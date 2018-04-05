CL CRT Machine
- 专家
- Rajalakshmi Murugesan
- 版本: 1.0
📌 CL CRT MACHINE
CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading.
All strategy logic is fully inbuilt; users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference.
Minimum Recommended Capital: $500
Required Timeframe: H1
Pair: XAUUSD
⚙️ Key Features
-
Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency)
-
Uses closed candles only (no repainting)
-
Supports Buy & Sell setups
-
One trade per valid setup (no overtrading)
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Clean and transparent execution
💰 Money Management Options
Choose how position size is calculated:
-
Risk % of Balance
-
Fixed Lot Size
-
Lot per Balance Ratio
Includes:
-
Maximum lot size protection
-
Broker-compliant volume normalization
-
Stop-loss buffer protection
🎯 Take Profit Options
-
CRT Range Target (natural range completion)
-
Risk: Reward based target (e.g. 1:2, 1:3)
🛡️ Safety & Discipline
-
Strict stop-loss on every trade
-
No random trades
-
No trade stacking on the same candle
-
Works with all MT5 brokers
⏳ Trial Version Notice
This is a time-limited trial version.
-
Trading is automatically disabled after expiry
-
EA remains on the chart and displays an expiry message
-
No hidden behavior or data collection
👉 To continue using the EA after expiry, users must upgrade to the paid version available on MQL5.
👥 Who Is This EA For?
-
Traders who prefer simple, rule-based automation
-
Users who want controlled risk trading
-
Traders testing CRT-based systems before upgrading
🏷️ About
Developed by Club Liquidez
Focused on clean execution, controlled risk, and realistic automation.