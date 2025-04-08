Msx AI Scalper EA

Msx AI Scalper EA— Lite Version

Msx AI Scalper EA is a free Expert Advisor created to demonstrate the Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average (DSHULL) core engine used in MSX brand professional trading systems.

This EA focuses only on the core logic of:

  • Buy entry

  • Buy exit

  • Sell entry

  • Sell exit

based on confirmed Double Smoothed Hull MA color reversals, executed strictly on closed candles to avoid repainting behavior at the Expert Advisor level.

🔍 How the EA Works (Core Methodology)

The EA internally calculates a Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average (HULL MA) and continuously monitors its final color state:

  • Green HULL → bullish condition

  • Red HULL → bearish condition

Entry Logic

  • BUY Entry: Triggered when the HULL MA changes color from Red to Green and the candle is fully closed

  • SELL Entry: Triggered when the HULL MA changes color from Green to Red and the candle is fully closed

Only one position per symbol is allowed at any time.

Exit Logic

  • BUY Exit: Position is closed immediately when HULL MA turns Red

  • SELL Exit: Position is closed immediately when HULL MA turns Green

This ensures a true reversal-based exit, not dependent on indicators repainting mid-bar.

⏱️ Timeframe & Symbol Compatibility

  • Works on any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals – broker dependent)

  • Compatible with all standard timeframes

  • Best observed on M5–H1, but no timeframe restriction is enforced

  • Fully compatible with MT5 netting and hedging accounts

⚙️ Risk–Reward Model (Fixed & Transparent)

Msx AI Scalper EA uses a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit model:

  • Stop Loss: Fixed in points (user-defined)

  • Take Profit: Fixed in points (user-defined)

  • Lot Size: Fixed (no martingale, no lot increase)

This creates a clear and predictable risk–reward structure, making the EA suitable for:

  • Strategy observation

  • Forward testing

  • Educational evaluation of trend-reversal behavior

⚠️ No dynamic risk scaling, recovery logic, or capital protection systems are included in this free version.

🧠 Purpose of This Free EA

This EA is intentionally released as a lite demonstration product.

It allows traders to:

  • Observe how the MSX DSHULL core engine reacts to market reversals

  • Verify entry/exit timing in live market conditions

  • Confirm alignment with MSX indicator-based strategies

  • Understand the foundation used in MSX PRO / paid Expert Advisors

All advanced logic, including:

  • Capital protection systems

  • Smart filters

  • Volatility controls

  • Session management

  • Advanced money management

are available only in paid MSX PRO versions.

✅ What This EA Is NOT

  • ❌ Not a signal service

  • ❌ Not a guaranteed profit system

  • ❌ Not an automated money-making tool

It is a transparent core-engine showcase, designed to help users make an informed decision before purchasing a professional MSX product.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This product is provided for educational and evaluation purposes only.
Always test on a demo account before using any Expert Advisor on a live account.

📌 Final Notes

Msx AI Scalper EA v1.12 represents only the basic engine layer of MSX professional trading systems.
Users are encouraged to study its behavior carefully and compare it with MSX indicators before upgrading to a paid version.

🔹 Seller Products & Updates

You can view all products, editions, and updates here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aaspg0090l/seller

❓ Frequently Asked Question:

Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?

Answer:

MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.

🔹 FREE / Lite Versions

FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:

  • A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic

  • A way to test broker compatibility and execution

  • A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading

For this reason:

  • FREE versions use default parameters

  • Optimized .set files are not included

  • Personalized configuration support is not provided

This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.

🔹 PRO Versions

PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:

  • Retail professionals

  • Copy-trading masters

  • Signal providers

  • Funded-account users

PRO versions typically include:

  • Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems

  • Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls

  • A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:
    XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)

In addition, PRO users may request:

  • One tailored .set file

  • Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions etc.

  • Designed to match their individual trading objectives

🔹 Important Note

Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.
Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.

The goal is to provide:

  • A robust and safe trading framework

  • A reliable starting configuration

  • And optional customization support for PRO users

🧠 Indicators Description

This EA combines one powerful custom Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average (DSHULL)

 — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.

📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references one custom indicators:

  • Master SmoothedHMA Color

These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:

  1. Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page.

  2. Install into your Indicators folder using default settings 21/3

  3. Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.

⚙️ Compatibility:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)

  • Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)

  • Inputs: Fully configurable

💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above.


