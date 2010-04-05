Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper

1) Overview

Slim Inputs for fast setup.

USD TP/SL with jitter : enter targets in USD—EA converts USD ↔ points using tick math; ± jitter reduces clustered exits.

ATR + RSI grid : places BuyLimit/BuyStop or SellLimit/SellStop around price; grid distance scales with ATR .

ATR SL/TP & Trailing : chooses the larger of USD-to-points vs ATR×mult ; ATR trailing (toggle, new-bar-only option).

Adaptive & Auto-Profile : detects Forex/XAU/Crypto to set proper Spread/ATR/ADX gates; Adaptive Tuning auto-adjusts RSI buy/sell and grid spacing using ADX and ATR/Spread .

Safety & performance : health-gate , spread filter , daily/order/loss caps, time throttles & new-bar engine , pending cleanup, strict stop/freeze checks.

Margin-aware lot check (via free-margin test) to reduce Error 134.

2) Workflow (concise)

Auto-Profile → FX/XAU/Crypto thresholds (MaxSpread, Min ATR/Spread, etc.). Compute ATR/RSI/ADX, Health score; if GateByHealth, require Health ≥ MinHealthToTrade. Adaptive Tuning tweaks RSI buy/sell and grid-mult based on ADX strength and ATR/Spread cleanliness. When valid, PlaceGridOnce builds pending grid (limit & stop) aligned with candle bias and RSI. TP/SL = max(USD→points, ATR×mult) with minimum legal distances. ATR trailing manages winners (optional new-bar-only). Housekeeping: delete expired pendings, enforce MaxOpenOrders, OrdersToday, ConsecLoss, MinSecondsBetween. Bootstrap: if quiet for a while, seed a light pending using ATR.

3) Technical highlights

USD↔Points : ValuePerPointPerLot = (Point / TickSize) * TickValue .

USD jitter : ± USD_JitterRange to de-synchronize clustered TP/SL.

Distance safety : every price/SL/TP is vetted against stop/freeze + spread .

New-bar trailing option: fewer modifications → broker-friendly.

4) Key inputs (short)

Size & grid : Lots , GridLevels , GridATRFactor .

Indicators : RSIPeriod , ATRPeriod ; internal ADX(14).

Targets : UseUSDTargets , TP_TargetUSD , SL_TargetUSD , RandomizeUSDTargets , USD_JitterRange .

ATR blend : UseATRMtp , TP_ATR_Mult , SL_ATR_Mult .

Trailing : EnableTrailingStop , TrailingATRMult , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .

Ops : PendingOrderExpiryMinutes , MaxSlippage , MaxOrdersEachCycle , NewBarOnly , ExecutionIntervalInSeconds .

Health : ShowHealth , GateByHealth , MinHealthToTrade .

Built-in limits: daily loss, orders/day, consec loss, max open, min seconds.

5) Quick start

Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → Enable Algo Trading. Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred). Start small: Lots 0.01, TP/SL USD ~ 6/3, UseATRMtp=true . Tune GridLevels (2–3), GridATRFactor (0.8–1.1); enable Trailing if you want runners. Validate in Strategy Tester across regimes → forward small before scaling.

6) Operation tips

Grid needs tight spreads & clean execution ; avoid major news spikes.

For XAU/Crypto , Auto-Profile loosens gates; still lower Lots and consider higher TP USD .

Respect safety caps (daily loss / consec loss) and avoid over-dense grids in noisy phases.

7) Compliance & efficiency

#property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, new-bar + interval throttle, strict stop/freeze/spread validation on every action.

8) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is risky and no profits are guaranteed. Performance depends on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.



