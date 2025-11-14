Gold Honey Badger

5

Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)

  • Timeframe: M5 - H1

  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based

  • Single Order Trading: Yes

  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset

  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

The EA is designed to execute one trade at a time.
It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods.
Trade entries and exits are managed through fixed stop-loss and take-profit values defined in the inputs.

2. Risk Handling

Users can configure risk levels based on lot size or percentage-based risk options.
The EA focuses on controlled exposure and avoids opening trades during periods of unusually high spreads.

3. Data-Driven Logic

The system processes recent market data to evaluate potential trading conditions.
It uses internal logic and pattern recognition to determine whether a trade setup matches its rules.
No external services or online AI engines are required for operation.

4. Execution Module

  • Monitors spread and trading conditions before sending orders

  • Re-evaluates market structure after each trade

  • May pause opening new trades during volatile periods based on internal filters

How to Start

  1. Attach Gold Honey Badger to an XAUUSD chart (M5).

  2. Set your risk preference in the input parameters.

  3. Enable algo-trading in MT5.

  4. The EA will begin monitoring and operate according to its internal rules.

Usage Notes

  • Trading frequency may vary. There can be days when no trades are opened, depending on market conditions.

  • Results depend on broker execution, spreads, VPS stability, and market volatility.

  • It is recommended to test different configurations in the strategy tester before choosing a setup for live trading.

      Отзывы 1
      Ping Kuen Ho
      151
      Ping Kuen Ho 2025.11.24 01:13 
       

      I used this ea for 2 days, the result so far is no loss no earnings, I will continue for a week more to check the result. I feel this ea is trading safely. I will update the result later.

      Рекомендуем также
      AuricSkeeter
      Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
      Эксперты
      AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom  indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced R
      Sun Bin SCF
      Peat Winch
      Эксперты
      Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      Эксперты
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      Hamster Scalping mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.71 (234)
      Эксперты
      Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
      Gyroscopes mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      5 (2)
      Эксперты
      Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
      Scalper One MT5
      Surge FX Ltd
      Эксперты
      This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
      USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
      Gaziz Zhumash
      Эксперты
      Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (6)
      Эксперты
      Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
      Raja Trading Pro
      Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
      Эксперты
      Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
      Flex Gold System
      Pirasingh Jiachanont
      Эксперты
      Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (3)
      Эксперты
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      Kabuto Golden Balls 4
      Tham Horanop
      Эксперты
      Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
      Breakout Trend Follow EA
      Felix Bowi
      Эксперты
      !!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
      Loophole
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      Живой сигнал Узнайте больше здесь:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/prizmal/seller Следите за последними новостями, обновлениями и событиями, подписавшись на официальный  канал PrizmaL! Этот торговый робот разработан специально для валютной пары NZDCAD и работает на основе стратегии усреднения, используя RSI и CCI в качестве основных индикаторов. Каждая сделка сопровождается динамическими уровнями тейк-профита и стоп-лосса для эффективного управления рисками и прибылью. Оптимизация проводил
      DS Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.31 (32)
      Эксперты
      Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
      Sydney MT5
      Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
      3.26 (19)
      Эксперты
      Sydney - это сложный и новый алгоритм, который использует искусственный интеллект в сочетании с традиционным техническим анализом для прогнозирования будущих движений рынка по символам GBPUSD и USDJPY . Этот советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети, а именно ячейки с долговременной памятью (Long-Short-Term-Memory), которые обучаются на данных индикаторов технического анализа. Благодаря этому методу советник способен узнать, какие индикаторы наиболее релевантны для будущего движения цены,
      BASTET19z
      Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
      Эксперты
      This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
      Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
      Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
      Эксперты
      BTC AURA – Интеллектуальный робот MT5 BTC AURA — это продвинутая торговая система, созданная для автоматизации операций на BTCUSD , с использованием стратегии обратного Мартингейла и интеллектуальных настроек. Робот использует прорывы и развороты рынка, стратегически управляя входами и размером лота, с фильтрами по времени, контролем по дням недели и визуальной панелью. С его помощью вы участвуете в волатильности Биткойна автоматически, без ручного вмешательства, с полной защитой через Stop Loss
      Regulus exclusive advisor
      Oleg Konovalov
      Эксперты
      Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Эксперты
      Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
      Nova WDX Trader
      Anita Monus
      Эксперты
      Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
      R1 Deep Seek EA
      Canberk Dogan Denizli
      Эксперты
      R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
      Price action Ai trader
      Marrion Netondo Wabomba
      Эксперты
      PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8) PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns , strict risk management , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems. The EA focuses on clean market structure , entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
      Gold xauusd Shark Attack
      Anselmo Passagem Franco
      Эксперты
      Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
      Simo Professional
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Эксперты
      Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
      Bull EA EurUsd MT5
      Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
      3 (2)
      Эксперты
      An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
      Fractal Trend Master
      Marcus Vinicius
      Эксперты
      Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
      Prime Trader
      Abderrahmane Benali
      Эксперты
      PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
      Disruptor Gold EA
      Hanna Hryshchenko
      Эксперты
      Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
      BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
      Sakhid Ngabduloh
      Эксперты
      Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (377)
      Эксперты
      Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Эксперты
      Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.56 (75)
      Эксперты
      Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Эксперты
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.74 (129)
      Эксперты
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (17)
      Эксперты
      BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (7)
      Эксперты
      Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Эксперты
      Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (28)
      Эксперты
      ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
      Nano Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.79 (39)
      Эксперты
      Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
      AiQ
      William Brandon Autry
      4.86 (36)
      Эксперты
      AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.81 (119)
      Эксперты
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
      Avalut Gold X1
      Danijel Plesa
      Эксперты
      Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      2.56 (25)
      Эксперты
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (91)
      Эксперты
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.54 (136)
      Эксперты
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      Silicon Ex mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      Эксперты
      " Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
      Stock Indexes EA MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.79 (19)
      Эксперты
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      2.43 (7)
      Эксперты
      HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
      Burning Grid
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      4.59 (29)
      Эксперты
      Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
      Bonnitta EA MT5
      Ugochukwu Mobi
      3.3 (20)
      Эксперты
      Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
      Nexus EA Forex MT5
      Enrique Enguix
      4.43 (21)
      Эксперты
      NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
      Waka Waka EA MT5
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.13 (40)
      Эксперты
      EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
      Mean Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      4.92 (39)
      Эксперты
      Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
      KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      5 (2)
      Эксперты
      KT Gold Nexus EA — это профессионально созданная торговая система, разработанная для рынка спотового золота (XAUUSD). Разработанный на основе обширных высокоточных исторических данных, он прошел строгие стресс-тесты и проверки надежности в различных рыночных режимах и циклах. Используя передовые алгоритмические методы, включая оптимизацию на основе машинного обучения, этот советник создан для долгосрочной устойчивости. Он работает исключительно в направлении покупки. Трейдинг — это путь, требующ
      NorthEastWay MT5
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      4.5 (8)
      Эксперты
      NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.67 (46)
      Эксперты
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
      OrionXAU
      Pierre Paul Amoussou
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
      Golden Blitz MT5
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      4.33 (12)
      Эксперты
      EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Следующая цена: $999.99 Финальная цена: $1999.99 Версия для MT4   Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden B
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Gold Ultra Beast
      Premananth R
      Эксперты
      Gold Ultra Beast – Advanced XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor Gold Ultra Beast is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Built using years of trading experience in Gold markets, this system combines aggressive entry behaviour with controlled risk logic to capture short-term momentum and volatility-driven opportunities. The strategy is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, strong directional bias detection, and an algorithm capable of adapting
      Gold Smart Turtle
      Premananth R
      Эксперты
      Gold Smart Turtle – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5) Recommended Trading Setup Trading Symbol: XAUUSD Broker Type: ECN / RAW / Low-spread brokers (recommended) Timeframe: M5 (fixed) Strategy Type: Rule-based technical trading system Trade Mode: Single-order execution Minimum Deposit: $100 USD (or equivalent) Broker & Account Compatibility Works with all broker quote formats (2-digit / 3-digit) Supports any account base currency Compatible with all XAUUSD symbol variations Independent of broker GM
      Bitcoin Ultra Power
      Premananth R
      Эксперты
      Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor designed for professional BTCUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The system applies adaptive market analytics with strict institutional risk control to achieve stable performance in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. The EA includes a dual-mode architecture that automatically adjusts between Bitcoin and Forex instruments for maximum versatility. Key Features Multi-Asset Compatibility Fully automated execution with risk-focused m
      Ultimate Gold Sniper
      Premananth R
      Эксперты
      Ultimate Gold Snipper Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe . It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M15 - M30 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit:  100 USD (or equivalent) Broker
      Фильтр:
      Ping Kuen Ho
      151
      Ping Kuen Ho 2025.11.24 01:13 
       

      I used this ea for 2 days, the result so far is no loss no earnings, I will continue for a week more to check the result. I feel this ea is trading safely. I will update the result later.

      Ответ на отзыв