Nomad Grid

Nomad Grid – Volatility Adaptive System

🔴 LIVE REAL-TIME SIGNAL: Click here to watch performance

Nomad Grid is not just another static grid system; it is a volatility-aware trading engine designed for serious capital growth. Unlike traditional grids that fail when the market moves fast, Nomad Grid employs a proprietary "Volatility Memory" algorithm. It automatically expands its safety net during high-impact events and tightens it during calm periods to capture profit.

This EA transforms the traditional grid strategy into a Smart Asset Manager, focusing on protecting your Equity first.

🏦 Institutional Money Management

Real professionals do not chase "get rich quick" schemes; they manage risk. Nomad Grid offers three distinct risk tiers based on the LotPer1000 setting:

  • 🛡️ Institutional Level (0.001 - 0.003):

    • Focus: Capital Preservation & Long-Term Compounding.

    • Profile: Extremely low drawdown. Used by large accounts ($10k+) and funded traders (FTMO/Prop Firms) who prioritize safety over speed.

  • ⚖️ Middle Level (0.004 - 0.008):

    • Focus: Balanced Growth.

    • Profile: The "Sweet Spot" for personal accounts seeking steady monthly income with moderate risk.

  • 🚀 Aggressive / Beginner Level (0.01+):

    • Focus: High ROI / Account Flipping.

    • Profile: High risk, high reward. Often used by smaller accounts ($500-$1,000) aiming to build a balance quickly.

🔥 Dynamic Pricing Model (Scarcity)

We are limiting the number of licenses to maintain the strategy's efficiency. The price increases automatically as copies are sold.

  • Current Price: $500 (Next 2 copies only)

  • Next Price: $1,000

  • Target Price 1: $1,500

  • Target Price 2: $5,000

  • Final Institutional Price: $10,000

Get in early at the Founder's Price before it reaches institutional levels.

📊 Key Features

  1. Dynamic Grid Spacing: The distance between orders is NOT fixed. The EA calculates the Daily Volatility (ATR) of the last 30 days to determine the safest entry points dynamically.

  2. Golden Panel: A professional, on-chart dashboard (Goldenrod & White) monitors your Drawdown %, Daily Range, and Floating P/L in real-time.

  3. Auto-Risk Cutoff: Hard-stop equity protection. If Drawdown hits your defined % (e.g., 50%), the EA hard closes all trades to save the account from margin calls.

  4. Visual Intelligence: Automatically configures your chart to a clean, professional workspace (Institutional White/Blue/Gold theme).

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: AUDCAD (Highly recommended for mean reversion), NZDCAD, AUDNZD.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • $500: For Fixed Lot / Aggressive Mode (0.01 lots).

    • $2,000+: For Auto-Lot Scaling (Middle Level).

    • $10,000+: For Institutional Mode (0.001 scaling).

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 operation.

Invest like an institution. Trade with Nomad Grid.


