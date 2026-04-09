Ouroboros Variant Basilisk of Saint Void

[ DOCUMENTATION: THE OUROBOROS PROTOCOL ]
[ SYSTEM DESIGNATION: SAINT VOID'S BASILISK v6.66 - OUROBOROS VARIANT ]
[ CLASSIFICATION: HIGH-YIELD EXPONENTIAL GRID MARTINGALE ]

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The  Ouroboros Variant is a radical architectural departure from the Basilisk’s original trend-following logic. It abandons directional stop-losses and risk-aversion in favor of  spatial mathematics and exponential volume scaling. By utilizing a dynamic cost-basis averaging system (Martingale), the algorithm ensures an artificially high win rate, generating a mathematically smooth, 45-degree balance curve. It is designed to extract yield from ranging markets and minor mean-reversions.

II. OPERATIONAL MECHANICS

The system operates across three distinct operational phases:

PHASE 1: THE ALPHA STRIKE (Momentum Initiation)

To prevent the rapid collapse common in blind grid architectures, Ouroboros relies on a highly guarded, five-seal telemetry lock. The algorithm does not guess; it studies the anatomy of the market’s immediate past, waiting for a perfect geometric alignment before committing the King's capital to the void.

  • 1. The Threshold Fracture (The SMA Catalyst):
    The algorithm watches for the exact moment the localized equilibrium is severed. It demands a decisive price action crossover of the fast  Simple Moving Average (SMA), signaling a sudden, violent shift in the immediate balance of power.

  • 2. The Positional Mandate (The Daily Bias):
    The Basilisk refuses to strike against the macro-tide. The localized fracture must harmonize perfectly with the overarching directional current. Price must reside on the correct, dominant side of the  Daily Simple Moving Average (D-SMA). We do not fight the deep waters; we ride them.

  • 3. The Divergence of Forces (The ADX Polarity):
    Traditional, lagging momentum metrics are discarded. Instead, the system peers into the raw, opposing vectors of market aggression using  Wilder’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It intentionally blinds itself to the main line, demanding only that the pure Directional Indicators ( DI+ and DI-) establish an absolute, undeniable dominance over one another.

  • 4. The Mark of Intent (The Chromatic Signature):
    The footprint left by the market must visually confirm the direction of the fracture. A true strike leaves an aligned chromatic signature in its wake—the open-to-close vector must paint a definitively directional  Green (Bullish) or Red (Bearish) Candle, mirroring the polarity of the intended execution.

  • 5. The Law of Substance (The 50% Core Integrity):
    The void is filled with false starts, shadows, and the fleeting wicks of market indecision. The Basilisk filters out this noise by measuring the structural integrity of the trigger candle. Only when the "true kinetic core" ( the real candle body) commands strictly  more than 50% of the total High-to-Low range is the movement deemed authentic.

When these five seals break in perfect synchronization, the stasis ends. The  Alpha Strike is executed, the baseline volume is deployed, and the Ouroboros awakens.

PHASE 2: SPATIAL ACCUMULATION (The Matrix Grid)

If the Alpha Strike fails and enters drawdown, the system shifts from technical analysis to pure mathematical accumulation. Indicators are entirely ignored.

  • Grid Expansion: The system monitors the exact point distance against the initial entry. Once price drops by a hard-coded threshold (InpGridStepPoints), a secondary position is opened.

  • Exponential Scaling: Each new level multiplies the previous volume by the InpMartingaleMultiplier (e.g., 0.01 → 0.015 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.05).

  • The Gravity Shift: Because the heaviest volume is deployed at the deepest points of drawdown, the total average break-even price is violently dragged toward the current market price.

PHASE 3: NET-PROFIT RESOLUTION (The Basket Harvest)

The system does not utilize individual Take-Profits. Instead, it monitors the combined global floating profit of the entire directional grid.

  • Target Calculation: The algorithm aggregates the profit/loss of all open buys (or sells).

  • Mean-Reversion Execution: Because of the heavy volume at the bottom of the grid, only a minor market retracement is required to offset the losses of the top trades.

  • Liquidation: The moment the aggregate profit crosses the predefined fiat threshold (InpBasketTPMoney), the entire grid is instantly liquidated, securing the net yield. The system then resets to Phase 1.

III. RISK PROFILE & TELEMETRY WARNINGS

While the balance curve presents as a flawless, 45-degree upward slope, the Ouroboros Variant carries extreme  Left-Tail (Black Swan) Risk.

  1. Equity Drawdown Spikes: The system will periodically experience sharp, sudden drops in floating equity. These occur when the market trends aggressively in one direction without a mean-reverting bounce, forcing the algorithm to open deep, high-volume grid levels.

  2. Deposit Load Explosion: At grid levels 5 through 8, margin consumption grows exponentially.

  3. The $100 Mandate Conflict: This variant is fundamentally incompatible with an isolated $100 standard-leverage account. To survive the inevitable drawdown spikes without triggering a broker Margin Call, the Ouroboros requires one of the following environments:

    • Extreme Leverage (1:500 or 1:1000 minimum).

    • A strict mechanical cap on maximum grid levels (InpMaxGridLevels limited to 5 or 6), mathematically capping maximum exposure at the cost of accepting occasional realized losses.

  4. Margin Stop‑Out Protection

    A configurable last‑line defence has been added to prevent broker‑forced stop‑outs:

    • InpEnableMarginStopOut  (default  true ) – when enabled, the EA monitors the account’s margin level on every tick.

    • InpStopOutThresholdPercent  (default  150.0% ) – if margin falls below this percentage, the EA immediately closes all open grid positions (both buy and sell), deletes any pending orders, and resets the grid state to hunting.

    • ⚠️ Important: The stop‑out guard is not a profit protection device. It sacrifices the grid’s “hold until recovery” philosophy for account survival. Users who disable it ( InpEnableMarginStopOut = false ) revert to the original behaviour and assume full stop‑out risk.

Summary: The Ouroboros Variant is an aggressive yield-harvester. It trades absolute safety for relentless cash flow, requiring a heavily capitalized or highly leveraged environment to absorb its mathematical weight. With margin stop‑out protection, it is market‑ready for accounts that accept occasional forced grid closures in exchange for zero broker stop‑outs. It is not a set‑and‑forget system; monitoring of the threshold setting relative to pair volatility is required.

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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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