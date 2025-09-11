Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4, Market-ready) v1.0.2 is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA that trades Elliott via ZigZag—targeting wave-3 entries within Fib 0.382–0.618. It stacks EMA(34/89) + RSI 50 + ADX filters, uses ATR-based SL/TP & trailing, Spread/ATR filter, Margin-Guard (avoid 134), Health-gate (market health score), Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), and a new-bar engine with a minimal single Health label. No DLL/WebRequest, quiet logs.
1) Overview & highlights
-
Elliott via ZigZag: detects 1–2–3 structure and enters wave-3 only when retracement sits in 0.382–0.618.
-
Triple filter: EMA(34/89) trend, RSI 50 regime, minimum ADX strength.
-
ATR management: SL/TP set inside OrderSend and ATR trailing (optionally new-bar only) honoring stop/freeze levels.
-
Capital safety: Margin-Guard + MaxMarginUsePct clamps size to free margin → mitigates Error 134.
-
Market quality controls: Spread/ATR filter and Health-gate via a score (red/orange/green).
-
Auto-Profile: auto-tunes thresholds for Forex / XAU / Crypto.
-
Performance & compliance: new-bar engine, MinSecondsBetween, MaxOpenOrders, #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, minimal UI (one Health label), symbol+timeframe-salted Magic.
-
Bootstrap: may seed one trade after X bars when no history and conditions are valid (toggleable).
2) How it works (brief)
-
ZigZag gathers latest pivots.
-
Long: pattern [Low (recent), High, Low]; wave-2 retrace within 0.382–0.618; close above fast EMA & structural check.
-
Short: mirrored logic; close below fast EMA.
-
Apply EMA/RSI/ADX filters and ATR/Spread gate (ATR points ≥ g_MinATRtoSpread × spread).
-
Compute risk-based or fixed size, then clamp with FitVolumeToMargin() & MaxMarginUsePct.
-
Place ATR-derived SL/TP; manage with ATR trailing (optionally only on new bars).
-
Health-gate: if enabled, trade only when health ≥ MinHealthToTrade.
3) Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto)
-
Forex (default): uses your own Min_ATR_to_Spread / ADX_Min / MaxSpreadPoints.
-
XAU: tighter requirements → MinATRtoSpread ≥ 2.2, ADXmin ≥ 20, MaxSpreadPts ≥ 200.
-
Crypto: strictest → MinATRtoSpread ≥ 2.4, ADXmin ≥ 20, MaxSpreadPts ≥ 300.
You can disable Auto-Profile and select ManualProfile: 0=Forex, 1=XAU, 2=Crypto.
4) Health-gate (market health score)
-
Score 0–100 from ADX (10→40) and ATR/spread ratio (1→5).
-
Label shows Green (≥ HealthGreenMin), Orange (≥ HealthOrangeMin), Red (below).
-
With GateByHealth=true, the EA trades only if health ≥ MinHealthToTrade (default 45).
5) Key inputs (short)
-
Trend/filters: FastEMA=34, SlowEMA=89; RSI_Period=14 (center 50); ADX_Period=14, ADX_Min=18 (auto-tuned).
-
Elliott/ZigZag: ZZ_Depth=12, Deviation=5, Backstep=3; Fib_Min=0.382, Fib_Max=0.618.
-
Exit/Trailing: ATR_Period=14; SL=1.8×ATR, TP=3.0×ATR; Trailing=1.2×ATR, TrailingOnNewBarOnly.
-
Market quality: UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPoints (auto-tuned), UseATRSpreadFilter, Min_ATR_to_Spread (auto-tuned).
-
Risk/limits: UseRiskPct / RiskPercent, UseMarginGuard / MaxMarginUsePct, MaxDailyLossUSD, MaxOrdersPerDay, MaxConsecLoss, MaxOpenOrders, MinSecondsBetween.
-
Engine: NewBarOnly, SlippagePoints, MagicBase (hashed by symbol).
-
UI: ShowHealth (font/coords), GateByHealth, MinHealthToTrade.
-
Bootstrap: EnableBootstrap, BootstrapBars.
6) Quick start
-
Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4; enable Algo Trading.
-
Attach to M5/M15 (prefer low-spread ECN, stable VPS).
-
Tune per symbol: RiskPercent (start 0.5–1%), MaxSpreadPoints, Min_ATR_to_Spread, MaxMarginUsePct, GateByHealth/MinHealthToTrade, TradeDirection.
-
Backtest across regimes, then forward small before scaling.
-
Watch the Health label and keep logs quiet in live.
7) Operation tips
-
Timeframes: M5/M15 (M1 only with ultra-low spreads).
-
Instruments: Start with liquid FX; expand to XAU/Crypto via Auto-Profile.
-
Risk: scale gradually after validation; always respect MaxDailyLossUSD.
8) Disclaimer
Leveraged trading is high risk; no profit guarantee. Outcomes depend on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.