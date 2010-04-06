MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA— Lite Version

🧠 Product Description

MSX DSHA Simple Free EA is a free educational Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the basic working principles of the Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) core engine.

This EA is released as a learning and demonstration tool, showing how DSHA candle patterns can be used to generate:

  • Buy Entry

  • Buy Exit

  • Sell Entry

  • Sell Exit

based strictly on closed candle analysis, without repainting or advanced trade management.

📈 How the DSHA Core Engine Works

The EA uses a Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) candle structure to identify trend transitions and trend continuation.

🔵 Buy Logic

  • Buy Entry:
    Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Red–Red to Green (RRG)

  • Buy Trend Continuation:
    DSHA remains Green (RGG → GGG)

  • Buy Exit:
    Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (GGR)

🔴 Sell Logic

  • Sell Entry:
    Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Green–Green to Red (GGR)

  • Sell Trend Continuation:
    DSHA remains Red (GRR → RRR)

  • Sell Exit:
    Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (RRG)

All decisions are based only on closed candles, ensuring stable and transparent behavior.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✔ Pure Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi logic

  • ✔ Fixed lot size (0.01)

  • ✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • ✔ One trade per trend

  • ✔ Close on opposite DSHA signal

  • ✔ 3-second time buffer for entry and exit execution

  • ✔ Optional debug mode with candle-by-candle logging

  • ✔ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • ✔ No repainting, no indicators required

🔒 Important Notes

  • This EA is not designed as a high-risk or aggressive trading system

  • It is provided free of charge for educational and demonstration purposes

  • It represents the core logic foundation used inside MSX brand professional Expert Advisors

  • Advanced trade management, filters, and optimizations are not included in this free version

🏷 About MSX Brand

The MSX DSHA Simple Free EA represents the core entry/exit engine philosophy used in MSX PRO Expert Advisors.

MSX PRO products expand this core with:

  • Advanced risk management

  • Market filters

  • Dynamic trade handling

  • Professional-grade execution logic

This free EA allows users to understand the engine before upgrading.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
This Expert Advisor is provided for educational purposes only.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🔹 Seller Products & Updates

You can view all products, editions, and updates here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aaspg0090l/seller

❓ Frequently Asked Question:

Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?

Answer:

MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.

🔹 FREE / Lite Versions

FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:

  • A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic

  • A way to test broker compatibility and execution

  • A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading

For this reason:

  • FREE versions use default parameters

  • Optimized .set files are not included

  • Personalized configuration support is not provided

This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.

🔹 PRO Versions

PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:

  • Retail professionals

  • Copy-trading masters

  • Signal providers

  • Funded-account users

PRO versions typically include:

  • Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems

  • Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls

  • A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:
    XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)

In addition, PRO users may request:

  • One tailored .set file

  • Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions etc.

  • Designed to match their individual trading objectives

🔹 Important Note

Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.
Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.

The goal is to provide:

  • A robust and safe trading framework

  • A reliable starting configuration

  • And optional customization support for PRO users

🧠 Indicators Description

This EA combines one powerful custom doubled smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed  — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.

📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references one custom indicators:

  • Heiken-Ashi Doubled Smoothed

These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:

  1. Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page.

  2. Install into your Indicators folder using default settings of 

    • Mode A — Fast, Light

  3. Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.

⚙️ Compatibility:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)

  • Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)

  • Inputs: Fully configurable

💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above.



Prodotti consigliati
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Versione gratuita) Session Pivots EA – LITE è un Expert Advisor che dimostra una strategia di trading breakout basata sulle sessioni di mercato , utilizzando periodi di trading predefiniti. L’EA calcola i massimi e minimi della sessione durante orari di trading specifici e apre automaticamente un’operazione quando il prezzo rompe questi livelli dopo la fine della sessione . Caratteristiche principali Calcolo dei massimi e minimi della sessione basato sulle ICT Killzone
FREE
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 1. Panoramica NEXA Bb Volatility Trap è un Expert Advisor di trading automatico progettato per rilevare i cambiamenti della volatilità di mercato basandosi sulla contrazione e sull’espansione della larghezza delle Bande di Bollinger. Il sistema è focalizzato sull’identificazione dei movimenti di prezzo che si verificano dopo periodi di bassa volatilità. Tutte le decisioni di trading vengono prese esclusivamente utilizzando candele chiuse .
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Kiritosun EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Kiritosun EA – Free Edition Kiritosun EA è un Expert Advisor gratuito che utilizza una strategia di breakout basata sulle sessioni , combinando livelli di prezzo chiaramente definiti con una gestione del rischio rigorosa. L’EA calcola il massimo e il minimo della sessione durante una fascia oraria di trading predefinita e apre operazioni quando il prezzo rompe questi livelli dopo la fine della sessione . È inoltre integrato un filtro Fair Value Gap (FVG) per migliorare la qualità degli ingressi
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
Rise of the Beasts
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
Rise of the Beasts – SuperTrend Auto-Trading EA Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator . Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto , Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatili
FREE
Simple MACD Expert
Abraao Moreira
3 (1)
Experts
Estratégia de negociação MACD O cálculo do MACD é executado uma vez a cada tick, e são considerados para fim de cálculo os três últimos resultados, para analisar o cruzamento da linha de zero, ou seja quando o último resultado for maior que 0 e o antepenúltimo não então há um cruzamento para cima e analogamente para baixo, quando um cruzamento é constatado o estado de uma variável de controle é alterado de "false" para "true", permitindo o abertura de uma posição caso a média de sinal também cru
FREE
Pct Multi Telegram Mt5
Fabio Albano
Utilità
This Expert Advisor is used to send messages from the PCT Multi indicator to Telegram. The EA has 5 settings: - Channel name: The name of the Telegram channel. - Token: Your bot's Token. - Entries: Entry messages will be sent. - Results: Entry results will be sent. - Alerts: Alerts will be sent. How to set up: In the Tools -> Options menu, in the "Expert Advisors" tab: - Check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option. - Click "add new URL" and add " https://api.telegram.org " (without the
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Aurea Stella
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Aurea Stella EA – Illuminate Your Trading Path Like the guiding stars that lead sailors through uncharted waters, Aurea Stella EA empowers you to navigate the unpredictable seas of the financial markets. Craft Your Own Constellation of Strategies: Endless Combinations – Weave together Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, Envelopes, and Donchian Channels to create your unique trading patterns. Precision Control – Adjust stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and choose whether to reverse
FREE
The Down Jones Scavenger
Samuel Mkandawire
3.5 (4)
Experts
Il WallStreet Scavenger: Automazione di Trading Intelligente Eleva il tuo trading con The WallStreet Scavenger, un Expert Advisor (EA) sapientemente realizzato, progettato per cogliere le opportunità di mercato con precisione e controllo. Questo EA sfrutta una strategia sofisticata e collaudata per fornire risultati coerenti, combinando automazione senza interruzioni con una robusta gestione del rischio per trader di tutti i livelli. Caratteristiche Principali: Ingressi di Trading Intelligenti:
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
Stratos Bora mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (131)
Experts
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
EA Pro Risk Panel
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
Experts
EA PRO Risk Panel — pannello di trading e gestione del rischio per MetaTrader 5 Crediti: Sviluppato da Sayed Ali Ordibehesht e AliReza Asefpour. Panoramica Il pannello consente di dimensionare il rischio, vedere l’anteprima degli ordini sul grafico ed eseguire ordini a mercato e pendenti con controlli chiari di volume, stop-loss e take-profit. Non fornisce segnali né garantisce profitti. Funzioni >> Ordini a mercato e pendenti Acquisto/Vendita a mercato con Bid/Ask correnti. Acquisto/Vendita
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
Experts
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
5 (1)
Experts
The MelBar EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y Expert Advisor  is a specific purpose profit-scalping tool which success depends on your understanding of its underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. Backtest results using historical data from 6 February 2018 15:00 to 19 February 2020 00:00 for the EUR/CHF (M30) currency pair proves very highly profitable. Initial Deposit : US$500 Investment returns : US$1426.20 Net Profit : US$926.20 ROI : 185.24% Annualized ROI : 67.16% Investment Length : 2 yea
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
Experts
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA MT5
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (2)
Experts
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts wi
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine è un sistema di scalping sull’oro di fascia intermedia in grado di prendere decisioni basate sul sentiment globale del forex tramite API web. Segnale live di Cheat Engine in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale verrà aumentato. Prezzo a tempo limitato 199  USD Solo trading a colpo singolo. Nessuna grid o martingala, mai. Uscite con trailing stop intelligente che si adattano alla volatilità giornaliera Il sentiment globale del forex è una misurazione delle posizioni di centinaia di migliaia di
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Pronto l'impresa di costruzioni! Non progettato per il flipping di conti a breve termine o per profitti rapidi Nessuna Martingala / Nessuna Griglia / Nessuna IA Progettato per i trader focalizzati sulla coerenza a lungo termine Risultati in tempo reale:   Segnale in tempo reale   |   Portafoglio principale   |   Risultati FTMO     |    Comunità pubblica PREZZO DI LANCIO: $ 249, Prezzo successivo: $ 349 (solo 6 copie rimaste) Che cos'è Gold Atlas? Gold Atlas è un sistema di trading automatizzat
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]     [SET FILES] Caratteristiche Prin
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Altri dall’autore
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Double  Smoothed + Hull MA  Double Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant. MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management. It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-dri
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicatori
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
MSX Unified Hybrid EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems. This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only , allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features. ️ Core Strategy Logic The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine ,
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicatori
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M5 to H1 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting. Reliable Closed Candle Logic Each can
FREE
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)   MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 to H1 timeframe . The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs . The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown , suitable for: Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts Copy trading / master accounts Partner Program fo
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments. OVERVIEW MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control , strict execution safety , and trend-efficiency filtering at its core. The EA combines: Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets) Multi-layer ris
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione