Structure Pullback EA
- エキスパート
- Winardi Se
- バージョン: 1.2
- アクティベーション: 5
🔹 Structure Pullback EA
Structure Pullback EA is an automated trading system based on trend confirmation and market structure, designed to capture continuation moves after a valid pullback.
This EA focuses on disciplined entries using clear price structure rules rather than aggressive trading behavior.
🔹 Trading Concept
The strategy follows a structured process:
-
Trend confirmation using a moving average filter
-
Identification of a valid swing high structure
-
Waiting for a controlled pullback phase
-
Entry execution after price confirms continuation
By waiting for confirmation instead of chasing price, the EA aims to reduce false entries during ranging market conditions.
🔹 Risk & Money Management
-
Built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss
-
Optional lot increment after a losing trade
-
Designed to avoid overtrading
-
User-controlled risk parameters
Risk settings can be adjusted based on account size and trading preference.
🔹 Recommended Usage
-
Best suited for xauusd trending market conditions
-
Recommended on symbols with stable spreads
-
Works on selected timeframes depending on user configuration
Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.
🔹 Recommended Settings
Recommended settings depend on broker conditions and risk preference.
For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.
🔹 Important Notice
-
This EA does not guarantee profit
-
Past performance does not ensure future results
-
Proper risk management is strongly advised