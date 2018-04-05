Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4)

[Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard]

Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse.

Engineered for MT4 stability, it features a unique "Margin Guard" to prevent over-leveraging (Error 134) and an "Auto-Profile" engine that automatically tunes settings for Forex, Gold, or Crypto.

Trading Strategy The system follows a strict 3-phase validation logic:

  1. Pattern Recognition: Detects the ZigZag 1-2-3 pattern.

  2. Golden Zone Retracement: Validates the setup only if Wave 2 pulls back into the Fibonacci 0.382 – 0.618 zone.

  3. Triple Filter Gate: Confirms momentum using EMA (34/89), RSI (50 Regime), and ADX Strength.

  4. Market Health Check: A final gatekeeper checks the ATR/Spread ratio. If the market is "Unhealthy" (Red Score), the trade is skipped.

Key Features

  • Auto-Profile Engine: Automatically detects the asset class (Forex, XAUUSD, or Crypto) and tightens the spread/ADX requirements accordingly. No manual tuning needed.

  • Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): A safety mechanism that clamps trade volume to your free margin percentage ( MaxMarginUsePct ). It prevents the EA from opening trades that would cause a "Not Enough Money" error.

  • Market Health Score: Displays a real-time score (0-100) based on Volatility and Spread. The EA only trades when Health is Green or Orange.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Features ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to adapt to changing market volatility.

Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15.

  • Symbols: Major FX Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Liquid Crypto.

  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread highly recommended.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

  • === 1. STRATEGY & FILTERS ===

    • ZigZag_Depth / Dev / Back : Settings for wave detection.

    • FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend filter periods.

    • Fib_Min / Fib_Max : Retracement zone (Default: 0.382 - 0.618).

  • === 2. MARKET HEALTH ===

    • AutoProfile: Enable automatic tuning for FX/Gold/Crypto.

    • GateByHealth: Enable trading only above a specific health score.

    • MinHealthToTrade : Minimum score required (Default: 45).

  • === 3. RISK & SAFETY ===

    • UseRiskPct : Risk per trade in percentage.

    • UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.

    • MaxMarginUsePct : Max % of free margin to use.

  • === 4. EXIT ===

    • SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on ATR.

    • TrailingOnNewBarOnly : Enable for smoother trailing execution.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.

  3. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.

  4. Check the Health Label on the chart (aim for Green).

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

