Goldin Line is a precision momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden shifts in market pressure. It plots a dynamic Gold Line together with a Signal Line inside a normalized 0–100 scale, allowing traders to quickly identify momentum transitions and potential trend opportunities. The indicator blends market activity with a gold-influenced component to create a unique view of price strength and weakness. Horizontal guide levels help visualize overextended conditions and equilibrium zones, making it easier to interpret market cycles. Smooth calculations reduce noise while keeping the indicator responsive to meaningful price changes.

How to Use

Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe. The main Gold Line reflects underlying momentum, while the Signal Line acts as a confirmation filter.

• When the Goldin Line crosses above the Signal Line, it may indicate strengthening bullish momentum.

• When the Goldin Line crosses below the Signal Line, it may signal increasing bearish pressure.

• Values approaching the upper levels suggest strong momentum conditions, while readings near the lower levels indicate weakening market strength.

• The mid-zone around 50 often represents balance or transition between trends.

For best results, combine the indicator with price structure, trend direction, or support and resistance. It works across multiple instruments and timeframes and can assist both momentum and trend-following trading styles.



