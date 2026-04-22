Ducat

5

Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601

Come chat with us in our MQL5 public channel! https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint

Starpoint Trading presents Ducat

Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfect spreads, zero slippage, and ideal conditions just to break even?

Starpoint Trading is proud to bring you Ducat — built for traders who want long-term, worry-free, sustainable trading success. Not fast, volatile profits with equally fast and volatile losses. Real, compounding growth across a range of market conditions.

Ducat is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor built on a simple principle: trade with the trend, protect profits when the trend ends. It compounds gains during trending conditions while stepping aside when the market turns, waiting for the trend to return. Designed from the ground up to run multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart attachment, it smooths the equity curve through diversification — so when one instrument struggles, another compensates.


The Philosophy

Ducat trades a portfolio of instruments being the S&P 500, the German DAX, and the Japanese Yen, with Gold and the Swiss Franc as optional symbols to activate. This portfolio was carefully selected based on the price characteristics of each instrument in the current macro environment, carry-trade benefits, and the performance — profitability, Sharpe ratio — of combining them in a diversified portfolio. Every position is opened in the direction of prevailing momentum — never against it. When a trend is running, Ducat builds exposure in a controlled, structured way. When that trend breaks, it exits cleanly. There is no "hold and hope." A built-in volatility filter adds a further layer of protection: when conditions become erratic — the kind of environment that accompanies news events, flash crashes, or geopolitical shocks — Ducat steps aside entirely and waits for calm. It is designed to survive the events that destroy other systems.

Important Note

Slots 1 (XAUUSD) and 5 (USDCHF) are disabled by default. You can choose to enable either at any time. The live signal runs US500, GER40, and USDJPY only, which reflects the default parameters.


Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol, Single Instance — Runs across a portfolio of instruments by attaching to one chart. Each symbol is independently managed with its own risk parameters.

  • Trend-Following with Partial Grid Accumulation — Positions built in the trend direction in a measured, deliberate way. Not reckless stacking.

  • Hard Stop Loss — Every grid cycle has a maximum number of steps before imposing a hard stop loss. When the trend ends, Ducat exits and resets. An optional account-level drawdown limit is also available, with the option to retain the baseline across EA restarts so the safety threshold cannot drift lower between sessions.

  • Swap Avoidance — An optional feature that monitors active baskets as each symbol's session approaches the daily close. If a basket is in net profit at that point, Ducat closes it before overnight swap charges are applied, locking in the day's gain. USDJPY is automatically excluded as long positions on that pair earn positive swap.

  • Volatility Filter — Volatile price spikes trigger an automatic pause that survives EA restarts and chart reloads. Protection is never accidentally bypassed.

  • Diversified Symbol Selection — Instruments chosen for portfolio balance across the current macro environment of ongoing fiat currency debasement.

  • On-Chart Control Panel — Live P&L, status, and key levels in a clean, colour-coded table. Always know exactly where you stand.

How to Use It

In Market Watch, ensure you have all five symbols available and added (XAUUSD, US500, GER40, USDJPY, and USDCHF). Ensure the symbol name in Market Watch matches exactly to the symbol name in the EA input settings. Attach the EA to any chart, any timeframe. Use default settings for standard account sizes, or load a supplied set file for higher balances. Set your base magic number to avoid conflicts with other EAs. Go live. There is a full user manual available upon request.

Position Sizing

Very High Risk: $3,000 balance, default lot sizing

High Risk: $6,000 balance, default lot sizing

Recommended balanced risk setting: $10,000 balance, default lot sizing

Running with a $10,000 balance you could expect up to 20% drawdown in unfavourable conditions.

Links below to set files for those running larger account sizes. Note you can run the default position sizes for much larger accounts — this simply reduces the expected drawdown. Whatever account size you use, consider enabling the hard stop loss feature. If you do, make sure you give the account enough breathing room to account for expected drawdown.

Ducat 10k cash acc (high risk) setfile

Ducat 20k cash acc (high risk) setfile

Ducat 100k prop firm setfile

Ducat 200k prop firm setfile

Ducat 1k small account setfile

Ducat 2k small account setfile

Ducat 5k small account setfile

Prop Firm Ready

Ducat will work fine with prop firms with balances of $25k and up. If you are unsure of what position sizing to use for your account, send me a message.

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling ON)

IC Markets 2025 Backtest Result ($10k starting balance, default lot sizes and scaling OFF)

$18,733 profit (187%)

Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.32

Sharpe Ratio: 2.80

Max Drawdown (%): 12.89%

$11,114 profit (111%)

Winrate: 75.0%

Profit Factor: 2.26

Sharpe Ratio: 2.79

Max Drawdown (%): 11.03%

Important Note

Ducat is not a money printing machine or an "infinite money glitch". In fact, no EA is, and anyone telling you otherwise is deliberately misleading you. Ducat is built for serious traders who understand that sustainable profit extraction takes time and carries genuine risk. Sequential losses during extended choppy or counter-trend conditions are possible, and results will vary between brokers. Always backtest using tick data with real spreads, or run in a demo environment first if you are a beginner.

Support

Upon purchasing please send me a message on MQL5 for access to the user manual and an invite to our trading community.

All purchases include ongoing updates, MQL5 message support, and access to a thriving private trading community for setup tips, support, and discussion. Configuration, optimisation, and broker compatibility questions are always welcome.

Trade with structure. Scale with confidence. Starpoint Trading — Algorithmic systems built for the serious retail trader.

Three other high-quality EAs are available from Starpoint Trading:

  1. Antipode (AUDCAD)
  2. Impulse (XAUUSD)
  3. Solitaire (XAUUSD Single Position)

Broker specific symbols — ensure they are added to MT5 Market Watch before attaching the EA.

Broker XAUUSD (Disabled by default) S&P 500 German DAX USDJPY USDCHF (Disabled by default)
Pepperstone XAUUSD US500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
IC Markets XAUUSD US500 DE40 USDJPY USDCHF
Vantage / VT Markets XAUUSD SP500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
Fusion Markets XAUUSD US500 GER40 USDJPY USDCHF
Ox Securities XAUUSD US500 DE30 USDJPY USDCHF
More to be added




Отзывы 6
SergiM
789
SergiM 2026.07.19 18:09 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 months and I can say it is profitable. I recommend it, specially if you want to diversify away from gold (in full transparency: I have XAUUSD diabled in this EA). Author is very supportive.

Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.05.13 20:46 
 

Results are nice, recovered nicely from SL. Logic is sound. Developer is dedicated. Definitely worth a look.

scalaz93
326
scalaz93 2026.05.12 05:27 
 

Interesting both working on different pairs, support it's good, i continue to test the ea, for now it's working good. Reliable seller

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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
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Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
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4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
Эксперты
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (6)
Эксперты
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
Фильтр:
SergiM
789
SergiM 2026.07.19 18:09 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 months and I can say it is profitable. I recommend it, specially if you want to diversify away from gold (in full transparency: I have XAUUSD diabled in this EA). Author is very supportive.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.20 11:43
Thanks for your review Sergi! I'm glad to hear it's working for you.
Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.05.13 20:46 
 

Results are nice, recovered nicely from SL. Logic is sound. Developer is dedicated. Definitely worth a look.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks very much for your review!
scalaz93
326
scalaz93 2026.05.12 05:27 
 

Interesting both working on different pairs, support it's good, i continue to test the ea, for now it's working good. Reliable seller

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks for your review!
Zbig
430
Zbig 2026.05.08 14:51 
 

Ducat is very nice trading robot that is easy to set up and provides steady, diversified growth. I really like Ducat strategy and the effective built-in protection features. I will update this review with my long-term results after using it for several months.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.05.14 11:22
Thanks for your review!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.05.06 20:02 
 

The EA works really well, like Antipode does. We even survived the USDJPY crash from last week in profit. Dev support is fast. Highly recommended!

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.05.07 12:51
Much appreciated!
Mercier Guillaume Patrick
1052
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2026.05.06 11:55 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.05.06 12:18
Thanks so much for your review .. I'm really glad that Ducat has gotten you these results!
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