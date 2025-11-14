Gold Honey Badger
- Premananth R
Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.
Supported Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
-
Timeframe: M5 - H1
-
Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
-
Single Order Trading: Yes
-
Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
-
Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)
Key Functional Components
1. Position Control
The EA is designed to execute one trade at a time.
It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods.
Trade entries and exits are managed through fixed stop-loss and take-profit values defined in the inputs.
2. Risk Handling
Users can configure risk levels based on lot size or percentage-based risk options.
The EA focuses on controlled exposure and avoids opening trades during periods of unusually high spreads.
3. Data-Driven Logic
The system processes recent market data to evaluate potential trading conditions.
It uses internal logic and pattern recognition to determine whether a trade setup matches its rules.
No external services or online AI engines are required for operation.
4. Execution Module
-
Monitors spread and trading conditions before sending orders
-
Re-evaluates market structure after each trade
-
May pause opening new trades during volatile periods based on internal filters
How to Start
-
Attach Gold Honey Badger to an XAUUSD chart (M5).
-
Set your risk preference in the input parameters.
-
Enable algo-trading in MT5.
-
The EA will begin monitoring and operate according to its internal rules.
Usage Notes
-
Trading frequency may vary. There can be days when no trades are opened, depending on market conditions.
-
Results depend on broker execution, spreads, VPS stability, and market volatility.
-
It is recommended to test different configurations in the strategy tester before choosing a setup for live trading.
I used this ea for 2 days, the result so far is no loss no earnings, I will continue for a week more to check the result. I feel this ea is trading safely. I will update the result later.