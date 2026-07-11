Super Trend Ind MT5
- Индикаторы
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Alexander ChertnikHi everyone! ()
{
I am forex trader since 2011 ;
For last two+ years I'm studying mql4 language and for last 12 months+, working on EA's and Indicators;
A lot of the products I publish are free, so don't forget to rate them and share ;
}
// More EA's are coming! Happy trading!
- Версия: 1.0
MT5 version of high rated Super Trend Indicator.
Indicator uses two moving averages for calculating the trend direction.
Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results.
Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with and arrow sizes.
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74549?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description