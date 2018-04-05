MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA— Lite Version

🧠 Product Description

MSX DSHA Simple Free EA is a free educational Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the basic working principles of the Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) core engine.

This EA is released as a learning and demonstration tool, showing how DSHA candle patterns can be used to generate:

  • Buy Entry

  • Buy Exit

  • Sell Entry

  • Sell Exit

based strictly on closed candle analysis, without repainting or advanced trade management.

📈 How the DSHA Core Engine Works

The EA uses a Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi (DSHA) candle structure to identify trend transitions and trend continuation.

🔵 Buy Logic

  • Buy Entry:
    Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Red–Red to Green (RRG)

  • Buy Trend Continuation:
    DSHA remains Green (RGG → GGG)

  • Buy Exit:
    Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (GGR)

🔴 Sell Logic

  • Sell Entry:
    Triggered when DSHA candle pattern changes from Green–Green to Red (GGR)

  • Sell Trend Continuation:
    DSHA remains Red (GRR → RRR)

  • Sell Exit:
    Triggered when opposite DSHA pattern appears (RRG)

All decisions are based only on closed candles, ensuring stable and transparent behavior.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✔ Pure Double Smoothed Heikin Ashi logic

  • ✔ Fixed lot size (0.01)

  • ✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • ✔ One trade per trend

  • ✔ Close on opposite DSHA signal

  • ✔ 3-second time buffer for entry and exit execution

  • ✔ Optional debug mode with candle-by-candle logging

  • ✔ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • ✔ No repainting, no indicators required

🔒 Important Notes

  • This EA is not designed as a high-risk or aggressive trading system

  • It is provided free of charge for educational and demonstration purposes

  • It represents the core logic foundation used inside MSX brand professional Expert Advisors

  • Advanced trade management, filters, and optimizations are not included in this free version

🏷 About MSX Brand

The MSX DSHA Simple Free EA represents the core entry/exit engine philosophy used in MSX PRO Expert Advisors.

MSX PRO products expand this core with:

  • Advanced risk management

  • Market filters

  • Dynamic trade handling

  • Professional-grade execution logic

This free EA allows users to understand the engine before upgrading.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
This Expert Advisor is provided for educational purposes only.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🔹 Seller Products & Updates

You can view all products, editions, and updates here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aaspg0090l/seller

❓ Frequently Asked Question:

Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?

Answer:

MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.

🔹 FREE / Lite Versions

FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:

  • A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic

  • A way to test broker compatibility and execution

  • A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading

For this reason:

  • FREE versions use default parameters

  • Optimized .set files are not included

  • Personalized configuration support is not provided

This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.

🔹 PRO Versions

PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:

  • Retail professionals

  • Copy-trading masters

  • Signal providers

  • Funded-account users

PRO versions typically include:

  • Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems

  • Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls

  • A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:
    XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)

In addition, PRO users may request:

  • One tailored .set file

  • Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions etc.

  • Designed to match their individual trading objectives

🔹 Important Note

Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.
Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.

The goal is to provide:

  • A robust and safe trading framework

  • A reliable starting configuration

  • And optional customization support for PRO users

🧠 Indicators Description

This EA combines one powerful custom doubled smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed  — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.

📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references one custom indicators:

  • Heiken-Ashi Doubled Smoothed

These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:

  1. Download this indicator FREE from our MQL5 Market Products Page.

  2. Install into your Indicators folder using default settings of 

    • Mode A — Fast, Light

  3. Attach the EA to any chart — indicator will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.

⚙️ Compatibility:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)

  • Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)

  • Inputs: Fully configurable

💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the indicator installed as mentioned above.



Mais do autor
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Double  Smoothed + Hull MA  Double Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant. MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management. It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-dri
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicadores
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
MSX Unified Hybrid EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems. This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only , allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features. ️ Core Strategy Logic The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine ,
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicadores
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M5 to H1 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting. Reliable Closed Candle Logic Each can
FREE
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)   MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 to H1 timeframe . The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs . The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown , suitable for: Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts Copy trading / master accounts Partner Program fo
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments. OVERVIEW MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control , strict execution safety , and trend-efficiency filtering at its core. The EA combines: Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets) Multi-layer ris
