Sigmoid Oscillator is a next-generation momentum tool that transforms traditional RSI behavior into a smooth, adaptive 0–100 oscillator using statistical normalization and a sigmoid function. Instead of reacting sharply to short-term noise, it standardizes RSI deviation from its long-term EMA, converts it into a Z-Score, and then maps that value through a sigmoid curve. The result is a clean, stable momentum wave that highlights true directional pressure while filtering market turbulence.

The oscillator is split into bullish (green) and bearish (red) phases around the 50 midline. When the line remains above 50, bullish pressure dominates. When it holds below 50, bearish momentum controls. Because of the sigmoid transformation, extreme readings compress smoothly rather than spike erratically, giving earlier visual recognition of momentum shifts.

A built-in RSI basis line and dynamic bands (derived from standard deviation) help identify expansion and contraction phases. When price momentum pushes the oscillator toward upper or lower extremes, it signals strong directional conviction. The optional histogram visualizes acceleration strength, making it easy to spot when momentum is building or fading.





How to Use

• Trend Confirmation: Trade long when the oscillator stays above 50 and rising. Trade short when below 50 and falling.

• Reversal Signals: Watch for strong crossovers of the 50 line with expanding histogram strength.

• Momentum Exhaustion: Extreme compression near 0 or 100 combined with band interaction can indicate slowing impulse.

• Divergence: Compare oscillator swings against price structure for early reversal clues.

• Sensitivity Control: Adjust the sigmoid sensitivity (K) for faster signals or smoother trend filtering.

Best used on M15–H4 for structured momentum analysis, or combined with higher timeframe bias for precision entries.