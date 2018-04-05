CL CRT Machine

📌 CL CRT MACHINE

CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading.
All strategy logic is fully inbuilt; users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference.

Minimum Recommended Capital: $500
Required Timeframe: H1
Pair: XAUUSD

⚙️ Key Features

  • Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency)

  • Uses closed candles only (no repainting)

  • Supports Buy & Sell setups

  • One trade per valid setup (no overtrading)

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Clean and transparent execution

💰 Money Management Options

Choose how position size is calculated:

  • Risk % of Balance

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Lot per Balance Ratio

Includes:

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Broker-compliant volume normalization

  • Stop-loss buffer protection

🎯 Take Profit Options

  • CRT Range Target (natural range completion)

  • Risk: Reward based target (e.g. 1:2, 1:3)

🛡️ Safety & Discipline

  • Strict stop-loss on every trade

  • No random trades

  • No trade stacking on the same candle

  • Works with all MT5 brokers

⏳ Trial Version Notice

This is a time-limited trial version.

  • Trading is automatically disabled after expiry

  • EA remains on the chart and displays an expiry message

  • No hidden behavior or data collection

👉 To continue using the EA after expiry, users must upgrade to the paid version available on MQL5.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who prefer simple, rule-based automation

  • Users who want controlled risk trading

  • Traders testing CRT-based systems before upgrading

🏷️ About

Developed by Club Liquidez
Focused on clean execution, controlled risk, and realistic automation.


CL Global Equity manager
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
5 (1)
유틸리티
Global Equity Manager Global Equity Manager is an account-level risk management tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring the entire account equity in real time and acting immediately when your predefined limits are reached. It works independently of any trading strategy and manages all open positions together as one basket . Key Advantages Full Account Protection Monitors total account equity instead of individual trades. Works with Any Strategy Compatible with manual
FREE
