LMA Pro EA

LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2

About the Developer

I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts.

Core Methodology

This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data. The system combines multiple technical filters to identify potential trade setups while managing risk through position sizing and stop-loss parameters.

Technical Components

Signal Generator – Logarithmic Moving Average

  • Logarithmic price weighting with adjustable steepness
  • R-Squared trend quality measurement
  • Log momentum calculation
  • Multiple smoothing methods available (EMA/SMA/WMA/RMA)
  • Threshold-based signal detection
  • Non-repainting signal structure

Confirmation Filters (All Optional)

  1. Pressure Volume analysis (percentile-based volume assessment)
  2. Higher timeframe structure alignment (5 detection methods available)
  3. Market momentum scoring (0-4 scale with configurable risk adjustment)
  4. Session and news event filters

Adaptive Parameters

  • Optional daily volatility regime detection
  • Automatic adjustment of stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters
  • Position limit adjustments based on market conditions

Position Management Features

  • ATR-based stop loss placement
  • Optional split position management with two take profit levels
  • Breakeven adjustment capability
  • Trailing stop functionality with configurable activation
  • Configurable risk percentage per trade
  • Position limit controls
  • Hedging options with higher timeframe enforcement

User Interface

  • Three-column information display
  • Real-time metrics and indicators
  • Manual control buttons (Start/Pause/Stop/Refresh)
  • Economic calendar integration with countdown timers
  • Multiple display modes (Visual/Text/Combined)
  • Collapsible interface

Historical Testing Results

The following results were obtained through strategy tester backtesting on XAUUSD M5 (November 19, 2023 to November 23, 2025) using $100,000 initial deposit, 1:100 leverage, and 0.33% risk per trade with split positions enabled.

Out-of-Sample Period: December 2023 – November 2025

  • Net Profit: $5,870.70 (5.87%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.29
  • Win Rate: 47.24%
  • Maximum Drawdown: 4.19%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.71
  • Recovery Factor: 1.38
  • Total Trades: 254

Complete Test Period: November 2023 – November 2025

  • Net Profit: $21,910.28 (21.91%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.91
  • Win Rate: 58.09%
  • Maximum Drawdown: 1.93%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.67
  • Recovery Factor: 10.55
  • Total Trades: 482

These are backtest results only. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Package Contents

  • LMA EA v2.2 executable file
  • User manual with configuration guidance
  • Updates as they become available
  • Support through MQL5 messaging system

Price: $289

Developer: Andrew
ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group
November 2025

Suggested Settings: Minimum $1,000 account balance | 0.22-0.5% risk per trade | 1:100 leverage or higher
Compatible Markets: Forex pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Indices
Timeframe Range: M5 through D1

Important Notice: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. All trading involves risk. Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using real funds. Understand all settings before enabling live trading.



    Plus de l'auteur
    CombinedAlgo Gold EA
    Andrew Hahn
    Experts
    CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3 Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification. This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M
    Multi Smart Structure EA
    Andrew Hahn
    Experts
    Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
    ICT Master EA Suite
    Andrew Hahn
    Experts
    ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023. 2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10 (19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis