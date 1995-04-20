Wavelet Pro

Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection, quantum momentum shifts, and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior.

At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that reacts to underlying market energy, filtering out noise to highlight genuine directional movement. These lines adapt across timeframes, allowing traders to observe both local and higher-timeframe trends simultaneously. This multi-timeframe awareness makes the tool suitable for scalping precision entries or swing-trade confirmations.

Complementing the trend structure are Quantum Arrows, an intelligent signal layer that identifies potential shift points between accumulation and momentum release phases. These arrows are filtered by internal volatility and candle-behavior logic, meaning they appear only when the market shows authentic directional intent. Alerts—both sound and message-based—notify the user of fresh signal formations, ensuring focus without screen-watching.

The integrated Heiken Ashi visual layer enhances chart readability by clarifying trend continuity and smoothing erratic price bars. Users can personalize wick and body colors to suit their visual preferences or to match different market conditions.

Wavelet Pro is best used as a decision-support system, not an auto-trading signal generator. Traders typically observe wave alignment, arrow confirmation, and candle coloration to determine timing and bias. When used properly, it reveals rhythm and structure hidden within price—helping traders stay aligned with momentum instead of reacting to it.


Lowest timeframe  - 15 minutes

Symbol - any


