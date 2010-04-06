MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA — Lite Version

🧠 Product Description

MSX DSHA Simple Free EA is a free educational Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the basic working principles of the Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) core engine.

This EA is released as a learning and demonstration tool, showing how DSHA candle patterns can be used to generate:

Buy Entry

Buy Exit

Sell Entry

Sell Exit

based strictly on closed candle analysis, without repainting or advanced trade management.

📈 How the DSHA Core Engine Works

The EA uses a Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) candle structure to identify trend transitions and trend continuation.

🔵 Buy Logic

Buy Entry:

Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Red–Red to Green (RRG)

Buy Trend Continuation:

DSHA remains Green (RGG → GGG)

Buy Exit:

Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (GGR)

🔴 Sell Logic

Sell Entry:

Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Green–Green to Red (GGR)

Sell Trend Continuation:

DSHA remains Red (GRR → RRR)

Sell Exit:

Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (RRG)

All decisions are based only on closed candles, ensuring stable and transparent behavior.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Pure Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi logic

✔ Fixed lot size (0.01)

✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ One trade per trend

✔ Close on opposite DSHA signal

✔ 3-second time buffer for entry and exit execution

✔ Optional debug mode with candle-by-candle logging

✔ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

✔ No repainting, no indicators required

🔒 Important Notes

This EA is not designed as a high-risk or aggressive trading system

It is provided free of charge for educational and demonstration purposes

It represents the core logic foundation used inside MSX brand professional Expert Advisors

Advanced trade management, filters, and optimizations are not included in this free version

🏷 About MSX Brand

The MSX DSHA Simple Free EA represents the core entry/exit engine philosophy used in MSX PRO Expert Advisors.

MSX PRO products expand this core with:

Advanced risk management

Market filters

Dynamic trade handling

Professional-grade execution logic

This free EA allows users to understand the engine before upgrading.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This Expert Advisor is provided for educational purposes only.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🔹 Seller Products & Updates

You can view all products, editions, and updates here:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aaspg0090l/seller

❓ Frequently Asked Question:

Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?

Answer:

MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.

🔹 FREE / Lite Versions

FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:

A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic

A way to test broker compatibility and execution

A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading

For this reason:

FREE versions use default parameters

Optimized .set files are not included

Personalized configuration support is not provided

This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.

🔹 PRO Versions

PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:

Retail professionals

Copy-trading masters

Signal providers

Funded-account users

PRO versions typically include:

Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems

Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls

A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:

XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)

In addition, PRO users may request:

One tailored .set file

Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions etc.

Designed to match their individual trading objectives

🔹 Important Note

Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.

Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.

The goal is to provide:

A robust and safe trading framework

A reliable starting configuration

And optional customization support for PRO users

🧠 Indicators Description

