Nomad Grid – Volatility Adaptive System
Nomad Grid is not just another static grid system; it is a volatility-aware trading engine designed for serious capital growth. Unlike traditional grids that fail when the market moves fast, Nomad Grid employs a proprietary "Volatility Memory" algorithm. It automatically expands its safety net during high-impact events and tightens it during calm periods to capture profit.
This EA transforms the traditional grid strategy into a Smart Asset Manager, focusing on protecting your Equity first.
🏦 Institutional Money Management
Real professionals do not chase "get rich quick" schemes; they manage risk. Nomad Grid offers three distinct risk tiers based on the LotPer1000 setting:
🛡️ Institutional Level (0.001 - 0.003):
Focus: Capital Preservation & Long-Term Compounding.
Profile: Extremely low drawdown. Used by large accounts ($10k+) and funded traders (FTMO/Prop Firms) who prioritize safety over speed.
⚖️ Middle Level (0.004 - 0.008):
Focus: Balanced Growth.
Profile: The "Sweet Spot" for personal accounts seeking steady monthly income with moderate risk.
🚀 Aggressive / Beginner Level (0.01+):
Focus: High ROI / Account Flipping.
Profile: High risk, high reward. Often used by smaller accounts ($500-$1,000) aiming to build a balance quickly.
📊 Key Features
Dynamic Grid Spacing: The distance between orders is NOT fixed. The EA calculates the Daily Volatility (ATR) of the last 30 days to determine the safest entry points dynamically.
Golden Panel: A professional, on-chart dashboard (Goldenrod & White) monitors your Drawdown %, Daily Range, and Floating P/L in real-time.
Auto-Risk Cutoff: Hard-stop equity protection. If Drawdown hits your defined % (e.g., 50%), the EA hard closes all trades to save the account from margin calls.
-
Visual Intelligence: Automatically configures your chart to a clean, professional workspace (Institutional White/Blue/Gold theme).
⚙️ Recommendations
Symbol: AUDCAD (Highly recommended for mean reversion), NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
Timeframe: M15.
Minimum Deposit:
$500: For Fixed Lot / Aggressive Mode (0.01 lots).
$2,000+: For Auto-Lot Scaling (Middle Level).
$10,000+: For Institutional Mode (0.001 scaling).
VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 operation.
Invest like an institution. Trade with Nomad Grid.