Msx Plug And Play Scalper

MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)  

MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 timeframe.
The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs.

The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown, suitable for:

  • Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts

  • Copy trading / master accounts

  • Partner Program for Referal Passive Income

  • Money managers & small funds

  • Serious retail traders who want a “plug & play” gold scalper

All parameters are fully configurable, but a ready-made .set file for XAUUSD M5 is included so you can start quickly.

✔ Key Features

  • Symbol focus: Optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: Designed for M5 (5-minute chart)

  • Strategy type: Intra-day trend scalper with pullback → recross entries

  • No dangerous methods:

    • ❌ No martingale

    • ❌ No grid

    • ❌ No averaging or hedging pyramids

    • ❌ No arbitrage tricks

    • ❌ No external DLL or news API

  • True risk management: ATR-based SL/TP + Break-Even + Trailing Stop

  • Daily protection: Daily profit & loss limits with automatic daily reset

  • Long-term safety: Max drawdown protection based on peak equity

  • Broker protection: Spread filter, slippage control, news-hour block, session filter

  • Weekend safety: Option to close all trades before weekend to avoid gaps

  • Validation-friendly: Passes MQL5 Market automatic tests and uses only standard functions

🧠 Strategy Logic (Overview)

  1. Trend Detection – EMA Engine

    • Uses three EMAs (Fast / Mid / Slow) on the Trend TF (M5)

    • Confirms trend direction when EMAs are aligned and sloping in the same direction

    • Filters out sideways periods as much as possible

  2. Entry Logic – Pullback & Recross

    • Waits for pullback against the trend (Fast EMA crosses through Mid EMA)

    • Enters on recross in direction of the trend

    • Option to allow one trade per trend to keep exposure low

  3. Exit Logic – ATR “Safety Armor”

    • Stop Loss = ATR × SL_Mult

    • Take Profit = ATR × TP_Mult

    • Break-Even: when price moves in profit by ATR × BE_Mult, SL can move to entry

    • Trailing Stop: ATR × Trail_Mult follows price when trade is in good profit

This combination keeps the logic simple and transparent while adapting stops and targets to current market volatility.

🛡 Multi-Layer Protection

Per-Trade Protection

  • Risk per trade is set in % of equity/balance (Kill Switch)

  • ATR-based Stop Loss

  • Optional “per-trade max loss” in % of capital – closes any abnormal floating loss

Daily Protection

  • Daily Profit Target (% of day-start capital) – EA stops opening new trades after hitting this limit

  • Daily Loss Limit (% of day-start capital) – EA stops opening new trades after reaching this limit

  • Day-start capital is recalculated automatically every new day

Max Drawdown Protection

  • Tracks peak capital (equity or balance, configurable)

  • If current equity falls by more than Max DD % from that peak, EA can stop trading and optionally close all positions

  • Built-in “cashflow reset”: deposits/withdrawals on a flat account reset the baseline so DD remains meaningful

Broker & Market Environment Protection

  • Spread filter – blocks new entries when spread is too high

  • Slippage limit – controls execution risk

  • Session filter – trade only during main liquid hours (for example, London + New York sessions)

  • News window block – simple hour-based block around high-impact news times

  • Close before weekend – optional closing of all EA positions late on Friday

These protections make the EA suitable for real capital and prop-firm rules, not just backtesting.


The key idea: controlled, stable compounding with limited drawdown, not “get rich quick” behaviour.

🏦 Account & Broker Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 500 USD or more

  • Account type: Pro / ECN with low spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended

  • Execution: VPS or low-latency connection recommended for best results

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

The EA uses risk in % of capital, so it scales automatically – it can be used on larger accounts (5k, 10k, 50k, prop firm accounts) with the same .set file.

🎛 Recommended Default Settings

A ready-made XAUUSD M5 preset file (.set) is provided.
Typical defaults inside that file:

  • Risk per trade: 1% of equity/balance

  • ATR-based SL/TP with moderate reward-to-risk

  • Daily profit & loss limits: around 5% of day-start capital

  • Max drawdown protection: around 20% from peak equity

  • Per-trade loss guard: additional safety limit in % of capital

  • Spread filter & news window filter: enabled

  • Session filter: trades mainly during major sessions (configurable)

  • Close before weekend: enabled for live trading

You can always adjust these values to your own risk profile.

🧪 Other Symbols & Timeframes

The EA passes MQL5 Market validation tests on several symbols and timeframes (for example EURUSD, other majors), but:

The main recommended configuration is XAUUSD on M5. 

Files:

🔐 How to Avoid Browser Blocking for Buyers

Recommended Steps:

📌 How to Download Preset (.set) 1. Right-click on the file name 2. Click "Save link as" 3. Save as MSX_XAU_M5_Default.set 4. If browser blocks: - Click "Keep" - Click "Keep anyway" 5. Load preset in MT5: - Strategy Tester → Inputs → Load

Other use cases are experimental and should be tested thoroughly by the user.


⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing

Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX Plug And Play Scalper.

❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)

The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:

  • Real-time spread fluctuations

  • News and volatility filters

  • Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

  • Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

  • Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

  • Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)

Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.

✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)

MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:

  • Live spreads and execution

  • Real volatility behavior

  • Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

  • Session awareness and trade-frequency control

For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.

We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.

This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.
Forward testing shows its true strengths.


👥 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who want a clean, rule-based Gold scalper

  • Prop-firm traders needing strict risk controls and no martingale risk

  • Copy trading providers who need predictable behaviour and clear statistics

  • Signal & social trading infrastructure

  • Broker's Partner Program/Referral/commission-based volume models (HFT with safe-secure and capital protected)

  • Fund/Account managers who must protect client capital with hard limits

  • Retail traders who prefer “set it and let it run” logic with a prepared .set file

  • Long-term algorithmic portfolios

⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

  • This EA does not guarantee profit.

  • Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

  • High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

  • Always test on Free Demo/One Month Rent first and increase risk gradually.

  • Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.

✅ Summary

MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional XAUUSD M5 scalping EA with:

  • A simple, transparent EMA + ATR strategy

  • Real risk management and multiple protection layers

  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging

  • Validation-safe structure and no external dependencies

  • Ready-to-use default preset for 500+ USD Pro/ECN accounts

If you are looking for a realistic, controlled Gold scalper for prop trading, copy trading or personal accounts – not a “casino robot” – this EA is designed for you.


