Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper

(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION

Dorothy Web Spider V292 – Smart Adaptive Scalper (Aether-Engine) is a lightweight, Market-ready MT4 scalper centered on Slim Inputs. It deploys ATR + RSI-driven grid with USD targets (auto-converted to points) plus ± jitter, blends ATR multipliers and ATR trailing, and features Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), Adaptive Tuning (dynamic RSI thresholds & grid spacing from ADX and ATR/Spread), health-gate, spread/vol filters, a new-bar engine, pending-expiry cleanup, and margin-aware sizing to limit 134 errors. No DLL/WebRequest, minimal UI.

1) Overview

  • Slim Inputs for fast setup.

  • USD TP/SL with jitter: enter targets in USD—EA converts USD ↔ points using tick math; ± jitter reduces clustered exits.

  • ATR + RSI grid: places BuyLimit/BuyStop or SellLimit/SellStop around price; grid distance scales with ATR.

  • ATR SL/TP & Trailing: chooses the larger of USD-to-points vs ATR×mult; ATR trailing (toggle, new-bar-only option).

  • Adaptive & Auto-Profile: detects Forex/XAU/Crypto to set proper Spread/ATR/ADX gates; Adaptive Tuning auto-adjusts RSI buy/sell and grid spacing using ADX and ATR/Spread.

  • Safety & performance: health-gate, spread filter, daily/order/loss caps, time throttles & new-bar engine, pending cleanup, strict stop/freeze checks.

  • Margin-aware lot check (via free-margin test) to reduce Error 134.

2) Workflow (concise)

  1. Auto-Profile → FX/XAU/Crypto thresholds (MaxSpread, Min ATR/Spread, etc.).

  2. Compute ATR/RSI/ADX, Health score; if GateByHealth, require Health ≥ MinHealthToTrade.

  3. Adaptive Tuning tweaks RSI buy/sell and grid-mult based on ADX strength and ATR/Spread cleanliness.

  4. When valid, PlaceGridOnce builds pending grid (limit & stop) aligned with candle bias and RSI.

  5. TP/SL = max(USD→points, ATR×mult) with minimum legal distances.

  6. ATR trailing manages winners (optional new-bar-only).

  7. Housekeeping: delete expired pendings, enforce MaxOpenOrders, OrdersToday, ConsecLoss, MinSecondsBetween.

  8. Bootstrap: if quiet for a while, seed a light pending using ATR.

3) Technical highlights

  • USD↔Points: ValuePerPointPerLot = (Point / TickSize) * TickValue .

  • USD jitter: ± USD_JitterRange to de-synchronize clustered TP/SL.

  • Distance safety: every price/SL/TP is vetted against stop/freeze + spread.

  • New-bar trailing option: fewer modifications → broker-friendly.

4) Key inputs (short)

  • Size & grid: Lots , GridLevels , GridATRFactor .

  • Indicators: RSIPeriod , ATRPeriod ; internal ADX(14).

  • Targets: UseUSDTargets , TP_TargetUSD , SL_TargetUSD , RandomizeUSDTargets , USD_JitterRange .

  • ATR blend: UseATRMtp , TP_ATR_Mult , SL_ATR_Mult .

  • Trailing: EnableTrailingStop , TrailingATRMult , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .

  • Ops: PendingOrderExpiryMinutes , MaxSlippage , MaxOrdersEachCycle , NewBarOnly , ExecutionIntervalInSeconds .

  • Health: ShowHealth , GateByHealth , MinHealthToTrade .

  • Built-in limits: daily loss, orders/day, consec loss, max open, min seconds.

5) Quick start

  1. Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → Enable Algo Trading.

  2. Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred).

  3. Start small: Lots 0.01, TP/SL USD ~ 6/3, UseATRMtp=true .

  4. Tune GridLevels (2–3), GridATRFactor (0.8–1.1); enable Trailing if you want runners.

  5. Validate in Strategy Tester across regimes → forward small before scaling.

6) Operation tips

  • Grid needs tight spreads & clean execution; avoid major news spikes.

  • For XAU/Crypto, Auto-Profile loosens gates; still lower Lots and consider higher TP USD.

  • Respect safety caps (daily loss / consec loss) and avoid over-dense grids in noisy phases.

7) Compliance & efficiency

  • #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, new-bar + interval throttle, strict stop/freeze/spread validation on every action.

8) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is risky and no profits are guaranteed. Performance depends on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.


