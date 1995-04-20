Cosmic Nexus

Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods.

You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or a timing cue for momentum shifts. A color change on a closed bar signals a fresh phase and can help validate entries or exits. The indicator includes optional alerts that trigger only after the bar closes, ensuring stable, non-repainting signals. Best results come from combining it with your primary strategy—use the histogram to confirm direction rather than generate standalone trades.


Рекомендуем также
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Индикаторы
Представляем вашему вниманию индикатор "Счётчик закрытия свечи", который станет вашим незаменимым помощником в мире трейдинга. Вот почему знание того, когда свеча закроется, может помочь: Если вы любите торговать, используя свечные паттерны, то вы будете знать, когда свеча будет закрыта. Этот индикатор позволит вам проверить, сформировался ли известный шаблон и есть ли возможность торговли. Индикатор поможет вам подготовиться к открытию рынка и закрытию рынка. Вы можете установить таймер, чтобы
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Индикаторы
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Forex Gump - это полностью готовая полуавтоматическая торговая система. В виде стрелок на экран выводятся сигналы для открытия и закрытия сделок. Все, что вам нужно, это следовать указаниям индикатора. Когда индикатор показывает синюю стрелку, Вам нужно открывать ордер на покупку. Когда индикатор показывает красную стрелку, нужно открывать ордер на продажу. Закрываем ордера когда индикатор рисует желтый крестик. Для того, чтобы получить максимально эффективный результат, рекомендуем использовать
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Индикаторы
Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 4" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие "Импульсы" ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , ​​состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Посл
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Индикаторы
Quantum Balance — это современный стрелочный индикатор, который определяет ключевые точки разворота цены на рынке с высокой точностью. Он основан на сочетании WPR (Williams %R) и RSI (Relative Strength Index), что позволяет выявлять моменты перекупленности/перепроданности и входить в сделки в точках максимального потенциала. Индикатор анализирует динамику цены и рыночные условия, создавая сигналы только при совпадении нескольких подтверждающих факторов. Это снижает количество ложных сигналов и
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Индикаторы
Индикатор RTrends делает две вещи: во-первых, производит автоматическую (на лету) разметку графика цены путем нанесения линий трендов и, во-вторых, дает медвежьи и бычьи сигналы. Разметка отражает фрактальную природу рынка. На график одновременно наносятся тренды с разных временных горизонтов. Таким образом, трейдер, имея перед глазами только один график, может видеть линии трендов со старших таймфреймов. Линии, в зависимости от горизонта, различаются по цвету и толщине: чем старше горизонт, тем
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Индикаторы
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" для MT4. - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки, без задержки. - Индикатор обнаруживает бычьи паттерны Morning Star на графике: синяя стрелка на графике (см. изображения). - С оповещениями на ПК, мобильных устройствах и электронной почте. - Также доступен его брат - медвежий индикатор "Evening Star pattern" (перейдите по ссылке ниже). - Индикатор "Morning Star pattern" отлично
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Point61 - результат многолетнего наблюдения за поведением цены валютных пар и металлов. Не секрет, что в моменты неопределенности трейдеры ищут возможные уровни поддержки и сопротивления - точки, где цена должна остановить движение. В этих точках возможны 2 сценария: 1. Разворот (коррекция) в обратную сторону; 2. Пробой для продолжения движения. Очень часто эти точки используются для установки стоп-ордеров - ТейкПрофит или СтопЛосс. И важно определять эти точки для максимизации прибыли
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" для MT4 - отличный предиктивный инструмент, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. RSI SPEED - это 1-я производная самого RSI. - RSI SPEED хорош для скальпинговых входов в направлении основного тренда. - Используйте его в сочетании с подходящим трендовым индикатором, например, HTF MA (как на картинках). - Индикатор RSI SPEED показывает, как быстро сам RSI меняет свое направление - он очень чувствителен. - Рекомендуется исп
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 5 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Astral Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Astral Nexus is a precision-engineered momentum-phase detector designed to reveal shifts in underlying market energy before they are visible in price. It visualizes three distinct states— Astral Ascension , Astral Descent , and Cosmic Balance —using a tri-layer histogram that compresses complex internal calculations into a clean 0-to-1 signal map. By blending dual-core trend resonance with temporal echo filtering, the indicator highlights moments where trend force separates from its own averaged
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор предоставляет стрелки покупки и продажи со скользящей средней и цветом бара на основе EMA. Над скользящей средней показаны только стрелки покупки, а ниже скользящей средней показаны только стрелки продажи. Стрелки основаны на алгоритме разворота и, следовательно, пытаются найти точки отката. Оповещения можно активировать по желанию Подходит для любого таймфрейма и инструмента по выбору. Пожалуйста, протестируйте в демо-версии перед покупкой Наслаждаться ----------
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Astral Pulse Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Astral Pulse Oscillator — The Celestial Flow & Energy Resonance Tool Step into the mystic rhythm of market energy with the Astral Pulse Oscillator , a non-repainting fusion of celestial flow mapping and harmonic pulse resonance . This indicator translates hidden energetic fluctuations into radiant visual waves, allowing traders to interpret the unseen emotional tide that moves price — from euphoric expansions to ethereal contractions. Within its luminous subwindow, two astral forces dance: Ce
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Enjoy
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Epsilon Trend
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Epsilon Trend computes a smoothed price line by first normalizing the price over a lookback period and then smoothing the result with a simple moving average. The smoothed normalized value is then re‑scaled to price so it appears as an overlay similar to a MA.      The color change is computed by comparing the current bar’s smoothed value with that of the previous bar and only switching trend if the difference exceeds a small threshold (epsilon) thus minimizing constant flickering.  Use on an
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies. It covers eight assets : USD (Red) EUR (Blue) GBP (Purple) JPY
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
XauUsd Divergence Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The XAUUSD Divergence Pro is a specialized technical analysis tool designed specifically for gold traders. This indicator operates in a separate window and provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by comparing the relative strength of XAUUSD against a custom-calculated USD index. The tool displays two main lines representing momentum indicators for both gold and the US dollar, with a histogram that visually highlights significant divergence patterns between them. These divergence signals
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of b
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Quantum Core Phase Shift MT5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Quantum Core – Phase Shift   is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Dragons Pulse Oracle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв