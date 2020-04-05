TWAP Institional

TWAP Institutional

Trade like a desk, not like a gambler: institutional-grade execution with a hard broker-side stop and a fixed, pre-defined risk on every single trade.

TWAP Institutional brings the discipline of an institutional execution desk to your MT5 account. No hidden exposure, no hope-and-pray exits: every trade is placed with a real broker-side stop-loss and a dollar risk that is fixed BEFORE the position opens.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT

- FIXED RISK PER TRADE. A proprietary volatility model defines the stop distance, and the dynamic position sizer computes the exact lot so a full stop-out costs a fixed percent of balance (default 1%). Your risk stays constant while your lot grows with the account.

- SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT. Once a trade moves in your favor, the EA locks the stop at breakeven and hands the position to an adaptive volatility trail that widens in fast markets - designed to hold trend legs instead of getting shaken out by noise.

- INSTITUTIONAL ENTRY FILTERING. A weighted multi-timeframe confluence model (7 timeframes, M5 to W1) plus trend-strength and session filters keep the EA out of chop, dead hours and pre-weekend risk. If market data is incomplete, it simply does not trade.

- SET-AND-FORGET SAFETY NET. Daily loss stop, losing-streak cooldown, spread filter, margin buffer, and full state recovery after a restart - the EA re-arms its stops from the broker's own resting orders.

- TRANSPARENT BY DESIGN. An optional averaging recovery engine with strict volume caps is included for advanced users; the default configuration trades ONE position at a time with a hard stop. You always know your worst planned loss before the trade opens.

QUICK START
- XAUUSD H1, default settings, deposit from $1,000 ($5,000+ recommended for fully proportional sizing).
- Low-spread broker + VPS recommended. Unique magic number per chart.

RISK NOTE
Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk. The optional recovery engine averages into positions and must be used with care. Always test on a demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Рекомендуем также
BlinkBreakout EA
Dariia Sinielnik
Эксперты
BlinkBreakout EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that trades breakouts of session ranges (London/New York) with dynamic ATR-based risk management. The EA identifies the consolidation range at the start of a user-defined session, then automatically enters when price breaks the High or Low. Every trade uses a hard Stop Loss calculated from current market volatility (ATR), with optional Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop functions. Key features: • Session-based
Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5
Genki Andou
Эксперты
Может ли ваш советник объяснить, ПОЧЕМУ он выиграл? Большинство советников дают только результат. Выиграл, проиграл, баланс вырос, баланс упал. Почему он вошёл, почему не входит сейчас, какой тип сигнала реально зарабатывает на ВАШЕМ счёте — вы этого не знаете. Вы просто держите его включённым и надеетесь. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO устроен принципиально иначе. [Главное отличие этого советника] Этот советник отслеживает, какие сигналы зарабатывают на ВАШЕМ счёте, — и сообщает это вам. Каждый
Grid Scalp Destroyer
Arno Olivier
Эксперты
Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA is a fully automated, high-precision algorithmic trading system designed for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility, breakout momentum, and mean-reversion retracements. Built on a sophisticated multi-stage entry framework, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines the structural power of the Envelopes Indicator with dynamic volume management to safely navigate both trending and ranging market conditions. Core Trading St
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Эксперты
ImpulseHedger XAU: Интеллектуальное золото и математическая защита Вы устали от того, что золото «сливает» ваш депозит одним затяжным трендом? Большинство сеточников гибнут на первом же серьезном безоткате. ImpulseHedger был создан с одной целью: превратить опасную волатильность золота в вашу стабильную прибыль, используя гибридную систему «Импульсной Сетки» и «Умного Замка». В чем уникальность ImpulseHedger? В отличие от стандартных усреднителей, наш робот не просто «набирает лоты». Он ис
Fusion 1
Kyaw Zan Tun
Эксперты
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Эксперты
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Эксперты
настройки по умолчанию (XAUUSD, M1, минимальный депозит: $1000)  следующий сигнал использует доверенного брокера (IC markets)  MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA представляет собой передовую автоматизированную торговую систему, специально разработанную для торговли золотом (XAUUSD), использующую сложные высокочастотные стратегии, оптимизированные для минутного таймфрейма. Эта передовая система была тщательно разработана для извлечения выгоды из б
The Night King
Pankaj Shakya
Эксперты
Live Account Status:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385028?source=Site+Search About this EA The Night King is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades seven major and cross pairs from a single chart. It is built for traders who want a hands‑off, session‑based system that manages entries, exits, and risk on its own, without manual intervention through the trading day. Attach it to one EURUSD chart and it operates across EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, USDCAD, and EURGBP at the same
QuantumLogic AI
Silvano Cesar Silva Vieira
Эксперты
QuantumLogic AI QuantumLogic AI — это сложный советник, разработанный для алгоритмической торговли институционального уровня. Он использует динамическую стратегию усреднения (Сетка) в сочетании со сверхбыстрой асинхронной системой блочного закрытия (Корзина). ОБЗОР СТРАТЕГИИ Советник фильтрует направление рынка с помощью скользящей средней и выставляет расчетную сетку ордеров. QuantumLogic AI работает в строгих временных рамках и использует запатентованный алгоритм «Овертайм» для безопасного у
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Эксперты
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360236 Готовые файлы с настройками предоставляются. Разберём возможности конструктора торговых роботов — сгруппируем их по блокам для наглядности. 1. Готовые решения vs разработка собственных стратегий Готовые стратегии: Мгновенный старт. Не нужно тратить время на разработку — можно сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю. Проверенные алгоритмы. Стратегии прошли тестирование на исто
TSM Breakout
Ludovic Marc Marie Moncla
Эксперты
TSM Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor implementing time-series momentum - the most extensively documented market anomaly in the academic literature (Moskowitz, Ooi & Pedersen; the classic Turtle rules) - combined with a daily trend filter. HOW IT TRADES - Buys when the close breaks above the highest high of the last 55 bars; sells on a break of the lowest low - Initial stop loss proportional to volatility (2 x ATR) on every single trade - no exceptions - Exit on a break of the opposi
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Эксперты
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
VectorGold QuantCore EA
Kridtapon Petkaewna
Эксперты
VectorGold QuantCore EA | Multi-Strategy Portfolio EA for XAUUSD Overview VectorGold QuantCore is a systematic multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a portfolio-based trading approach. Instead of relying on a single entry condition, the EA combines 16 independent rule-based strategies, each with its own logic, direction, holding period, and magic number. The system is built around the concept of strategy diversification — allowing multiple market behaviors to be captured
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Pew Pew EA – Советник Mean Reversion Grid для MT5 Pew Pew — это продвинутый торговый советник, основанный на логике возврата к среднему, с прогнозируемой системой grid recovery, разработанной для адаптации к реальным рыночным условиям. Советник был создан в результате длительной разработки, тестирования и доработки. Он использует структурированную торговую логику для настройки поведения recovery-системы в зависимости от волатильности, новостного фона и изменения рыночного поведения. EA разработа
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Solaris Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Solaris Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! Почему выбрать Solaris Imperium MT5 Алгоритмы анализа: автоматизация торговли на основе встроенных моделей анализа рынка. Адаптивность:
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Эксперты
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
Эксперты
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Breakout King EA MT5
Shruti Ajay Jais
Эксперты
Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
Goled v1 from tradibox Rsi AMA
Hsyn Abw Hsan
Эксперты
radibox Gold ver B is built on more than Bonnitta's personal trading indicator and a highly advanced secret trading algorithm. The tradibox Gold strategy is a combination of a secret custom indicator, trend lines, support and resistance levels and the most important previously mentioned secret trading algorithm. tradibox Gold needs above 100 leverage and above - I tested it with 100 USD and 1:500 leverage, please see below real account link. You need big leverage and bigger risk to use this EA
MetrionHedjing
Sanjar Mamanazarov
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я — MetrionHedging EA, советник нового поколения, построенный на стратегии адаптивного хеджирования с мартингейлом. Моя специальность? Работа в обе стороны рынка одновременно. Моя миссия? Поймать движение — в любом направлении — и последовательно наращивать позицию, пока рынок не даст профит. Как это работает: MetrionHedging с первой же секунды открывает одновременно BUY и SELL — без ожидания сигнала. Куда бы рынок ни пошёл, советник уже там. По мере движения цены на заданный ш
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Эксперты
Cryptosecurency – полностью автоматический трендовый торговый советник для торговли криптовалютами (Bitcoin, Etherium и другие). Советник входит в сделку в моменты повышенной волатильности в сторону импульса. Определение импульса происходит по одному из двух алгоритмов: По процентному изменению цены за определенный временной период или по встроенным индикаторам на основе полос Боллинджера. Для измерения силы тренда может быть использован индикатор ADX . Закрытие сделок происходит по Stop Loss /
ProTrade USDJPY
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (1)
Эксперты
Only 2 copies at a price of 99 USD. Next price 149 USD Pro Trade is a syndicator-free, fully automated scalping trading algorithm. The core of the trading strategy is based on one of the most ancient and reliable patterns, based on the basic axioms of the Forex market - it is a strategy of breaking through strong price zones. Price zones are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received signals and their accuracy. Always after opening an order, a short dynam
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Эксперт, способный приносить прибыль при открытии позиций случайным образом. Показывает хорошие результаты при долгосрочном трейдинге – на периодах от H12. Особенности Доступен полностью автоматический режим работы. Открытие позиций производится случайным образом. Применяется Мартингейл – в случае, если предыдущая позиция закрылась с убытком, текущая открывается с объемом, компенсирующим данный убыток.   Параметры Mode – режим работы Эксперта: Automatic – автоматический (рекомендуется); Manual
FREE
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Эксперты
Работа данного советника рассчитана главным образом на исключении убыточных позиций по системе Мартингейл, с перерасчетом лота в зависимости от ситуации на рынке. В советнике используются скользящие средние с разными периодами для определения силы тренда и момента открытия сделки и RSI для исключения открытия на вершине тренда. Расчет лота происходит автоматически в зависимости от текущего депозита. Закрытие сделки происходит при различных значениях, в зависимости от количества открытых позиций.
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA Builder - это инструмент, позволяющий создать свой собственный алгоритм и адаптировать его к своему стилю торговли. Классическая торговля, сетка, мартингейл, комбинация индикаторов с вашими личными настройками, независимые ордера или DCA, видимые или невидимые TP/SL, трейлинг-стоп, система покрытия убытков, система безубыточности, торговые часы, автоматический размер позиции и многое другое... В конструкторе советников есть все необходимое для создания вашего идеального советника. Существует
YenAnchorGBPJPY
Masahiro Takashima
Эксперты
YenAnchorGBPJPY — это сфокусированный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, созданный только для одного инструмента: GBPJPY. Вместо того чтобы пытаться делать всё, он стремится чисто выполнять одну задачу — пробой сессии с привязкой ко времени, поддержанный дисциплинированным восстановлением равными лотами и жёстким стоп-лоссом на каждой позиции. Эта страница начинается с проверенного бэктеста, показывает КАК просадку по балансу, ТАК и большую просадку по плавающему капиталу, и честно объясняет, поче
FREE
RealCostXauBasketQualityMT5
Song Bo Zhong
Эксперты
RealCost XAU 一篮子质量 MT5 — 由 MetaTrader 5、MetaTrader 5 和 MT5 组成。 Советник разработан для инструментов XAUUSD-ECN、XAUUSD 和 GOLD на таймфрейме M1。在 VTMarkets-Demo（以及 XAUUSD-ECN，Tаймфрейм M1）上下载условиях торговли золотом с низким спредом。 Это не универсальный робот, подходящий для любых условий。 Он предназначен для работы с брокерами, обеспечивающими стабильное исполнение ордеров по золоту, низкий спред и надежные тиковые данные。 Результаты торговли золотом могут существенно различаться у разных бр
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Эксперты
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
SuperTrendNew
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Professional SuperTrend Strategy for Systematic Trend Following Overview SuperTrendNew is a robust, algorithmic trend-following tool designed to help traders capture high-probability moves in any market. By automating entry signals based on proven SuperTrend mechanics, this EA minimizes emotional interference and ensures consistent adherence to your trend-following strategy. Key Features & Advantages Dynamic Trend Detection: Captures trend reversals in real-time using adjustable ATR (Average Tru
FREE
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Индикаторы
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
Эксперты
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
Stoploss hunter
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Эксперты
Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional. SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.  6 copy out of 10 are Left  at  $100! Next price -->   $100 Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years. Supported Config:    Pair : EURUSD   Period : 1H(5M, 15M
Trader Assistance
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Утилиты
It can help with manual traders. EA have following features with risk management. Sell Buy Close sell Close buy Close all Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register. 1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 bal
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Индикаторы
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
NomadAI
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Эксперты
Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named. 3 copy o
Nomad Grid
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Эксперты
Nomad Grid – Volatility Adaptive System LIVE REAL-TIME SIGNAL: Click here to watch performance Nomad Grid is not just another static grid system; it is a volatility-aware trading engine designed for serious capital growth. Unlike traditional grids that fail when the market moves fast, Nomad Grid employs a proprietary "Volatility Memory" algorithm. It automatically expands its safety net during high-impact events and tightens it during calm periods to capture profit. This EA transforms the tr
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв