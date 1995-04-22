Ouroboros Variant Basilisk of Saint Void

[ DOCUMENTATION: THE OUROBOROS PROTOCOL ]
[ SYSTEM DESIGNATION: SAINT VOID'S BASILISK v6.66 - OUROBOROS VARIANT ]
[ CLASSIFICATION: HIGH-YIELD EXPONENTIAL GRID MARTINGALE ]

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The  Ouroboros Variant is a radical architectural departure from the Basilisk’s original trend-following logic. It abandons directional stop-losses and risk-aversion in favor of  spatial mathematics and exponential volume scaling. By utilizing a dynamic cost-basis averaging system (Martingale), the algorithm ensures an artificially high win rate, generating a mathematically smooth, 45-degree balance curve. It is designed to extract yield from ranging markets and minor mean-reversions.

II. OPERATIONAL MECHANICS

The system operates across three distinct operational phases:

PHASE 1: THE ALPHA STRIKE (Momentum Initiation)

To prevent the rapid collapse common in blind grid architectures, Ouroboros relies on a highly guarded, five-seal telemetry lock. The algorithm does not guess; it studies the anatomy of the market’s immediate past, waiting for a perfect geometric alignment before committing the King's capital to the void.

  • 1. The Threshold Fracture (The SMA Catalyst):
    The algorithm watches for the exact moment the localized equilibrium is severed. It demands a decisive price action crossover of the fast  Simple Moving Average (SMA), signaling a sudden, violent shift in the immediate balance of power.

  • 2. The Positional Mandate (The Daily Bias):
    The Basilisk refuses to strike against the macro-tide. The localized fracture must harmonize perfectly with the overarching directional current. Price must reside on the correct, dominant side of the  Daily Simple Moving Average (D-SMA). We do not fight the deep waters; we ride them.

  • 3. The Divergence of Forces (The ADX Polarity):
    Traditional, lagging momentum metrics are discarded. Instead, the system peers into the raw, opposing vectors of market aggression using  Wilder’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It intentionally blinds itself to the main line, demanding only that the pure Directional Indicators ( DI+ and DI-) establish an absolute, undeniable dominance over one another.

  • 4. The Mark of Intent (The Chromatic Signature):
    The footprint left by the market must visually confirm the direction of the fracture. A true strike leaves an aligned chromatic signature in its wake—the open-to-close vector must paint a definitively directional  Green (Bullish) or Red (Bearish) Candle, mirroring the polarity of the intended execution.

  • 5. The Law of Substance (The 50% Core Integrity):
    The void is filled with false starts, shadows, and the fleeting wicks of market indecision. The Basilisk filters out this noise by measuring the structural integrity of the trigger candle. Only when the "true kinetic core" ( the real candle body) commands strictly  more than 50% of the total High-to-Low range is the movement deemed authentic.

When these five seals break in perfect synchronization, the stasis ends. The  Alpha Strike is executed, the baseline volume is deployed, and the Ouroboros awakens.

PHASE 2: SPATIAL ACCUMULATION (The Matrix Grid)

If the Alpha Strike fails and enters drawdown, the system shifts from technical analysis to pure mathematical accumulation. Indicators are entirely ignored.

  • Grid Expansion: The system monitors the exact point distance against the initial entry. Once price drops by a hard-coded threshold (InpGridStepPoints), a secondary position is opened.

  • Exponential Scaling: Each new level multiplies the previous volume by the InpMartingaleMultiplier (e.g., 0.01 → 0.015 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.05).

  • The Gravity Shift: Because the heaviest volume is deployed at the deepest points of drawdown, the total average break-even price is violently dragged toward the current market price.

PHASE 3: NET-PROFIT RESOLUTION (The Basket Harvest)

The system does not utilize individual Take-Profits. Instead, it monitors the combined global floating profit of the entire directional grid.

  • Target Calculation: The algorithm aggregates the profit/loss of all open buys (or sells).

  • Mean-Reversion Execution: Because of the heavy volume at the bottom of the grid, only a minor market retracement is required to offset the losses of the top trades.

  • Liquidation: The moment the aggregate profit crosses the predefined fiat threshold (InpBasketTPMoney), the entire grid is instantly liquidated, securing the net yield. The system then resets to Phase 1.

III. RISK PROFILE & TELEMETRY WARNINGS

While the balance curve presents as a flawless, 45-degree upward slope, the Ouroboros Variant carries extreme  Left-Tail (Black Swan) Risk.

  1. Equity Drawdown Spikes: The system will periodically experience sharp, sudden drops in floating equity. These occur when the market trends aggressively in one direction without a mean-reverting bounce, forcing the algorithm to open deep, high-volume grid levels.

  2. Deposit Load Explosion: At grid levels 5 through 8, margin consumption grows exponentially.

  3. The $100 Mandate Conflict: This variant is fundamentally incompatible with an isolated $100 standard-leverage account. To survive the inevitable drawdown spikes without triggering a broker Margin Call, the Ouroboros requires one of the following environments:

    • Extreme Leverage (1:500 or 1:1000 minimum).

    • A strict mechanical cap on maximum grid levels (InpMaxGridLevels limited to 5 or 6), mathematically capping maximum exposure at the cost of accepting occasional realized losses.

  4. Margin Stop‑Out Protection

    A configurable last‑line defence has been added to prevent broker‑forced stop‑outs:

    • InpEnableMarginStopOut  (default  true ) – when enabled, the EA monitors the account’s margin level on every tick.

    • InpStopOutThresholdPercent  (default  150.0% ) – if margin falls below this percentage, the EA immediately closes all open grid positions (both buy and sell), deletes any pending orders, and resets the grid state to hunting.

    • ⚠️ Important: The stop‑out guard is not a profit protection device. It sacrifices the grid’s “hold until recovery” philosophy for account survival. Users who disable it ( InpEnableMarginStopOut = false ) revert to the original behaviour and assume full stop‑out risk.

Summary: The Ouroboros Variant is an aggressive yield-harvester. It trades absolute safety for relentless cash flow, requiring a heavily capitalized or highly leveraged environment to absorb its mathematical weight. With margin stop‑out protection, it is market‑ready for accounts that accept occasional forced grid closures in exchange for zero broker stop‑outs. It is not a set‑and‑forget system; monitoring of the threshold setting relative to pair volatility is required.

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4.95 (22)
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4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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QSR 300 Ronin
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
专家
QSR 300 Ronin : Spartan Defense Meets Samurai Precision Quant Signal Registry (QSR) presents 300 Ronin —an algorithmic trading solution engineered specifically for the distinct volatility of USDJPY . Like the 300 Spartans who held the line at Thermopylae, this EA is built on a foundation of unyielding defense. Like a masterless Ronin, it strikes with lethal precision, specifically tuned to the rhythm of the Japanese Yen. Most EAs fail because they don't know how to retreat. They fight the market
FREE
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
专家
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Basilisk of Saint Void
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
专家
BASILISK OF SAINT VOID 1.414 The Architecture of Market Stasis Basilisk of  Saint Void  is not a reactive scalper; it is a structural predator. Engineered for the high-liquidity environments of EURUSD and   USDJPY , the Basilisk utilizes a non-linear, multi-layered defense system to transform market volatility into a disciplined, mathematical harvest. ️ THE PETRIFICATION CLASS [GORGON STASIS] Market chaos is neutralized through the Gorgon Stasis protocol. Unlike standard EAs that revenge-
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