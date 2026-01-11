🔹 Structure Pullback EA

Structure Pullback EA is an automated trading system based on trend confirmation and market structure, designed to capture continuation moves after a valid pullback.

This EA focuses on disciplined entries using clear price structure rules rather than aggressive trading behavior.

🔹 Trading Concept

The strategy follows a structured process:

Trend confirmation using a moving average filter Identification of a valid swing high structure Waiting for a controlled pullback phase Entry execution after price confirms continuation

By waiting for confirmation instead of chasing price, the EA aims to reduce false entries during ranging market conditions.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

Built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss

Optional lot increment after a losing trade

Designed to avoid overtrading

User-controlled risk parameters

Risk settings can be adjusted based on account size and trading preference.

🔹 Recommended Usage

Best suited for xauusd trending market conditions

Recommended on symbols with stable spreads

Works on selected timeframes depending on user configuration

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings depend on broker conditions and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

🔹 Important Notice