Structure Pullback EA

🔹 Structure Pullback EA 

Structure Pullback EA is an automated trading system based on trend confirmation and market structure, designed to capture continuation moves after a valid pullback.

This EA focuses on disciplined entries using clear price structure rules rather than aggressive trading behavior.

🔹 Trading Concept

The strategy follows a structured process:

  1. Trend confirmation using a moving average filter

  2. Identification of a valid swing high structure

  3. Waiting for a controlled pullback phase

  4. Entry execution after price confirms continuation

By waiting for confirmation instead of chasing price, the EA aims to reduce false entries during ranging market conditions.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss

  • Optional lot increment after a losing trade

  • Designed to avoid overtrading

  • User-controlled risk parameters

Risk settings can be adjusted based on account size and trading preference.

🔹 Recommended Usage

  • Best suited for xauusd trending market conditions

  • Recommended on symbols with stable spreads

  • Works on selected timeframes depending on user configuration

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings depend on broker conditions and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

🔹 Important Notice

  • This EA does not guarantee profit

  • Past performance does not ensure future results

  • Proper risk management is strongly advised


제작자의 제품 더 보기
BBSonic HMX
Winardi Se
Experts
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper   is an automated trading system based on   Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system , designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently. BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a   simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept , enhanced with a   hedging martingale recovery mechanism   to manage adverse price movements. The E
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper
Winardi Se
Experts
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is an automated trading system based on Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system , designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently. BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept , enhanced with a hedging martingale recovery mechanism to manage adverse price movements. The EA opens posi
Structure Pullback
Winardi Se
Experts
Structure Pullback EA – Product Description Structure Pullback EA is an automated trading system based on trend confirmation and market structure , designed to capture continuation moves after a valid pullback. This EA focuses on disciplined entries using clear price structure rules rather than aggressive trading behavior. Trading Concept The strategy follows a structured process: Trend confirmation using a moving average filter Identification of a valid swing high structure Waiting for a
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변