and survive a restart, but they cannot trigger while MetaTrader is closed or disconnected. That is the trade-off for keeping them off the server — it is not a limitation that can be engineered away. If you need protection that works with your terminal shut, use ordinary server-side stops, which this panel places and manages just as well.

A straddle sizes each leg at your full risk. If price gaps through both levels before the OCO cancel reaches the server, you carry both.

To try the demo, run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode — the panel is interactive and there is nothing to see in a normal backtest.

Settings

Input Default What it does
Panel X / Y 12 / 22 Where the panel sits on the chart
Magic number 0 0 = manage every trade; otherwise only this magic
Deviation 20 Maximum slippage in points
Commission per lot 0.0 Round-turn commission, used in every risk figure
Maximum spread 0.0 0 = off; otherwise block entries above this
Load saved settings true Restore your saved profile on attach
Enable hotkeys false Keyboard shortcuts, off by default so nothing fires by accident
Refresh interval 300 ms How often the panel updates

Everything else is set on the panel itself and saved to a profile.

Metadata for the listing form

Category: Utilities Platform: MT5 Works on: any symbol, any timeframe, hedging and netting accounts Minimum deposit: none — it sizes to whatever you have Tags: trade manager, risk management, lot calculator, trailing stop, partial close, break even, one click trading, panel, utility, money management, OCO, hidden stop loss, trade assistant.


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Reza Aghajanpour
Индикаторы
SMC Intraday Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Elevate your intraday trading with institutional-grade market structure analysis and dynamic Fibonacci confluence. Launch Discount: It is just $33  for 4 out of 5 copy purchases . ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "SMC Intraday PRO group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. - No repaint or No lag Overview SMC Intraday Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines Smart Money Con
Candle Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
Индикаторы
* All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
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M1 Signal Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (3)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
Market Structure
Reza Aghajanpour
4.86 (29)
Индикаторы
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
M W Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (11)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
Order Block Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (2)
Индикаторы
** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. O
Order Blocks Scan MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
RSI Divergence Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.42 (12)
Индикаторы
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
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