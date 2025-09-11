(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION



Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4, Market-ready) v1.0.2 is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA that trades Elliott via ZigZag—targeting wave-3 entries within Fib 0.382–0.618. It stacks EMA(34/89) + RSI 50 + ADX filters, uses ATR-based SL/TP & trailing, Spread/ATR filter, Margin-Guard (avoid 134), Health-gate (market health score), Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), and a new-bar engine with a minimal single Health label. No DLL/WebRequest, quiet logs.

1) Overview & highlights

Elliott via ZigZag : detects 1–2–3 structure and enters wave-3 only when retracement sits in 0.382–0.618 .

Triple filter : EMA(34/89) trend, RSI 50 regime, minimum ADX strength.

ATR management : SL/TP set inside OrderSend and ATR trailing (optionally new-bar only) honoring stop/freeze levels.

Capital safety : Margin-Guard + MaxMarginUsePct clamps size to free margin → mitigates Error 134 .

Market quality controls : Spread/ATR filter and Health-gate via a score (red/orange/green).

Auto-Profile : auto-tunes thresholds for Forex / XAU / Crypto .

Performance & compliance : new-bar engine , MinSecondsBetween , MaxOpenOrders , #property strict , no DLL/WebRequest, minimal UI (one Health label), symbol+timeframe-salted Magic.

Bootstrap: may seed one trade after X bars when no history and conditions are valid (toggleable).

2) How it works (brief)

ZigZag gathers latest pivots. Long: pattern [Low (recent), High, Low]; wave-2 retrace within 0.382–0.618; close above fast EMA & structural check. Short: mirrored logic; close below fast EMA. Apply EMA/RSI/ADX filters and ATR/Spread gate (ATR points ≥ g_MinATRtoSpread × spread). Compute risk-based or fixed size, then clamp with FitVolumeToMargin() & MaxMarginUsePct. Place ATR-derived SL/TP; manage with ATR trailing (optionally only on new bars). Health-gate: if enabled, trade only when health ≥ MinHealthToTrade.

3) Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto)

Forex (default) : uses your own Min_ATR_to_Spread / ADX_Min / MaxSpreadPoints.

XAU : tighter requirements → MinATRtoSpread ≥ 2.2 , ADXmin ≥ 20 , MaxSpreadPts ≥ 200 .

Crypto: strictest → MinATRtoSpread ≥ 2.4, ADXmin ≥ 20, MaxSpreadPts ≥ 300.

You can disable Auto-Profile and select ManualProfile: 0=Forex, 1=XAU, 2=Crypto.

4) Health-gate (market health score)

Score 0–100 from ADX (10→40) and ATR/spread ratio (1→5).

Label shows Green (≥ HealthGreenMin), Orange (≥ HealthOrangeMin), Red (below).

With GateByHealth=true, the EA trades only if health ≥ MinHealthToTrade (default 45).

5) Key inputs (short)

Trend/filters : FastEMA=34, SlowEMA=89; RSI_Period=14 (center 50); ADX_Period=14, ADX_Min=18 (auto-tuned).

Elliott/ZigZag : ZZ_Depth=12, Deviation=5, Backstep=3; Fib_Min=0.382, Fib_Max=0.618 .

Exit/Trailing : ATR_Period=14; SL=1.8×ATR , TP=3.0×ATR ; Trailing=1.2×ATR , TrailingOnNewBarOnly .

Market quality : UseSpreadFilter , MaxSpreadPoints (auto-tuned), UseATRSpreadFilter , Min_ATR_to_Spread (auto-tuned).

Risk/limits : UseRiskPct / RiskPercent , UseMarginGuard / MaxMarginUsePct , MaxDailyLossUSD , MaxOrdersPerDay , MaxConsecLoss , MaxOpenOrders , MinSecondsBetween .

Engine : NewBarOnly , SlippagePoints , MagicBase (hashed by symbol).

UI : ShowHealth (font/coords), GateByHealth , MinHealthToTrade .

Bootstrap: EnableBootstrap, BootstrapBars.

6) Quick start

Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4; enable Algo Trading. Attach to M5/M15 (prefer low-spread ECN, stable VPS). Tune per symbol: RiskPercent (start 0.5–1%), MaxSpreadPoints, Min_ATR_to_Spread, MaxMarginUsePct, GateByHealth/MinHealthToTrade, TradeDirection. Backtest across regimes, then forward small before scaling. Watch the Health label and keep logs quiet in live.

7) Operation tips

Timeframes : M5/M15 (M1 only with ultra-low spreads).

Instruments : Start with liquid FX ; expand to XAU/Crypto via Auto-Profile .

Risk: scale gradually after validation; always respect MaxDailyLossUSD.

8) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is high risk; no profit guarantee. Outcomes depend on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Use prudent risk management.



