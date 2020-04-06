LMA Pro EA

LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2

About the Developer

I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts.

Core Methodology

This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data. The system combines multiple technical filters to identify potential trade setups while managing risk through position sizing and stop-loss parameters.

Technical Components

Signal Generator – Logarithmic Moving Average

  • Logarithmic price weighting with adjustable steepness
  • R-Squared trend quality measurement
  • Log momentum calculation
  • Multiple smoothing methods available (EMA/SMA/WMA/RMA)
  • Threshold-based signal detection
  • Non-repainting signal structure

Confirmation Filters (All Optional)

  1. Pressure Volume analysis (percentile-based volume assessment)
  2. Higher timeframe structure alignment (5 detection methods available)
  3. Market momentum scoring (0-4 scale with configurable risk adjustment)
  4. Session and news event filters

Adaptive Parameters

  • Optional daily volatility regime detection
  • Automatic adjustment of stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters
  • Position limit adjustments based on market conditions

Position Management Features

  • ATR-based stop loss placement
  • Optional split position management with two take profit levels
  • Breakeven adjustment capability
  • Trailing stop functionality with configurable activation
  • Configurable risk percentage per trade
  • Position limit controls
  • Hedging options with higher timeframe enforcement

User Interface

  • Three-column information display
  • Real-time metrics and indicators
  • Manual control buttons (Start/Pause/Stop/Refresh)
  • Economic calendar integration with countdown timers
  • Multiple display modes (Visual/Text/Combined)
  • Collapsible interface

Historical Testing Results

The following results were obtained through strategy tester backtesting on XAUUSD M5 (November 19, 2023 to November 23, 2025) using $100,000 initial deposit, 1:100 leverage, and 0.33% risk per trade with split positions enabled.

Out-of-Sample Period: December 2023 – November 2025

  • Net Profit: $5,870.70 (5.87%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.29
  • Win Rate: 47.24%
  • Maximum Drawdown: 4.19%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.71
  • Recovery Factor: 1.38
  • Total Trades: 254

Complete Test Period: November 2023 – November 2025

  • Net Profit: $21,910.28 (21.91%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.91
  • Win Rate: 58.09%
  • Maximum Drawdown: 1.93%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.67
  • Recovery Factor: 10.55
  • Total Trades: 482

These are backtest results only. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Package Contents

  • LMA EA v2.2 executable file
  • User manual with configuration guidance
  • Updates as they become available
  • Support through MQL5 messaging system

Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.


Price: $289

Developer: Andrew
ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group
November 2025

Suggested Settings: Minimum $1,000 account balance | 0.22-0.5% risk per trade | 1:100 leverage or higher
Compatible Markets: Forex pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Indices
Timeframe Range: M5 through D1

Important Notice: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. All trading involves risk. Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using real funds. Understand all settings before enabling live trading.



