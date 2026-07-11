Super Trend Ind MT5

MT5 version of high rated Super Trend Indicator.





Indicator uses two moving averages for calculating the trend direction.

Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results.

Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with and arrow sizes.





MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74549?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description