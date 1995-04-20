Astral Energy

🜁 Astral Energy (MT4)

From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777

Overview

Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram.
It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase).

Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and directional strength data into a visually intuitive “energy field,” allowing traders to anticipate potential turning points or continuation phases before they become obvious on the chart.

Visualization

  • Turquoise Bars (Astral Ascend): represent periods where the market’s underlying energy flow is strengthening — often corresponding to sustained or emerging bullish conditions.

  • Violet-Red Bars (Astral Descend): highlight moments when the energy field contracts — typically associated with bearish transitions or fading strength.

  • The histogram alternates dynamically as market energy shifts, offering a rhythmic visual of balance between expansion and contraction.

Inputs & Parameters

  • Astral Timeframe Alignment: lets you view higher or lower timeframe energy states relative to your current chart.

  • Etheric Period: defines the sensitivity of the internal flow measurement. Smaller values respond faster; larger values smooth out minor fluctuations.

  • Flow Smoothing Depth: adjusts how harmonically averaged the field becomes, filtering short-term turbulence from the signal.

  • Harmonic Period: control the responsive relationship between the main energy stream and its harmonized counterpart.

  • Retrograde Repainting: when disabled, ensures fixed historical visualization; when enabled, allows more fluid adaptation in real time.

  • Sound & Message Alerts: optional notifications when the Astral Energy field changes polarity (e.g., transitions from ascend to descend).

How to Use

  1. Load the Indicator in a separate window below your main chart.

  2. Set the Astral Timeframe to match or complement your trading timeframe (e.g., use H1 energy on M15 for confirmation).

  3. Watch for Polarity Shifts:

    • When the histogram transitions from violet-red to turquoise after a contraction phase, it often signals an upcoming energetic expansion — typically aligning with bullish continuation or reversal setups.

    • The opposite transition suggests weakening flow or bearish dominance.

  4. Use Confluence: Pair Astral Energy with your preferred structure, trend, or oscillator tools. It performs best as a context filter — not as a standalone entry trigger.

  5. Alerts:

    • The system triggers once per bar close, avoiding repeated notifications or false signals during candle formation.

    • Alerts identify the exact moment the energy flow completes a polarity shift.

Interpretation Tips

  • Flat or alternating colors: indicate low directional conviction — better to wait for clearer transitions.

  • Consistent same-color flow: shows a strong energetic current; trend-following entries align well here.

  • Sudden color changes after extended uniform flow: often mark high-probability inflection zones.

Best Use Case

Astral Energy excels when applied to instruments with strong volatility cycles (indices, metals, major FX pairs).
It’s designed for traders who value momentum rhythm over raw signal counts — those who sense the market’s pulse rather than just its price.


Рекомендуем также
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Insight Flow MT4
Nikola Pocuca
Индикаторы
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор рассчитывающий свои показания на объемах торгов. В виде гистограммы показывает накопление силы движения торгового инструмента. Имеет независимые системы расчета для бычьего и медвежьего направления. Работает на любых торговых инструментах и тайм-фреймах. Может дополнить любую торговую систему. Индикатор не перерисовывает своих значений, сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Прост в использовании и не загружает график, не  требует производить дополнительные расчеты параметров
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Индикаторы
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
ATR Scanner Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Индикаторы
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:  As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecti
Forex Volume MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Forex Volume отображает объем покупок и продаж валютной пары в виде цветной гистограммы. Объём состоит из сделок на покупку и продажу по активу. На валютном рынке: Если объем покупок превышает объем продаж, цена валютной пары растёт. Если объем продаж превышает объем покупок, цена валютной пары снижается. Особенности Избегайте неудачных сделок, подтверждая их с помощью данных по тиковому объему. Помогает торговать в направлении крупных участников рынка. Все оповещения Metatrader включены. И
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Индикаторы
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Индикаторы
ADX Shark Scalper – Ультимативный гибридный индикатор для точного скальпинга Погружайтесь в рынок с ADX Shark Scalper – мощным и универсальным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые стремятся к максимальной точности в каждой сделке. Этот передовой индикатор бесшовно объединяет несколько технических сигналов в одну систему, что позволяет легко находить высоковероятные точки входа на покупку и продажу. В основе ADX Shark Scalper лежит сила обнаружения тренда и импульса с помощью таких попу
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Индикаторы
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
Time and Price Line
Kang Yi Da Tian
Индикаторы
Displays the local time with the time difference you set. (It does not correspond to the time difference in 30-minute increments.) It also displays a price line with a good price, such as 100.000 .100 or .200. The standard gridlines are displayed with the time and price by MT4, but they are very confusing as they become the broker's time and are displayed at the halfway point along with the price. It hides them and displays gridlines at user-defined time differences and prices in easy-to-unders
FlatBreakoutPro
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakoutPro Мультисимвольная панель флэта и детектор пробоев для MT4 FlatBreakoutPro — это профессиональный инструмент для современных трейдеров, позволяющий обнаруживать и отслеживать зоны флэта, а также мгновенно реагировать на их пробои сразу по нескольким инструментам и таймфреймам. Индикатор реализует прозрачную фрактальную логику, гарантирует четкие сигналы без перерисовки и обеспечивает полный визуальный контроль над рыночной ситуацией. Для кого этот продукт Для активных трейдеров, пр
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
BreakoutIgnition Pro
Kang Liu
Индикаторы
【Limited Time Heavyweight Offer】Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro, Get Smart Trend Pro for Free! The Ultimate Combination: Dual-Engine Trend Capture System Why is this combo unbeatable? When precise breakout point detection meets professional trend direction filtering , you don't get just an indicator—you get a complete professional trading system . BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = The Market's Best Partnership BIP (Breakout Ignition Detector) : Answers " When to enter "—captures the optimal t
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Профиль рынка Форекс (сокращенно FMP) Чем это не является: FMP не является классическим отображением TPO с буквенным кодом, не отображает общий расчет профиля данных диаграммы и не сегментирует диаграмму на периоды и не вычисляет их. Что оно делает : Что наиболее важно, индикатор FMP будет обрабатывать данные, которые находятся между левым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем, и правым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем. Пользователь может определить спектр, просто потянув мышь
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор TMA AI Bands основан на Треугольной скользящей средней (TMA) с динамическими верхними и нижними полосами и четкими стрелками покупки/продажи, нанесенными непосредственно на график. Он оснащен интегрированным ИИ для адаптивной оптимизации и гарантирует отсутствие перерисовки, предоставляя точные сигналы разворота при касании цены полос. * Пары: работает со всеми валютными парами * Рекомендуемые таймфреймы: D1 / W1 / MN * Настраиваемые внешние переменные:   * TimeFrame – период расч
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Индикаторы
PipTick VSA основывается на оригинальном методе анализа по спредам объема (VSA). Он был спроектирован для быстрого и простого распознавания паттернов VSA. Несмотря на кажущуюся простоту, это наиболее сложный из всех наших инструментов. Индикатор PipTick VSA - это мощнейший аналитический инструмент, генерирующий надежные торговые сигналы. Благодаря своему удобству и простоте, он подходит всем трейдерам независимо от их опыта. Что такое VSA? VSA - это анализ по спредам объема, представляющий собо
Blahtech VWAP
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Was: $69    Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
Индикаторы
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Magneto
Vladimir Blednov
Индикаторы
Описание И ндикатор для MT5 здесь . Данный индикатор строит (альтернативные, математически рассчитанные) уровни поддержки и сопротивления, а так же уровни, к которым с большой вероятностью придет цена в ближайшее время. Следует обратить внимание на то, что расчет уровней производится на исторических данных, и качество котировок играет важную роль при построении индикатором линий. Замечу, что отрисованные Magneto Pro и Magneto Weekly Pro линии не изменяют свои значения на всем расчетном периоде.
Trader Indicator
Matshelo Innocent Beesnaar
Индикаторы
The TraderProfit7TopDown is a sophisticated multi-confirmation technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to generate high-probability trading signals by synthesizing data from price action, momentum, and market volume. Its core philosophy is to filter out market noise and false breakouts by requiring a confluence of four distinct analytical factors before presenting a signal, making it a robust tool for trend-following strategies. The indicator's logic is built upon a layered approach. F
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Индикаторы
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
VPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
Horizontal tick volumes
Aleksandr Suchkov
Индикаторы
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Горизонтальные тиковые объемы - легкий и удобный индикатор горизонтального профиля рынка в выбранном пользователем интервале времени. Имеет быструю динамику отображения горизонтальных тиковых объемов на графике. Производит наглядное изображение сильных торговых уровней по максимальным пикам прошедших объемов и направления торговли по цвету (продажи или покупки), а также позволяет обнаружить более мелкие торговые уровни с помощью дифференциации прошедших объемов. В р
Dynamic Power Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Dynamic Power Oscillator" — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex — эффективный торговый инструмент для MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Это очень полезный технический индикатор импульса. — Dynamic Power Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепрод
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
New Bar Alarm Pro
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Индикаторы
This indicator alerts you when/before new candle bar formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5/30/60/240 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free Version to check functionality in live trading. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify you when new bar is coming. Enable_1mBarAlert ----- Enable alert for 1 min bar diff_1m --
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (151)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Astral Pulse Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Astral Pulse Oscillator — The Celestial Flow & Energy Resonance Tool Step into the mystic rhythm of market energy with the Astral Pulse Oscillator , a non-repainting fusion of celestial flow mapping and harmonic pulse resonance . This indicator translates hidden energetic fluctuations into radiant visual waves, allowing traders to interpret the unseen emotional tide that moves price — from euphoric expansions to ethereal contractions. Within its luminous subwindow, two astral forces dance: Ce
Astral Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Astral Nexus is a precision-engineered momentum-phase detector designed to reveal shifts in underlying market energy before they are visible in price. It visualizes three distinct states— Astral Ascension , Astral Descent , and Cosmic Balance —using a tri-layer histogram that compresses complex internal calculations into a clean 0-to-1 signal map. By blending dual-core trend resonance with temporal echo filtering, the indicator highlights moments where trend force separates from its own averaged
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор предоставляет стрелки покупки и продажи со скользящей средней и цветом бара на основе EMA. Над скользящей средней показаны только стрелки покупки, а ниже скользящей средней показаны только стрелки продажи. Стрелки основаны на алгоритме разворота и, следовательно, пытаются найти точки отката. Оповещения можно активировать по желанию Подходит для любого таймфрейма и инструмента по выбору. Пожалуйста, протестируйте в демо-версии перед покупкой Наслаждаться ----------
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a professional analytical tool designed to reveal relative strength and weakness across major currencies and Gold in a single, unified view. Instead of focusing on one symbol at a time, the indicator evaluates multiple instruments simultaneously and plots smooth strength lines in a separate window, making cross-market comparison fast and intuitive. Each colored line represents a currency’s aggregated performance over the selected analysis period. Values above
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
XauUsd Divergence Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The XAUUSD Divergence Pro is a specialized technical analysis tool designed specifically for gold traders. This indicator operates in a separate window and provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by comparing the relative strength of XAUUSD against a custom-calculated USD index. The tool displays two main lines representing momentum indicators for both gold and the US dollar, with a histogram that visually highlights significant divergence patterns between them. These divergence signals
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of b
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Cosmic Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
Cosmic Nebula
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Cosmic Nebula is an advanced MT4 momentum and trend-state oscillator that transforms classical ADX directional flow into a multi-state market structure model. By combining directional pressure, triple-EMA (TEMA) smoothing, and weighted signal comparison, it visualizes market conditions as distinct “cosmic phases,” allowing traders to instantly recognize trend strength, transitions, and exhaustion. The indicator runs in a separate window and plots four color-coded histogram states around a zero e
Quantum Core Phase Shift MT5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Quantum Core – Phase Shift   is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Dragons Pulse Oracle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
Cobra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
Daily Open with ADR Levels
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Daily Open with ADR Levels indicator by Ptr777 (2025) plots the current day’s open price along with Average Daily Range (ADR) levels based on the previous 20 days. It draws seven dynamic dotted lines—Daily Open, +32.8%, +61.8%,  +89%,  +100% | -32.8%, -61.8%,  -89%,  -100% ADR levels—providing clear intraday range context and potential price targets. Ideal for traders tracking daily momentum, volatility, and breakout and reversal zones with precision.
Celestial Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Celestial Flow (MT5) — The Astral Mechanics Lab Creation Celestial Flow is a metaphysical market energy visualizer that translates the rhythm of price motion into harmonic celestial pulses. It doesn’t measure price in a conventional way — instead, it observes the invisible oscillations that guide market tides, filtering through layers of astral smoothing to reveal when energy flow ascends, descends, or neutralizes. The indicator paints a color-coded energy spectrum: Ascending Flow — expan
Astral Universe
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Astral Universe (MT5) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , this indicator visualizes the cosmic interaction between two fundamental market energies: momentum and resonant strength . It interprets their astral alignment and displays three harmonic states — Ascension , Descent , and Balance — within a radiant histogram field. Each bar embodies the current energetic flow of the market, revealing whether price action is expanding into higher astral planes (bullish drive), descending into low
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв