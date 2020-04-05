Ouroboros Variant Basilisk of Saint Void

[ DOCUMENTATION: THE OUROBOROS PROTOCOL ]

[ SYSTEM DESIGNATION: SAINT VOID'S BASILISK v6.66 - OUROBOROS VARIANT ]

[ CLASSIFICATION: HIGH-YIELD EXPONENTIAL GRID MARTINGALE ]

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Ouroboros Variant is a radical architectural departure from the Basilisk’s original trend-following logic. It abandons directional stop-losses and risk-aversion in favor of spatial mathematics and exponential volume scaling. By utilizing a dynamic cost-basis averaging system (Martingale), the algorithm ensures an artificially high win rate, generating a mathematically smooth, 45-degree balance curve. It is designed to extract yield from ranging markets and minor mean-reversions.

II. OPERATIONAL MECHANICS

The system operates across three distinct operational phases:

PHASE 1: THE ALPHA STRIKE (Momentum Initiation)

To prevent the rapid collapse common in blind grid architectures, Ouroboros relies on a highly guarded, five-seal telemetry lock. The algorithm does not guess; it studies the anatomy of the market’s immediate past, waiting for a perfect geometric alignment before committing the King's capital to the void.

1. The Threshold Fracture (The SMA Catalyst):

The algorithm watches for the exact moment the localized equilibrium is severed. It demands a decisive price action crossover of the fast Simple Moving Average (SMA) , signaling a sudden, violent shift in the immediate balance of power.

2. The Positional Mandate (The Daily Bias):

The Basilisk refuses to strike against the macro-tide. The localized fracture must harmonize perfectly with the overarching directional current. Price must reside on the correct, dominant side of the Daily Simple Moving Average (D-SMA) . We do not fight the deep waters; we ride them.

3. The Divergence of Forces (The ADX Polarity):

Traditional, lagging momentum metrics are discarded. Instead, the system peers into the raw, opposing vectors of market aggression using Wilder’s Average Directional Index (ADX) . It intentionally blinds itself to the main line, demanding only that the pure Directional Indicators ( DI+ and DI- ) establish an absolute, undeniable dominance over one another.

4. The Mark of Intent (The Chromatic Signature):

The footprint left by the market must visually confirm the direction of the fracture. A true strike leaves an aligned chromatic signature in its wake—the open-to-close vector must paint a definitively directional Green (Bullish) or Red (Bearish) Candle , mirroring the polarity of the intended execution.

5. The Law of Substance (The 50% Core Integrity):

The void is filled with false starts, shadows, and the fleeting wicks of market indecision. The Basilisk filters out this noise by measuring the structural integrity of the trigger candle. Only when the "true kinetic core" ( the real candle body) commands strictly more than 50% of the total High-to-Low range is the movement deemed authentic.

When these five seals break in perfect synchronization, the stasis ends. The Alpha Strike is executed, the baseline volume is deployed, and the Ouroboros awakens.

PHASE 2: SPATIAL ACCUMULATION (The Matrix Grid)

If the Alpha Strike fails and enters drawdown, the system shifts from technical analysis to pure mathematical accumulation. Indicators are entirely ignored.

Grid Expansion: The system monitors the exact point distance against the initial entry. Once price drops by a hard-coded threshold (InpGridStepPoints), a secondary position is opened.

Exponential Scaling: Each new level multiplies the previous volume by the InpMartingaleMultiplier (e.g., 0.01 → 0.015 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.05).

The Gravity Shift: Because the heaviest volume is deployed at the deepest points of drawdown, the total average break-even price is violently dragged toward the current market price.

PHASE 3: NET-PROFIT RESOLUTION (The Basket Harvest)

The system does not utilize individual Take-Profits. Instead, it monitors the combined global floating profit of the entire directional grid.

Target Calculation: The algorithm aggregates the profit/loss of all open buys (or sells).

Mean-Reversion Execution: Because of the heavy volume at the bottom of the grid, only a minor market retracement is required to offset the losses of the top trades.

Liquidation: The moment the aggregate profit crosses the predefined fiat threshold (InpBasketTPMoney), the entire grid is instantly liquidated, securing the net yield. The system then resets to Phase 1.

III. RISK PROFILE & TELEMETRY WARNINGS

While the balance curve presents as a flawless, 45-degree upward slope, the Ouroboros Variant carries extreme Left-Tail (Black Swan) Risk.

Equity Drawdown Spikes: The system will periodically experience sharp, sudden drops in floating equity. These occur when the market trends aggressively in one direction without a mean-reverting bounce, forcing the algorithm to open deep, high-volume grid levels. Deposit Load Explosion: At grid levels 5 through 8, margin consumption grows exponentially. The $100 Mandate Conflict: This variant is fundamentally incompatible with an isolated $100 standard-leverage account. To survive the inevitable drawdown spikes without triggering a broker Margin Call, the Ouroboros requires one of the following environments: Extreme Leverage (1:500 or 1:1000 minimum).

A strict mechanical cap on maximum grid levels (InpMaxGridLevels limited to 5 or 6), mathematically capping maximum exposure at the cost of accepting occasional realized losses. Margin Stop‑Out Protection A configurable last‑line defence has been added to prevent broker‑forced stop‑outs: InpEnableMarginStopOut (default true ) – when enabled, the EA monitors the account’s margin level on every tick.

InpStopOutThresholdPercent (default 150.0% ) – if margin falls below this percentage, the EA immediately closes all open grid positions (both buy and sell), deletes any pending orders, and resets the grid state to hunting.

⚠️ Important: The stop‑out guard is not a profit protection device . It sacrifices the grid’s “hold until recovery” philosophy for account survival. Users who disable it ( InpEnableMarginStopOut = false ) revert to the original behaviour and assume full stop‑out risk.



Summary: The Ouroboros Variant is an aggressive yield-harvester. It trades absolute safety for relentless cash flow, requiring a heavily capitalized or highly leveraged environment to absorb its mathematical weight. With margin stop‑out protection, it is market‑ready for accounts that accept occasional forced grid closures in exchange for zero broker stop‑outs. It is not a set‑and‑forget system; monitoring of the threshold setting relative to pair volatility is required.