Structure Pullback EA

🔹 Structure Pullback EA 

Structure Pullback EA is an automated trading system based on trend confirmation and market structure, designed to capture continuation moves after a valid pullback.

This EA focuses on disciplined entries using clear price structure rules rather than aggressive trading behavior.

🔹 Trading Concept

The strategy follows a structured process:

  1. Trend confirmation using a moving average filter

  2. Identification of a valid swing high structure

  3. Waiting for a controlled pullback phase

  4. Entry execution after price confirms continuation

By waiting for confirmation instead of chasing price, the EA aims to reduce false entries during ranging market conditions.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss

  • Optional lot increment after a losing trade

  • Designed to avoid overtrading

  • User-controlled risk parameters

Risk settings can be adjusted based on account size and trading preference.

🔹 Recommended Usage

  • Best suited for xauusd trending market conditions

  • Recommended on symbols with stable spreads

  • Works on selected timeframes depending on user configuration

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings depend on broker conditions and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

🔹 Important Notice

  • This EA does not guarantee profit

  • Past performance does not ensure future results

  • Proper risk management is strongly advised


