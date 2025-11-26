AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0 Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5

AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account.

### Main Functions

- 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTradersImperium • Lux Trading • AquaFunded • InstantFunding • PipFarm • SmartPropTrader • XLTrade A fully customizable mode is also available.

- Supports all common drawdown calculation methods Static, trailing, and hybrid calculations • Daily and overall limits • Equity-based or balance-based monitoring (or mixed).

- Optional profit buffer and loss shield Profit buffer increases the allowed drawdown as profits grow (used by some firms) • Loss shield can automatically close losing positions when floating loss reaches a set percentage of the daily limit while keeping winning positions open.

- Active risk controller Communicates with other EAs via global variables: Mode 0 – normal operation Mode 1 – reduce new position volume by 50 % Mode 2 – prevent new entries Mode 9 – emergency stop with optional closure of all positions.

- Reset scheduler Daily or weekly reset at any chosen server time.

- Symbol activity tracking Displays current win/loss streaks and floating profit/loss per symbol and EA.

- On-chart information panel Shows current daily and overall drawdown values, used percentage, active risk mode, time until next reset, and a list of the most active symbols.

- Alerts Four warning levels (50 %, 66 %, 80 %, 95 %), popup messages, push notifications to mobile devices, and optional notification on each closed trade.

- Technical details No external libraries, no repainting, works on any broker and any symbol.

AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is published as a Utility. Attach it to any chart, select the required firm preset or configure custom rules, and continue trading while the utility monitors compliance with drawdown limits.