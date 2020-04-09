News Dashboard with Session Map

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description  
News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map  

#### ★ Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map  

Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.  
The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map.

#### ★ Core Features  
- Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)  
- Real-time countdown timer to the next event  
- Color-coded impact levels: High (Red) | Medium (Orange) | Low (Yellow)  
- Full 8-major currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD)  
- Live Sessions Map included – see Tokyo, London, New York sessions in real time  
- Vertical lines automatically drawn on chart at event time  
- Smart alerts: sound, popup, push notifications 1–30 minutes before  
- EA-friendly global variables (next event time, impact, minutes left, etc.)  
- Optional AutoTrading pause before/after high-impact news  
- Keyboard shortcuts: H = toggle HUD | F = cycle filters | R = refresh  
- Draggable, resizable, minimalist dark HUD – looks perfect on any chart  

#### ★ Why Traders Choose This Dashboard  
- Instantly know which currency is about to move and why  
- Avoid nasty news spikes and fakeouts  
- Perfect session timing with the built-in Live Sessions Map  
- Works flawlessly with any strategy – scalping, day trading, swing  
- Extremely lightweight – updates every second with almost zero CPU load  

#### ★ Included in the Package  
- News Dashboard .ex5 (locked)  
- Embedded high-resolution Live Sessions Map  
- Detailed PDF user manual + setup guide  
- 3 professional color presets  
- Lifetime free updates & priority support  

Stay ahead of the news. Trade like the banks do.  
Get News Dashboard for MT5 with Live Sessions Map today.
Рекомендуем также
Jvh Trading Information MT5
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Утилиты
JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard Overview The JVH Trading Information Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of all critical trading metrics in one clean, organized display. This powerful indicator gives traders instant visibility into their account performance, risk management, and trading statistics without cluttering their charts or requiring multiple windows. Key
FREE
Demo Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
Утилиты
Позволяет отобразить на каждом открытом графике информацию, необходимую для правильного совершения сделки. Например: размер спреда; размер свопа; день тройного свопа; время закрытия сессии; ATR символа по Герчику; общую сумму прибыли/убытка по данному символу; количество ранее совершенных сделок; процент, на который изменилась котировка по 6 выбранным вами инструментам; и многое другое. Размер спреда отображается всегда. Вывод остальной информации зависит от выбранных настроек: Show total orders
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Утилиты
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) — менеджер по символу для ручных входов и отложенных ордеров Кратко (hero) Автоматизирует управление риском для ручных сделок (magic=0) и отложенных ордеров по символу текущего графика : SL/TP по % от баланса или фиксированной сумме , BreakEven и трейлинг-стоп (для позиций), с мгновенной реакцией при размещении/исполнении ордеров. Что делает EA фиксируется на символе, куда вы его прикрепили, и управляет только: Вашими ручными позициями по этому символу. Ваши
FREE
Tick Downloader
James Andrew Flannery
Утилиты
A simple script which will trigger a download of your broker's tick data for a specific trading instrument. Simply add to your chart and it will start the process.  You may add the script to multiple charts, enabling you to download tick data for more than one instrument at a time After a short period, the script will stop running and remove itself from your chart. Following this, it may take a few more minutes to finish downloading the tick data. The Tick Data folder can be found via MetaTrad
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает текущий спред инструмента, минимальное, среднее и максимальное его значения за текущий бар в виде цифровых, аналоговых и графических показателей. Имеет два режима работы: фиксирование транслируемого системой значения спреда, или вычисление спреда как разницы между ценами "Bid" и "Ask"  на каждом поступившем тике. Параметры Индикатор имеет единственный входной параметр: Type of calculation - тип вычисления спреда. Может принимать следующие значения:  System spread - значения
FREE
Spread Cost Info
Yupeng Xiao
Утилиты
Величина спреда - важный показатель при расчете торговых коэффициентов прибыли. Информация о спреде особенно важна для краткосрочных трейдеров, в частности для скальпинга. Утилита отображает стоимость спреда всех форекс-валют (включая XAU и XAG) в платформе на разных типах счетов (USD, EUR и т.д.). Расчет и код См. статьи (на английском и китайском): THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part3 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRE
FREE
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
MT5 к сигналам Telegram Эта утилита проста в использовании и поддерживает широкий спектр настроек: Выберите желаемую группу Telegram и введите токен бота и идентификатор чата. Получайте уведомления, когда заказы размещаются, изменяются, выполняются, закрываются... или любые комбинации состояний. Соедините свой брокерский аккаунт с Telegram и перестаньте пропускать важные уведомления. Хотите получать уведомления в Telegram? Ищете простой способ делиться торговыми сигналами с вашими подписчиками?
FREE
Size calculator mt5
Smail El Hassar
Утилиты
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,    Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJP
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Утилиты
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Индикатор чистого Прайс Экшн - ( МИНИМАЛЬНАЯ ЦЕНА ПРОДАЖИ $30 USD. Заплатите один раз и используйте индикатор навсегда. MINIMAL'NAYA TSENA PRODAZHI $30 USD. Zaplatite odin raz i ispol'zuyte indikator navsegda.) Автор: Everton Версия: 1.50 Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Не забудьте включить отображение описания на платформе! (Ne zabud'te vklyuchit' otobrazheniye opisaniya na platforme!) Профиль чистого прайс экшн Чистые графики, только свечи (без индикаторов). Горизонтальны
Dynamic Spread and Swap
Bernard Kimani Mugwe
Индикаторы
Tired of manually clicking through every chart just to check the current spread or overnight swap fees? The Dynamic Spread and Swap  is a must-have utility that solves this problem by displaying all critical cost information for your favorite trading symbols in one clean, convenient dashboard. This lightweight tool automatically detects all symbols from your open charts and presents the data in a non-intrusive panel on your screen. Stop guessing your trading costs and start making more informed
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Утилиты
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (БЕСПЛАТНО) – Индикатор силы валют для MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini — это бесплатный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 , который в реальном времени показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) в виде понятной панели (dashboard). Цель: за секунды находить сильные и слабые валюты, чтобы проще формировать список наблюдения и выбирать пары по логике сильная против слабой . Основные возможности (версия M
FREE
Spread Statistics
Artem Khakalo
Утилиты
Spread Statistics (v1.9):   Глубокий анализ спреда для MT5. Этот индикатор отображает на графике: Текущий спред:   (меняет цвет при приближении к Max). Max / Min / Avg спред:   ключевые показатели с момента запуска. Волатильность спреда (StdDev):   оценка стабильности. Наведите курсор на показатели для   подробной статистики   во всплывающих подсказках (время Min/Max, % времени около значений, диапазон StdDev). Новое в v1.9:   Возможность   выбора шрифта   для лучшей читаемости. Настройте интер
FREE
Advanced Info Displayer mt5 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
Утилиты
Бесплатная версия. Работает только на EURUSD. Вы бы хотели, чтобы статистика по вашим сделкам отображалась во время работы? У вас есть четкое понимание символа, которым вы торгуете? Вы действительно знаете все необходимое о вашем торговом счете? Вам нужно следить за местным временем по всему миру? Advanced Info Displayer отвечает на все эти вопросы. Он помогает получить скрытые или труднодоступные данные. Кроме того, это очень удобно, если вы цените статистику и математику. Чтобы продемонстриров
FREE
SpreadTracker
Arkadii Zagorulko
Утилиты
SpreadTracker – Монитор спреда в реальном времени для MT5 Отслеживайте текущий, средний и максимальный спред для всех символов в окне «Обзор рынка» в реальном времени. Символы сортируются по среднему спреду, а отображение колонок динамически настраивается. Нажмите на любой символ, чтобы мгновенно открыть его график. Настраиваемые цвета, макет и скорость обновления. Идеально подходит для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и аналитиков, которым нужен мгновенный анализ спреда.
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Индикаторы
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Hidden CCI MT5
Christian Ricard
Утилиты
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Утилиты
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Elsna Panel MT5
Raymond Edusei
Утилиты
The indicator is a   real-time trading dashboard   for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average tr
FREE
Multi functional Order Closing Script
Tian Yu Li
3 (1)
Утилиты
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Telegram Informer MT5
Andrey Kaunov
Утилиты
Сообщения в Telegram из MT5 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT4 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjjy Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
Historical Prices Ranges
Martino Hart
Утилиты
- Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes. - Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list. - Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe). - Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff. - Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience. ## Usage 1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor. 2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts). 3. Configure inputs:
FREE
Symbol Info
Wei Bai
Утилиты
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer MT5
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита Risk Optimizer предназначена для управления риском на счете. Плохое управление рисками является основной причиной потери денег. Risk Optimizer рассчитывает и предлагает оптимальный размер лота для каждой позиции в соответствии с вашими индивидуальными предпочтениями по уровню риска. Вы можете указать предпочитаемый уровень риска в виде % для каждой позиции либо довериться нашим алгоритмам для расчета и оптимизации в соответствии с выбранной вами категорией риска. Но это еще не всё! Выбер
FREE
Market Grid View
Danilo Pagano
5 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита Market Grid View заменяет стандартное окно "Обзор рынка". Утилита позволяет пользователю быстро переключаться между символами одним щелчком мыши, просматривать изменение цены или последние сделки. Для использования утилиты включите необходимые символы к Обзоре рынка, а затем Обзор рынка можно закрыть. Затем запустите утилиту на графике. Настройте параметры: Columns: количество отображаемых столбцов ShowInfo: тип отображаемой информации значение последней сделки по символу изменение цены
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Индикаторы
Moving Spread – Мониторинг рыночной стоимости в реальном времени Отслеживайте средний спред в режиме реального времени и избегайте торговли в периоды высоких затрат. Что делает этот индикатор? Moving Spread измеряет среднее значение спреда (в пунктах) рынка в режиме реального времени, показывая, как он меняется со временем. Это незаменимый инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят понять, когда стоимость входа слишком высока, так как это может снизить прибыль ещё до открытия сделки. Почему э
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Утилиты
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
Symbol changer MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
4 (1)
Утилиты
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Другие продукты этого автора
CurrencyStrengthMatrix
Andrew Hahn
Утилиты
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator   #### Overview   The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.   No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity. #### Key Features   - True 8×8 Currency
FREE
CombinedAlgo Gold EA
Andrew Hahn
Эксперты
CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3 Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification. This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M
Multi Smart Structure EA
Andrew Hahn
Эксперты
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
ICT Master EA Suite
Andrew Hahn
Эксперты
ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023. 2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10 (19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting
LMA Pro EA
Andrew Hahn
Эксперты
LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2 About the Developer I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts. Core Methodology This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor
Andrew Hahn
Утилиты
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0 Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5 AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account. ### Main Functions - 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms     FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTrad
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв