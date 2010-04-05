Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dorothy Web Spider V292 – Smart Adaptive Scalper (Aether-Engine) is a lightweight, Market-ready MT4 scalper centered on Slim Inputs. It deploys ATR + RSI-driven grid with USD targets (auto-converted to points) plus ± jitter, blends ATR multipliers and ATR trailing, and features Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), Adaptive Tuning (dynamic RSI thresholds & grid spacing from ADX and ATR/Spread), health-gate, spread/vol filters, a new-bar engine, pending-expiry cleanup, and margin-aware sizing to limit 134 errors. No DLL/WebRequest, minimal UI.
1) Overview
-
Slim Inputs for fast setup.
-
USD TP/SL with jitter: enter targets in USD—EA converts USD ↔ points using tick math; ± jitter reduces clustered exits.
-
ATR + RSI grid: places BuyLimit/BuyStop or SellLimit/SellStop around price; grid distance scales with ATR.
-
ATR SL/TP & Trailing: chooses the larger of USD-to-points vs ATR×mult; ATR trailing (toggle, new-bar-only option).
-
Adaptive & Auto-Profile: detects Forex/XAU/Crypto to set proper Spread/ATR/ADX gates; Adaptive Tuning auto-adjusts RSI buy/sell and grid spacing using ADX and ATR/Spread.
-
Safety & performance: health-gate, spread filter, daily/order/loss caps, time throttles & new-bar engine, pending cleanup, strict stop/freeze checks.
-
Margin-aware lot check (via free-margin test) to reduce Error 134.
2) Workflow (concise)
-
Auto-Profile → FX/XAU/Crypto thresholds (MaxSpread, Min ATR/Spread, etc.).
-
Compute ATR/RSI/ADX, Health score; if GateByHealth, require Health ≥ MinHealthToTrade.
-
Adaptive Tuning tweaks RSI buy/sell and grid-mult based on ADX strength and ATR/Spread cleanliness.
-
When valid, PlaceGridOnce builds pending grid (limit & stop) aligned with candle bias and RSI.
-
TP/SL = max(USD→points, ATR×mult) with minimum legal distances.
-
ATR trailing manages winners (optional new-bar-only).
-
Housekeeping: delete expired pendings, enforce MaxOpenOrders, OrdersToday, ConsecLoss, MinSecondsBetween.
-
Bootstrap: if quiet for a while, seed a light pending using ATR.
3) Technical highlights
-
USD↔Points: ValuePerPointPerLot = (Point / TickSize) * TickValue .
-
USD jitter: ± USD_JitterRange to de-synchronize clustered TP/SL.
-
Distance safety: every price/SL/TP is vetted against stop/freeze + spread.
-
New-bar trailing option: fewer modifications → broker-friendly.
4) Key inputs (short)
-
Size & grid: Lots , GridLevels , GridATRFactor .
-
Indicators: RSIPeriod , ATRPeriod ; internal ADX(14).
-
Targets: UseUSDTargets , TP_TargetUSD , SL_TargetUSD , RandomizeUSDTargets , USD_JitterRange .
-
ATR blend: UseATRMtp , TP_ATR_Mult , SL_ATR_Mult .
-
Trailing: EnableTrailingStop , TrailingATRMult , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .
-
Ops: PendingOrderExpiryMinutes , MaxSlippage , MaxOrdersEachCycle , NewBarOnly , ExecutionIntervalInSeconds .
-
Health: ShowHealth , GateByHealth , MinHealthToTrade .
-
Built-in limits: daily loss, orders/day, consec loss, max open, min seconds.
5) Quick start
-
Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → Enable Algo Trading.
-
Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred).
-
Start small: Lots 0.01, TP/SL USD ~ 6/3, UseATRMtp=true .
-
Tune GridLevels (2–3), GridATRFactor (0.8–1.1); enable Trailing if you want runners.
-
Validate in Strategy Tester across regimes → forward small before scaling.
6) Operation tips
-
Grid needs tight spreads & clean execution; avoid major news spikes.
-
For XAU/Crypto, Auto-Profile loosens gates; still lower Lots and consider higher TP USD.
-
Respect safety caps (daily loss / consec loss) and avoid over-dense grids in noisy phases.
7) Compliance & efficiency
-
#property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, new-bar + interval throttle, strict stop/freeze/spread validation on every action.
8) Disclaimer
Leveraged trading is risky and no profits are guaranteed. Performance depends on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.