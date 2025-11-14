Gold Honey Badger

Important Information!

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M5-M15 (any) Type Artificial Intelligence Single order trading support YES Minimum deposit 100 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES



This expert advisor is an intelligent, AI-driven solution engineered for profitable trading with minimized risk.[ 1]

Key features of Honey Badger:

Deposit Safety: The EA is designed with capital protection as a priority. It avoids high-risk strategies like martingale, scalping, or hedging, ensuring stability by executing only one trade at a time. This focused approach prevents the account from being overexposed to multiple high-risk positions.

Risk Management: Each trade is executed with a small stop-loss to minimize potential losses and a large take-profit to maximize gains. The system is designed for a maximum drawdown of 10%-20%, safeguarding your account against significant losses.

AI-Powered Decisions: Leveraging advanced AI, the expert advisor continuously collects and analyzes market data to predict market movements with high accuracy. By integrating with technologies like ChatGPT, the bot adapts its decisions in real-time based on the latest information.

Smart Execution: The EA includes smart spread control, refraining from opening new trades during news events when spreads are wide to avoid unnecessary risks.[ 3] After a trade is closed, the system reanalyzes the market for the next opportunity, and in the case of a loss, it will pause for an hour before considering another trade in the same direction.

Launch:

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process:

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart on an M5 timeframe. Select your desired risk level. It is recommended to start with a lower risk and gradually increase it. Choose the model that best aligns with your trading style. If you need guidance, our support team is happy to assist with setup and risk selection. Ensure that auto-trading is enabled, and the EA will handle the rest.

What to note before buying:

The profitability of the expert advisor should be assessed over a comprehensive period, such as a full trading month, rather than just a few days.

There may be periods of several days where no trades are executed. This is a normal function of the EA's strategy, as it may pause during anomalous price structures to avoid unnecessary risk.

Our models are engineered for stable performance in the unpredictable live markets, rather than for perfect backtest results.

Pricing:

The "XAUUSD (Gold) Power Trader" is available for purchase at $800.00 USD.