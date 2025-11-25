LMA Pro EA

LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2

About the Developer

I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts.

Core Methodology

This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data. The system combines multiple technical filters to identify potential trade setups while managing risk through position sizing and stop-loss parameters.

Technical Components

Signal Generator – Logarithmic Moving Average

Logarithmic price weighting with adjustable steepness

R-Squared trend quality measurement

Log momentum calculation

Multiple smoothing methods available (EMA/SMA/WMA/RMA)

Threshold-based signal detection

Non-repainting signal structure

Confirmation Filters (All Optional)

Pressure Volume analysis (percentile-based volume assessment) Higher timeframe structure alignment (5 detection methods available) Market momentum scoring (0-4 scale with configurable risk adjustment) Session and news event filters

Adaptive Parameters

Optional daily volatility regime detection

Automatic adjustment of stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters

Position limit adjustments based on market conditions

Position Management Features

ATR-based stop loss placement

Optional split position management with two take profit levels

Breakeven adjustment capability

Trailing stop functionality with configurable activation

Configurable risk percentage per trade

Position limit controls

Hedging options with higher timeframe enforcement

User Interface

Three-column information display

Real-time metrics and indicators

Manual control buttons (Start/Pause/Stop/Refresh)

Economic calendar integration with countdown timers

Multiple display modes (Visual/Text/Combined)

Collapsible interface

Historical Testing Results

The following results were obtained through strategy tester backtesting on XAUUSD M5 (November 19, 2023 to November 23, 2025) using $100,000 initial deposit, 1:100 leverage, and 0.33% risk per trade with split positions enabled.

Out-of-Sample Period: December 2023 – November 2025

Net Profit: $5,870.70 (5.87%)

Profit Factor: 1.29

Win Rate: 47.24%

Maximum Drawdown: 4.19%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.71

Recovery Factor: 1.38

Total Trades: 254

Complete Test Period: November 2023 – November 2025

Net Profit: $21,910.28 (21.91%)

Profit Factor: 1.91

Win Rate: 58.09%

Maximum Drawdown: 1.93%

Sharpe Ratio: 3.67

Recovery Factor: 10.55

Total Trades: 482

These are backtest results only. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Package Contents

LMA EA v2.2 executable file

User manual with configuration guidance

Updates as they become available

Support through MQL5 messaging system

Price: $289

Developer: Andrew

ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group

November 2025

Suggested Settings: Minimum $1,000 account balance | 0.22-0.5% risk per trade | 1:100 leverage or higher

Compatible Markets: Forex pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Indices

Timeframe Range: M5 through D1

Important Notice: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. All trading involves risk. Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using real funds. Understand all settings before enabling live trading.



