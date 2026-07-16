RavenQuant Daybreak EA for SP500

RavenQuant Daybreak - Product Description RavenQuant Daybreak

Automated intraday volatility-breakout expert advisor for the US500 (S&P 500) on MetaTrader 5. Production version 4.

Documentation (manual) — full setup, preset file, VIX data, broker time examples, and parameter reference are in the manual. This page is a short product overview only.

Overview

RavenQuant Daybreak is a rules-based trading system for the US500. It trades opening-range breakouts in both directions, with a hard stop loss on every position and risk-based position sizing with optional compounding.

Version 4 keeps the Opening-Range Breakout core and adds:

  • Clearer end-of-day closure and an optional end-of-day reversal module.
  • VIX filter — after a prior-day VIX spike, long-only for that day.
  • M15 Supertrend filter — only the breakout side aligned with the trend.
  • Updated defaults for hard take-profit, pyramid distance, and risk ceiling.

The logic is fully mechanical: no martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Risk is set before each entry. Position size follows selectable risk profiles (including Extreme), with a broker-independent exposure ceiling. Order splitting helps when the broker max lot would otherwise block larger accounts. The session is defined in New York time and converted to the broker server clock, including daylight saving.

Performance

Historical backtest on US500 with the version 4 engine, June 2017 – June 2026 (about 9 years, 98% modelling quality), starting deposit $10,000, Medium risk profile (shipped default) with risk-based compounding:

Metric v4 Medium
Total net profit* ~$984,561
Profit factor* 1.46
Equity max drawdown* ~29%
Daily Sharpe* (custom) ~1.40
Daily Sortino* (custom) ~3.68

Custom Daily Sharpe / Sortino are calculated from the daily equity path (OnTester / sortino-recovery-sharpe.xml ). MetaTrader’s built-in Sharpe is not a good match for this equity path; prefer the custom figures when comparing.

The expert advisor ships with the Medium risk profile. The ready-made preset file name and load steps are in the manual. Extreme is optional (about $3.55M net and about 37% equity drawdown in the risk-profile sweep). These figures are historical backtests, not a promise of future results (see disclaimer).

All risk profiles (v4)

Risk profile Net profit* Profit factor* Equity drawdown %* Daily Sharpe* Daily Sortino*
Very low $404,729 1.46 26.2% 1.39 3.60
Low $642,321 1.46 27.5% 1.40 3.70
Medium (shipped) $984,561 1.46 29.4% 1.40 3.68
High $1,530,334 1.45 32.2% 1.36 3.52
Very high $2,415,105 1.46 34.2% 1.36 3.51
Extreme $3,545,204 1.46 37.2% 1.35 3.42

How to start

  1. Load the Medium preset file (file name and download location are in the manual) via Strategy Tester / Expert Advisor inputs → Load.
  2. Attach RavenQuant Daybreak US500 to a US500 chart (timeframe M15 or finer).
  3. If the VIX filter is used live: allow the required WebRequest URLs (listed in the manual) before migration to MetaTrader VPS.
  4. If backtesting with VIX on: place the daily VIX CSV in MQL5/Files as described in the manual.
  5. Set broker time (see Setup) and confirm the session window on the on-chart panel.
  6. Choose a risk profile (Medium is the default) and run on a VPS near the broker server if possible.

Session note: the preset targets a typical Eastern European Time broker (winter GMT+2). Brokers differ on server time and daylight saving, so you may need to adjust the winter GMT offset or use Server time mode, then confirm the window on the panel. Per-broker examples are in the manual.

VIX filter

Live and demo: with the filter on, the expert advisor downloads daily VIX via WebRequest (primary and fallback sources). Exact URLs to allow under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors are in the manual. If VIX is off, WebRequest is not required.

Strategy Tester: WebRequest is not available. With VIX on in a backtest, use a local daily VIX CSV in MQL5/Files. File name, source, and placement steps are in the manual. If VIX is off, no CSV is needed.

Setup

Item Recommendation
Symbol US500 (S&P 500 index contract for difference)
Chart timeframe M15 or finer (the expert advisor uses its own internal timeframes)
Broker Commission-free account preferred; low spread helps. Eastern European Time brokers are a common match for the preset.
Account type Hedging (required for order splitting and pyramiding; netting merges them into one position)
VPS Recommended, preferably close to the broker server
Minimum balance Usable from a few hundred dollars on low-risk profiles or fixed lot; larger balances compound faster.
Leverage 1:100 or higher (1:200–1:500 for higher / Extreme profiles)

Broker time: enter session times in New York (Eastern Time) and set the broker winter GMT offset — or, if the broker clock is already on New York time, use Server time mode and type the hours directly. Full examples are in the manual.

Sample time config (by broker server clock)

The session is defined in New York (Eastern Time). The expert advisor converts it to the broker server clock — the time in MetaTrader Market Watch, not the country you live in. You always enter the Eastern Time hours (09:00 / 10:00 / 15:30); the conversion is automatic.

Broker server clock Time reference Winter GMT offset EU daylight saving
Eastern European Time — GMT+2 winter (many brokers) New York time 2 true
New York (Eastern Time, e.g. US brokers) Server time - (ignored) - (ignored)
London (UK, GMT+0 winter) New York time 0 true
Central Europe (CET, GMT+1 winter) New York time 1 true

Only the broker server clock matters for the offset. Example: if you live in Spain but the broker server is Eastern European Time / GMT+2, use offset 2, not the Central Europe row. To find the offset, open Market Watch, compare server time to UTC, round to the whole hour; if measured in summer, subtract 1 for the winter offset. Then confirm the window on the on-chart panel.

Recommended settings (US500 v4)

Default Medium profile (also available as a preset file — see the manual):

Setting Value
Time reference New York time (set your broker winter GMT offset)
Range build start / end 09:00 / 10:00
Close-all time 15:30
Position sizing Lot per balance
Risk % per trade 5.0
Risk profile Medium (Extreme optional)
Exit mode Breakeven + trailing
Breakeven / Trailing / Step / Hard take-profit 2.0 / 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.4
VIX long-only after spike On (+2.5%)
M15 Supertrend filter On (ATR 9, multiplier 3.5)

Main points

Hard stop loss and take-profit logic on every trade. No grid and no martingale. Optional VIX and M15 Supertrend filters. Automatic order splitting when the broker max lot would block size. Selectable risk profiles control exposure and drawdown. Usable on smaller balances with low-risk profiles or fixed lot, and scales with account size.

Risk disclaimer. *Performance figures are hypothetical results from historical backtests (US500, June 2017 – June 2026, 98% modelling quality, $10,000 starting deposit, risk-based compounding). They do not represent real trading and were obtained with the benefit of hindsight. Past and simulated performance is not indicative of future results. Higher risk profiles increase both growth and drawdown. Trading leveraged products such as contracts for difference and indices carries a high level of risk. RavenQuant Daybreak is a trading tool, not financial advice or a guarantee of profit. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

RavenQuant Daybreak US500 v4 — Intraday Volatility Breakout — MetaTrader 5 — (c) 2026 RavenQuant

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Z Score Spring v2
Marcin Kucharski
Индикаторы
Z-Score Spring v2 is a MetaTrader 5 oscillator based on a rolling Z-score. It measures how many standard deviations price (or log returns) has moved from its recent mean over N bars. Features: • Z-score line with levels at 0, ±Exit, ±Entry (defaults: 0, ±1, ±2) • Momentum colors on the line (visual only — arrows use Z-cross logic) • Long / short entry arrows on closed bars (default) Line colors (spring momentum, informational): • Silver — neutral (small Z change) • Orange — tension (Z and dZ
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Zbig
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Zbig 2026.08.04 07:22 
 

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