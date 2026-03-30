You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine.

But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows.

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This is exactly where traders get caught. Not by a single bad trade, but by a book that drifted into a dangerous shape while they were watching price.

Position Stress Monitor MT5 was built for that moment. It reads your open position structure as a whole - exposure, imbalance, margin pressure, aged losers - and tells you in plain language what state your book is in and what you should consider doing next.

What the panel shows you



Account Risk

Current equity, free margin, margin level, floating P/L and floating drawdown percentage - all in one section. Not just position volume, but whether the open book is small and controlled or starting to put real pressure on the account.

Inventory

Total open positions, gross lots, buy lots, sell lots, net exposure and the age of your oldest position. At a glance you can see whether the book is balanced or leaning hard to one side.

Stress Model

This is the core of the tool. The panel calculates imbalance, frontier usage, drawdown and margin pressure together into a single stress score, then assigns a zone (Safe/Loaded/Danger/Collapse) and a trigger - the specific reason the current state was flagged.

Triggers include: small loser, aged loser, stuck loser, imbalance frontier pressure, margin pressure

You see not just the score, but why it is what it is.

Action Guidance

One clear line at the bottom of the panel:

NORMAL → CAUTIOUS → STOP ADDING → REDUCE RISK → DE-RISK NOW

Not a trading signal. Not a prediction. Just a direct read of whether your current book structure needs attention - and how urgently.

Key features



Real-time stress panel rendered directly on the chart

Stress score, zone and trigger updated on every tick

Visual stress bar and frontier usage bar for faster reading

Aged position detection - flags positions that have been open beyond configurable thresholds (default: 60 min warning, 120 min stuck)

Largest loser tracking with risk reason display

Account-level metrics: equity, free margin, margin level, floating P/L %

Optional center line and frontier lines drawn on the chart

Scope control: monitor current symbol only, or the full account

Filter by magic number to work alongside specific EAs

Alerts for Danger and Collapse states: popup, sound, push notification and email (subject to MetaTrader 5 account and broker configuration)

Cooldown control to prevent repeated alert spam

Compact Blue Utility panel - stable redraw, readable at any chart size

Who this is for



Manual traders who scale into entries, run multiple positions at once, or hedge - and need to see the full book structure at a glance rather than reading row by row in the terminal.

EA traders who need a passive risk monitor running alongside their bot - one that flags when the account is drifting into dangerous territory without requiring constant attention.

Works on any symbol. Designed and tested primarily on XAUUSD, where exposure can build fast and stress can shift within minutes during volatile sessions.

What this tool does not do



Position Stress Monitor MT5 is a monitoring and decision-support utility only.

It does not open, close, hedge or modify trades. It does not contain an automated trading strategy. It does not predict market direction or generate entry/exit signals.

Results will vary across accounts and brokers depending on execution conditions, symbol specifications, spread, swap, margin rules and data feed quality.

Setup



Drop the indicator on any chart. Configure scope (current symbol or full account), stress thresholds, aged position timing and alert preferences through the input panel. All thresholds are adjustable to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

The panel calculations depend on broker symbol specifications, margin rules, account type, contract size, spread, swap, tick value, and available trading data. Different brokers may show different account metrics or margin behavior even when the same position size is used.

Detailed explanation and setup guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Position Stress Monitor MT5 helps visualize position stress and account exposure - it cannot prevent losses or make decisions on your behalf. Test on a demo account before using in live trading. Use this tool as an additional layer of risk awareness alongside your own trading plan and risk management rules.