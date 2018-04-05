📌 CL CRT MACHINE

CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading.

All strategy logic is fully inbuilt; users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference.

Minimum Recommended Capital: $500

Required Timeframe: H1

Pair: XAUUSD

⚙️ Key Features

Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency)

Uses closed candles only (no repainting)

Supports Buy & Sell setups

One trade per valid setup (no overtrading)

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Clean and transparent execution

💰 Money Management Options

Choose how position size is calculated:

Risk % of Balance

Fixed Lot Size

Lot per Balance Ratio

Includes:

Maximum lot size protection

Broker-compliant volume normalization

Stop-loss buffer protection

🎯 Take Profit Options

CRT Range Target (natural range completion)

Risk: Reward based target (e.g. 1:2, 1:3)

🛡️ Safety & Discipline

Strict stop-loss on every trade

No random trades

No trade stacking on the same candle

Works with all MT5 brokers

⏳ Trial Version Notice

This is a time-limited trial version.

Trading is automatically disabled after expiry

EA remains on the chart and displays an expiry message

No hidden behavior or data collection

👉 To continue using the EA after expiry, users must upgrade to the paid version available on MQL5.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

Traders who prefer simple, rule-based automation

Users who want controlled risk trading

Traders testing CRT-based systems before upgrading

🏷️ About

Developed by Club Liquidez

Focused on clean execution, controlled risk, and realistic automation.