Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4)
[Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine]
Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine. Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility.
A standout feature is the "USD Jitter" mechanism. It randomizes your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels slightly around the target, preventing "Exit Clustering" and protecting your trades from stop-hunting algorithms.
Trading Strategy (Aether Engine) The system operates on a smart 3-phase logic:
Adaptive Scanning: The Aether Engine monitors ADX and ATR/Spread ratios to auto-tune the strategy.
High Volatility: It widens the grid and relaxes RSI.
Low Volatility: It tightens the grid for quicker scalps.
The Web (Pending Grid): Instead of market orders, it deploys a grid of Buy/Sell Limit & Stop orders. This ensures better entry pricing.
USD Precision: All targets are calculated in USD (converted to points automatically). The system selects the safer distance between your USD target and the ATR limit.
Key Features
USD Targets with Jitter: Set your TP/SL in Dollars. The EA adds a random ± Jitter (e.g., ±$0.5) to each order, ensuring your exits are not predictable by the broker.
Auto-Profile: Automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold/XAU, or Crypto) and sets the appropriate Spread/ATR/ADX gates. No manual configuration needed.
Margin-Aware Sizing: Before placing orders, the EA checks Free Margin to prevent Error 134 (Not Enough Money).
Health Gate: Trades are only executed when the "Market Health" score is high (Green/Orange). It stays out of "Red" (Unhealthy/News) markets.
Recommendations
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Timeframe: M5 or M15.
Symbols: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD, BTCUSD.
Account: ECN/Raw Spread.
Input Parameters Slim Inputs design for fast setup:
=== 1. SIZE & GRID ===
Lots : Base lot size.
GridLevels : Number of pending orders (e.g., 3).
-
GridATRFactor : Distance multiplier for the grid.
=== 2. TARGETS (THE USP) ===
UseUSDTargets : Enable Dollar-based exits.
-
TP_TargetUSD / SL_TargetUSD : Profit/Loss goals.
-
USD_JitterRange : Randomization range (e.g., 0.5 USD) to hide exact targets.
-
=== 3. ADAPTIVE ENGINE ===
UseATRMtp: Blend ATR logic with USD targets.
TrailingATRMult : Dynamic trailing distance.
AdaptiveTuning : Enable ADX/ATR auto-adjustment.
-
=== 4. OPERATIONS ===
MaxOrdersEachCycle : Cap on total trades.
-
-
Installation Guide
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
Restart MT4 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
Drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.
Set TP_TargetUSD and Lots according to your capital.
-
Enable "Allow Live Trading".